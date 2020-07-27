Grand County Real Estate, July 19-25
Grand County’s real estate transactions from July 19-25 were worth more than $17.5 million combined.
• Granby Ranch Filing 8, Lot 17 – Richard and Katrina Morford to 1475 Lone Eagle LLC, $48,000
• Alpine Park Subdivision Lot 41, Block 6 – Trevor Denney to Lucas Workman, $369,000
• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 1518 – John and Rhonda Karnes to Richard Bortz, $590,000
• Alpine Acres Sub Lot 85, Block 1 – Elisha Kielich and Chad Pettit to Pete and Caroline Szuch, $475,000
• Grand View Park AFP Lot 22 – Richard and Kathleen Carande to Laura and Samuel Davis, $466,000
• SEC 20 TWP 3N R 77W Partial Legal – See Document – Gerald and Betsy Vaninetti to Charles Chrisman and Kelly Grable, $594,250
• Willows at Grand Park Filing No 2, Lot 32 – Janie K Kidd Living Trust to Bradley and Sarah Tacheny, $749,900
• Inn at SilverCreek PH 1 Condo Unit 328 – World International Vacation Club to Dennis Opl, $117,500
• Crestview Place Condominiums Unit D 602 – Edward and Polly Wisniewski to Stephen and Phyllis Kane, $222,500
• Shadow Mountain Ranch Resort Unrec Lot 18 – A M Property LLC to Cynthia Woodman, $1,450,682
• Shorewood Subdivision Lot 22, Block 6 – Timothy and Annette Bradley to Korby Myrick, $38,000
• Cozens Meadow at Grand Park Lot 35 – Barry and Aimee Kroneberger to David and Rachel Cardwell, $899,000
• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 13 – Granby Mesa LLC to Mark Szarlej, $115,000
• Village at Elk Track 2nd Flg Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 26 – Kelly and Kerri Paseka to Daniel and Hilary Reeve, $550,000
• Grand Lake Lot 3, Block 8 – Larry Pollock and Rick Klimpke to Anthony Knochenmus, $231,000
• Kremmling Country Addition Lot 14, Block 6 – Sonny and Terri Adams to Jacob Walter, $235,000
• Kremmling Block 6, Lots 6,8 – Hester Reserves LLC to Shelley Family Trust, $225,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 79 – John and Nancy Smith to Keno Properties LLC, $237,500
• TRT 4 SEC 10 TWP 2S R 75W Partial Legal – See Document – Olde Town Cattle Company LLC to LXXTWO LLC, $630,000
• Sundance West Condo Unit A 6, Bldg A; Sundance West Condo Parking Space No A 6; Sundance West Condo Storage Space No A 6 – Steven Kielley to John Connelly and Johnna Hoff, $555,000
• East Mountain Filing 9, Lot 14 Partial Legal – See Document; East Mountain Filing 9 Unit 14 G Partial Legal – See Document – Cheryl and Eugene McGowan Jr to Clay and Cindy Scheitzach, $600,000
• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 2504 – Peace of Mind Ltd to Thomas and Susan Ponder, $589,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek Lot 4 21 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Maxx River LLC, $115,000
• East Mountain Filing 11, Lot 5; East Mountain Filing 11, Unit 5G – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Mark and Linda Fedor, $663,063
• SEC 25 TWP 2N R 79W Partial Legal – See Document – Steven L Krenzien Living Trust to Michael T Blair Revocable Trust, $100,000
• Creekside at Winter Park Condo Unit 602 – Betsy Kutrumbos, Betsy Rexford to Karli and Vincent Julian, $395,275
• Wildacres Subd Amended 2nd Flg, Lot 44, Block 1 – Michael and Maria Ellis to Sara White and Anthony Colista, $70,000
• Old Park Filing #5, Lot 2, Block B – Melanie Philofsky to Andrew and Amy Mayne, $315,000
• Dietrich Addition to Kremmling Block 4, Lots 15,16 – Reva and Jimmy Groff to Kevin Todd, $346,750
• SEC 18 TWP 1S R 81W Partial Legal – See Document – Suzanne Harris to Suzanne M W Harris Trust, $500
• Bolger No 1 Spring Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Water Rights – Suzanne Harris to Suzanne M W Harris Trust, $500
• Columbine Lake Lot 28, Block 9 – Karpinski Family LLC to Tanji Family Trust, $105,000
• Alpine Timbers Lot 26 – AADT Land Holdings LLC, Alexander Dubynin Aigner Descendant Trust to Alissa A Bucher Trust and Allen W Bucher Trust, $235,000
• Aspen Pine Acres Lot 30 – Sandra D Green Trust to Lisa Green, $357,000
• East Mountain Filing 2, Lot 53 – Todd and Lori Logan to Dean and Allison Eberhardt, $880,000
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 20, Unit 10 – Joel and Patricia Muller to Andrea Buus and David Mencin, $375,000
• Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 98, Block 20 – Royal Oak Rocksure LLC to Thomas and Nanette Strasburger, $603,460
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 4575 – Sherry Keiter Suchoski to G Kurt Morre Trust, $675,000
• Ice Box Estates 1st Subdivision Lot 10 – Scott and Toni Hallgren to Chad and Megan Murray, $387,030
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Block 17, Lots 37,38 – Jackson and Elizabeth Buell to Patrick and Kelly Dowlin, $670,000
• Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E 81 – Karl Lundquist to Scott and Wendy Ryan, $22,500
• Columbine Lake Lot 22, Block 3 – Barbara Coleman and Diana Petrino to Arik Tedrow, $57,000
• Moose Ridge Subdivision Lot 1 – Moose Ridge LLC to Neil and Elizabeth Brinker, $500,000
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 13, Unit 9 – Marc and Amy Terry to Denise Killmer Magoto and John Thomas Magoto III, $228,750
• Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Unit 102, Bldg C – James and Alyson Horton to Mark and Jennifer Goodman, $499,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User