Grand County Real Estate, Nov. 1-7
Grand County’s real estate transactions Nov. 1-7 were worth more than $27.2 million combined.
• Lakota Flg 6, Tract E, Lot 14 – Daniel Meiusi to Watkins Hartnett Living Trust, $825,000
• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 10, Block 2 – John and Roberta Dufour to Todd and Melissa Rooney, $40,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 63, Block 17 – Susan Gindhart to Aaron and Elizabeth Daschke, $68,000
• Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Block 30, Lots 16,17,18,19,20 – Conrad and Celeste Scoville to Ronald Dreier, $340,000
• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 9, Block 4 – Douglas Termeer and Gregg Adler to Elizabeth Szynskie and Eugene Hust Jr, $24,500
• Winter Park Tennis Club Condo Unit 213 – Leif Nelson to Ryan and Kimberly Ruddell, $530,000
• SEC 14 TWP 1S R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Jay Clough to Kerry and Jay Crandell, $1,111,000
• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 36 – Timothy A Rosewicz Joint Revocable Trust and Mary Patricia Rosewicz Joint Revocable Trust to Barry and Sandra Parks, $89,000
• Mulligan Townhomes Unit 2, Bldg A – Robert and Samantha Baumgarten to Charles and Schneider Malek, $700,000
• Hideaway Station Unit TS 14; Hideaway Station Parking Space R 14 – Jeffrey and Nhi Aronheim to Matthew Carson Ferlic Living Trust, $670,000
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 4473 – Laura Ghayur to Sergei Snapkowsky and Larisa Zhurav, $571,000
• Stagecoach Meadows Subdivision Lot 10 – Donald Frey to Brett and Erin Kohn, $270,000
• Iron Horse Building D, Condo Unit 5104 – Timothy and Gretchen Reid to Tami Charlson, $69,500
• Summit Trail Lodge Condominiums Unit H 2 – Daniel and Anita English to Matthew Westlund and Kimberly Montgomery, $570,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 1, Lot 9 – Tyler and Alyssa Casebier to Tracey and Thomas Murray, $662,000
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 4446 – DZ Holdings Inc to Philippe Engelbert, $370,000
• Sawmill Station Townhomes Phase 5, Unit 8E – James and Eleni Zemlyak to David L Wallis Trust and Natale M Wallis Trust, $800,000
• Hideaway Station Unit TS 18, Bldg H; Hideaway Station Parking Space R 18; Hideaway Station Storage Space TS 18 – JCB Property 2 LLC to Quest Trust Company FBO Randolph L Valencia IRA, $660,000
• Snowblaze Bldg E, Condo Unit 102- Richard Brough Jr to Vicki Wimberly and Thomas Moore, $205,000
• Winter Park Village Lot 1, Block 5, Plot A – Geneva Financial LLC, Eric Hamidi to 105 Saddle Ridge LLC, $820,000
• Silversage Subdivision Lot 24, Block 3 – John Phillips to JTDT LLC, $34,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 28, Block 16 – Kristian Seibert to Liquid Property Group LLC, $15,000
• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Lot 4A – Craig and Joyce Wood to Leif Nelson, $799,000
• James Peak Ranch Subdivision Exemption Lot 1 – James Peak Ranch LLC to Kevin Mize, $1,200,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 6, Lot 1 – Lance Badger and Claude Goldberg to Patrick and Shayne Geil, $76,000
• Himebaughs 1st Addition Hot Sulphur Springs B1-B2, N2 B3-B4 Lot 1, Block 6 – OSM Realty to Pedersen Trail LLC, $29,000
• Ice Box Estates 1st Subdivision Lot 9 – Icebox Domes LLC to James and Lisa Krieg, $810,000
• Sun Song Condo Unit 6E, Bldg 6 – Sidney John Brugger Revocable Trust to DLRW Properties LLC, $379,000
• Soda Springs Subdivision Exempt – Creekside Builders LLC to Hill Industries LLC, $355,000
• Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 92, Block 20 – Royal Oak Rocksure LLC to Christopher and Kathryn Purcell, $572,000
• Arrow Condo Unit 202, Bldg 1 – Arrow Winter Park Inc to Tam Thi Do Thanh and Thao Thi Bui, $609,000
• Copper Creek Lot 19 – Roderick and Claudia Sale to Kalonie and Clint Williams, $498,500
• Bussey Hills Subdivision Block 11, Lots 5,6,7,8 – Mark and Delight Johnson to Timothy Underwood, $295,000
• Village at Riverside 2nd Flg 2 Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot A 24 – Julia Maldonado to Royal Oak Rocksure LLC, $9,900
• Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E 26 – Ryan and Lyndsay Bender to Michelle and Jack Henson Jr, $1,457,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 28, Block 16 – Liquid Property Group LLC to Kosina Kwiatkowskei, $33,000
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 4443 – Thomas and Meghan Wystup to Karen Munizich, $290,000
• Grand Country Estates 1st Addition TRT 77 – Gary and Kai Allmendinger to Luke and Janine Walch, $95,000
• Kremmling Lot 18, Block 6 – Clint and Kalonie Williams to Jessica Walz and Alexander Kaker, $334,900
• Hot Sulphur Springs 1st Addn Block 7, Lots 16,17,18 – Keith and Rachel Eggleston to Robert and Rebecca Brown, Abigail and John Wilkes, $30,000
• Val Moritz Village 1st Filing Lot 16 A, Block 4 – Richard Messer and Ann Douden to Robert and Samantha Baumgarten, $825,000
• Crestview Place Condominiums Unit A 307 – James and Nidza Busse to Michael and Candace Richter, $417,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 1 36 – Martorello Trust to Jeff and Heidi Lederman, $1,470,000
• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 305, Bldg A; Aspen Meadows Condominiums Garage Unit 34 – Lee Sprigg to Paul and Amanda Maples, $330,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Block 16, Lots 34,35 – Steven and Nicole Eiche to Kent Volosin, $82,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lots 4 54, 4 55 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Francesco Campanile and Erin Casey, $240,000
• Old Park Filing #2, Lot 24, Block E – J Michael and Darlene Ensminger to Morgan and Christina Travis, $510,000
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 9, Unit 3 – Philip Miller, Pamela Lepera Miller, Zachary Lepera Miller to Davis Emma Widmayer and Cary Garfinkel, $267,000
• Lakota Park Minor Subdivision Lot 97 – JCCS Investments LLC to Lance W Smith Revocable Trust and Krista J Smith Revocable Trust, $550,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 11, Unit 5 – Kristin Johnson Bobola Trust to Matthew and Sara Barber, $409,000
• SEC 22 TWP 2N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Dead Pine LLC, Judith A Jimerson Trust to Edward and Olive Harvey, $660,000
• Old Park Filing #5, Lot 14, Block A – Steven and Laura Rang to Alex Besprozvanny, $69,900
• Granby Ranch Filing 1, Lot 34 – Christopher and Bobbie Reynolds to Michael Poland and Lisa Noelle Winter Thomas, $670,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 115 Timeshare 115502 – Violeta Galang to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Base Camp One Condos Unit 103 R – James Strader and Andrea Denise Cormie Strader to Elisa Brente and Jeffrey Drezner, $415,000
• Timber Ridge Condo Unit C, Bldg 1 – 8808 Partnership to Michelle and Adam Shorter, $591,000
• Gore City Addn to Kremmling Block 10, Lots 8,9,10 – Jeffrey Gibson to The Foamers Inc, $70,000
• Silverstar Condominiums Subdivision Unit 12 – Denis M Kenney Revocable Real Estate Trust Agreement and Diane M Kenney Revocable Real Estate Trust Agreement to Tara and Charles Ammeen, $300,000
• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 465 – Wesley Crittle to BNG LLC, $145,000
• Aspen Homes Lot 1A – Fraser House LLC to Danielle Reubenstein, $767,200
• Fairways at Pole Creek Lot 4 33 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Ty and Shana Coffelt, $131,000
• Kremmling Country Addition Lot 9, Block 6 – Jared and Rachel Sralla to Kenneth and Rosemary Giacomazzi, $389,500• Hot Sulphur Springs Lot 6, Block 13 – Ugene C Olson Revocable Living Trust and Joan M Olson Revocable Living Trust to Jeff Spitz, $17,000
• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 301, Bldg C; Aspen Meadows Condominiums Garage Unit 3 – KBK Properties LLC to Frank and Candi Catania, $210,000
• Ice Box Estates 1st Subdivision Lot 45 – Cassidi Brickner to Erick and Carol McHenry, $790,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 5, Block 12 – Alicia Kersey to 38 Willow LLC, $35,000
