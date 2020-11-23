Grand County real estate, Nov. 15-21

Grand County’s real estate transactions Nov. 15-21 were worth more than $22.3 million combined.

• East Mountain Filing 1, Lot 34 Partial Legal – See Document – Robert and Judy Root to Stuart and Stephen Smith, $2,500,000

• Old Park Filing #2, Lot 3, Block C – Layne Nelson to Josh Haiges, $88,000

• Lakota Flg 6, Tract E, Lot 7 – Brian Weber to Christopher and Arin Thomas, $158,400

• Gary and Sheralyn Fischer to Chase and Chelsea Gaines, $59,000

• Columbine Lake Block 11, Lots 11,12 – Elizabeth Schaeffer Padilla to Jerald and Dawn Dennison, $539,000

• Winter Park Ranch 4th Filing Lot 34 – Tristin and Daniel Gleason to Jan Koles, $335,000

• Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E 11 – KGE LLC, Koelbel Company to Geoff and Joanie Aronson, $22,000

• Winter Park Highlands Unit 1, Lot 106 – Michael J Kohut Living Trust and Linda M Kohut Living Trust to Keith and Alyssa Mattecheck, $115,000

• Pole Creek Meadows Lot 6, Block 1 – Irving Trust to Ashley and Aaron Weigel, $105,000

• Base Camp One Condos Unit 314 R – David and Donna Way to Ronald and Kim Holland, $247,000

• Winter Park Highlands Unit 1, Lot 87 – James S Mann Trust to Sarah and Brian Wahlert, $117,500

• Lakota Flg 6, Tract E, Lot 42 Partial Legal – See Document – Renee and William White to Leonard and Terri Murray, $220,000

• SEC 18 TWP 1N R 78W Partial Legal – See Document – Emily Zaeske and Frieda Kern to Dana Albright, $350,000

• Inn at SilverCreek PH I Condo Unit 101 – Benjamin Harrison to Elizabeth Meeker, $88,000

• Valley at Winter Park Subdivision Lot 5 – Robert and Jennifer Donlan to Sandra and Anne Rasmussen, $205,000

• East Mountain Filing 2, Lot 25 – Matthew and Karina Callahan to Richard and Marilyn Vap, Scott and Holly Rodin, $1,115,000

• Grand View Park AFP Lots 25,53 – David and Virginia Latz to Latz Family Trust, $500

• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 25 – Shawn Fowler to Jeffrey Alexander Living Trust and Charity Alexander Living Trust, $180,000

• Wildacres Subdivision Amended 2nd Flg, Lot 5, Block 5 – John Hendrick Trust and Christy Hendrick Trust to Gary and Victoria Spengler, $835,000

• Palmer SB 35 Outright Exempt Lots 1,2 Partial Legal – See Documents; Lot 3, SEC 7 TWP 1N R 79W Partial Legal – See Document – Lloyd Alvin Palmer Trust and Edna Lenore Palmer Trust to Troublesome Company LLC , $275,211

• Winter Park Ranch 3rd Filing Lot 61, Block 1 – Kirsten and Bradley Benefiel to Lloyd Kershen and Jennifer Lawrence Kershen, $230,000

• Village Way Lofts Townhome Lot 2 – BCG LLC to Brian and Karen Delegan, $731,800

• Lake Forest 1st Addn Subdivision Lot 15, Block 1 – Loriene and Wouter Fontyn to Thomas and Betty Gleaton, $390,000

• Roam Filing No 1, Lot 14, Block 7 – Fraser River Development Co LLC to Bonanza Homes LLC $100,000

• Pines at Meadow Ridge Court A, Unit 4 – Barbara Mathews to Joshua Aceret and JoAnna Lee, $315,000

• Pole Creek Valley Subdivision Lot 22 – Alan and Casey Hallman to Eric Briggs and Brenda Gay Briggs, $655,000

• Leland Creek Sub Lot 23 – Conrad Shillingburg to Raines Family Trust, $390,000

• Roam Filing No 1, Lot 2, Block 8 – Fraser River Development Co LLC to Bonanza Homes LLC, $100,000

• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 91 – Kristin and Edward Moyer III to SLND LLC, $149,900

• Hi Country Haus Bldg 19, Unit 7 – John James to Erick Whittier and Martha Huntington, $346,860

• Lakeview Condos Unit 4, Bldg B – Leigh McGuigan to Edwin Bangert and Debra Hindman, $289,000

• Hi Country Haus Bldg 9, Unit 1 2 – FRI LLC to Lisa and John Matter Jr, $290,000

• Snowblaze Bldg E, Condo Unit 115 – Kim Marinoff to James and Katherine Schlatter, $230,000

• Tallaqua Square Townhomes Unit 3 – Edward and Sylvia Baldwin to Sagepine LLC, $282,200

• Granby Ranch Filing 3, Lot 31 – Geraldine Frost to James Blazek Living Trust and Christy Blazek Living Trust, $85,000

• Cozens Meadow at Grand Park Lot 19 – Catherine Wherry Pacocha Living Trust and Matthew Walter Pacocha Living Trust to Mountain Chill LLC, $1,399,000

• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing, Lot 8, Block 7 – Isham Partnership to Andrzej and Robert Mach, $99,500

• Village Way Lofts Townhome Lot 1 – BCG LLC to Michael and Jessica Saunders, $729,500

• SEC 14 TWP 2N R 81W Partial Legal – See Document – Cody Mumma to Glenda Hill, $330,000

• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 75 – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Holly and Zachary Dolzani, $647,031

• Eagle Addition to Kremmling Block 2, Lots 2,3 – Jennifer Bumgarner to Michael Osorio Montenegro and Leslie Yanina Delacruz Sostenes, $100,000

• Grand View Park Subdivision Lot 31 – Byron Miller Construction Co to Michael and Mary Katsampes, $775,000

• Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 1, Unit 302, Bldg B; Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Bldg 1, Garage Unit 64 – Elk Creek Multifamily LLC to Scott Coggins and Isabel Corbeil, $516,358

• Pine Air Addition Hot Sulphur Springs Block 18, Lots 1 through 60 – Mike Zink to Eugene and Samantha Woolsey, $2,200

• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 101, Bldg 4 -Mary and Carl Peters to Manuel Hernandez, $244,900

• Blue Valley Acres Lot 19, Block 4 – BVR LLC to Bryan Austin, $800,000

• Village at Elk Track 2nd Flg Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 23 – KGE LLC, Koelbel Company to Dale and Anne Sultemeier, $649,998

• Silverado II Condo Unit 632, Bldg 6 – Michael and Jacqueline Brannagan to Matthew Payne and Marie Vedder Payne, $420,000

• Skyview at Waterside West Bldg F, Unit F7; Skyview at Waterside West Bldg F, Garage Unit F-7 – Michael and Ann Muldrow to Michael and Deborah Wright, $680,000

• SEC 7 TWP 1N R 80W Partial Legal – See Document – Jerry and Tonya French to Thomas Bartel, $350,000

• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 73 – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to John and Gina Basso, $625,449

• Villa Harbor Subdivision Lot 5, Bock 1 – Bonnie Brown to Ryan and Laci Kirkman, $330,000

• Grand Country Estates 1st Addition TRT 90 – Edward Leviker to Brandon and Raylor Duringer, $185,000

• Columbine Lake Lot 4, Block 4 – Dennis and Mary Ellis to Ryan and Kristina Edwards, $450,000

• East Mountain Filing 11, Lot 4; East Mountain Filing 11, Unit 4 G – Rendezvous Homes LLC to Matthew and Erika Gipson, $680,087

• Roam Filing No 1, Block 4, Lots 1,2 – Fraser River Development Co LLC to Adam and Toril Dowling, $220,000