Grand County real estate, Nov. 15-21
Grand County’s real estate transactions Nov. 15-21 were worth more than $22.3 million combined.
• East Mountain Filing 1, Lot 34 Partial Legal – See Document – Robert and Judy Root to Stuart and Stephen Smith, $2,500,000
• Old Park Filing #2, Lot 3, Block C – Layne Nelson to Josh Haiges, $88,000
• Lakota Flg 6, Tract E, Lot 7 – Brian Weber to Christopher and Arin Thomas, $158,400
• Gary and Sheralyn Fischer to Chase and Chelsea Gaines, $59,000
• Columbine Lake Block 11, Lots 11,12 – Elizabeth Schaeffer Padilla to Jerald and Dawn Dennison, $539,000
• Winter Park Ranch 4th Filing Lot 34 – Tristin and Daniel Gleason to Jan Koles, $335,000
• Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E 11 – KGE LLC, Koelbel Company to Geoff and Joanie Aronson, $22,000
• Winter Park Highlands Unit 1, Lot 106 – Michael J Kohut Living Trust and Linda M Kohut Living Trust to Keith and Alyssa Mattecheck, $115,000
• Pole Creek Meadows Lot 6, Block 1 – Irving Trust to Ashley and Aaron Weigel, $105,000
• Base Camp One Condos Unit 314 R – David and Donna Way to Ronald and Kim Holland, $247,000
• Winter Park Highlands Unit 1, Lot 87 – James S Mann Trust to Sarah and Brian Wahlert, $117,500
• Lakota Flg 6, Tract E, Lot 42 Partial Legal – See Document – Renee and William White to Leonard and Terri Murray, $220,000
• SEC 18 TWP 1N R 78W Partial Legal – See Document – Emily Zaeske and Frieda Kern to Dana Albright, $350,000
• Inn at SilverCreek PH I Condo Unit 101 – Benjamin Harrison to Elizabeth Meeker, $88,000
• Valley at Winter Park Subdivision Lot 5 – Robert and Jennifer Donlan to Sandra and Anne Rasmussen, $205,000
• East Mountain Filing 2, Lot 25 – Matthew and Karina Callahan to Richard and Marilyn Vap, Scott and Holly Rodin, $1,115,000
• Grand View Park AFP Lots 25,53 – David and Virginia Latz to Latz Family Trust, $500
• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 25 – Shawn Fowler to Jeffrey Alexander Living Trust and Charity Alexander Living Trust, $180,000
• Wildacres Subdivision Amended 2nd Flg, Lot 5, Block 5 – John Hendrick Trust and Christy Hendrick Trust to Gary and Victoria Spengler, $835,000
• Palmer SB 35 Outright Exempt Lots 1,2 Partial Legal – See Documents; Lot 3, SEC 7 TWP 1N R 79W Partial Legal – See Document – Lloyd Alvin Palmer Trust and Edna Lenore Palmer Trust to Troublesome Company LLC , $275,211
• Winter Park Ranch 3rd Filing Lot 61, Block 1 – Kirsten and Bradley Benefiel to Lloyd Kershen and Jennifer Lawrence Kershen, $230,000
• Village Way Lofts Townhome Lot 2 – BCG LLC to Brian and Karen Delegan, $731,800
• Lake Forest 1st Addn Subdivision Lot 15, Block 1 – Loriene and Wouter Fontyn to Thomas and Betty Gleaton, $390,000
• Roam Filing No 1, Lot 14, Block 7 – Fraser River Development Co LLC to Bonanza Homes LLC $100,000
• Pines at Meadow Ridge Court A, Unit 4 – Barbara Mathews to Joshua Aceret and JoAnna Lee, $315,000
• Pole Creek Valley Subdivision Lot 22 – Alan and Casey Hallman to Eric Briggs and Brenda Gay Briggs, $655,000
• Leland Creek Sub Lot 23 – Conrad Shillingburg to Raines Family Trust, $390,000
• Roam Filing No 1, Lot 2, Block 8 – Fraser River Development Co LLC to Bonanza Homes LLC, $100,000
• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 91 – Kristin and Edward Moyer III to SLND LLC, $149,900
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 19, Unit 7 – John James to Erick Whittier and Martha Huntington, $346,860
• Lakeview Condos Unit 4, Bldg B – Leigh McGuigan to Edwin Bangert and Debra Hindman, $289,000
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 9, Unit 1 2 – FRI LLC to Lisa and John Matter Jr, $290,000
• Snowblaze Bldg E, Condo Unit 115 – Kim Marinoff to James and Katherine Schlatter, $230,000
• Tallaqua Square Townhomes Unit 3 – Edward and Sylvia Baldwin to Sagepine LLC, $282,200
• Granby Ranch Filing 3, Lot 31 – Geraldine Frost to James Blazek Living Trust and Christy Blazek Living Trust, $85,000
• Cozens Meadow at Grand Park Lot 19 – Catherine Wherry Pacocha Living Trust and Matthew Walter Pacocha Living Trust to Mountain Chill LLC, $1,399,000
• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing, Lot 8, Block 7 – Isham Partnership to Andrzej and Robert Mach, $99,500
• Village Way Lofts Townhome Lot 1 – BCG LLC to Michael and Jessica Saunders, $729,500
• SEC 14 TWP 2N R 81W Partial Legal – See Document – Cody Mumma to Glenda Hill, $330,000
• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 75 – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Holly and Zachary Dolzani, $647,031
• Eagle Addition to Kremmling Block 2, Lots 2,3 – Jennifer Bumgarner to Michael Osorio Montenegro and Leslie Yanina Delacruz Sostenes, $100,000
• Grand View Park Subdivision Lot 31 – Byron Miller Construction Co to Michael and Mary Katsampes, $775,000
• Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 1, Unit 302, Bldg B; Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Bldg 1, Garage Unit 64 – Elk Creek Multifamily LLC to Scott Coggins and Isabel Corbeil, $516,358
• Pine Air Addition Hot Sulphur Springs Block 18, Lots 1 through 60 – Mike Zink to Eugene and Samantha Woolsey, $2,200
• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 101, Bldg 4 -Mary and Carl Peters to Manuel Hernandez, $244,900
• Blue Valley Acres Lot 19, Block 4 – BVR LLC to Bryan Austin, $800,000
• Village at Elk Track 2nd Flg Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 23 – KGE LLC, Koelbel Company to Dale and Anne Sultemeier, $649,998
• Silverado II Condo Unit 632, Bldg 6 – Michael and Jacqueline Brannagan to Matthew Payne and Marie Vedder Payne, $420,000
• Skyview at Waterside West Bldg F, Unit F7; Skyview at Waterside West Bldg F, Garage Unit F-7 – Michael and Ann Muldrow to Michael and Deborah Wright, $680,000
• SEC 7 TWP 1N R 80W Partial Legal – See Document – Jerry and Tonya French to Thomas Bartel, $350,000
• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 73 – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to John and Gina Basso, $625,449
• Villa Harbor Subdivision Lot 5, Bock 1 – Bonnie Brown to Ryan and Laci Kirkman, $330,000
• Grand Country Estates 1st Addition TRT 90 – Edward Leviker to Brandon and Raylor Duringer, $185,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 4, Block 4 – Dennis and Mary Ellis to Ryan and Kristina Edwards, $450,000
• East Mountain Filing 11, Lot 4; East Mountain Filing 11, Unit 4 G – Rendezvous Homes LLC to Matthew and Erika Gipson, $680,087
• Roam Filing No 1, Block 4, Lots 1,2 – Fraser River Development Co LLC to Adam and Toril Dowling, $220,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User