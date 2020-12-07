Grand County real estate, Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Grand County’s real estate transactions Nov. 29 to Dec. 5 were worth more than $27.7 million combined.

• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 9, Unit 3 – Scott and Cynthia Eberhard to Cathy, Douglas and Ryan Roberts, $229,500

• Longview Addn/Hot Sulphur Springs Block 11, Lots 13,14,15 – James Howard to Nancy Small, $30,000

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 4, Block 13 – Deborah and Kenneth Campbell to Heather Singler and Ricardo Gonzalez, $34,000

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lots 2 27, 2 28 – Mark and Carla Erland to L Hart Hodges and Denise Dudley, $2,875,000

• Blue Valley Acres Unit #2, Lot 4, Block 8 – Dwayne Huntsman to Edward Grich, $495,000

• Arrow Winter Park Condominiums Unit 201, Bldg 1 – Arrow Winter Park Inc to Aatman and Dawn Desai, $599,900

• Aspen Springs Lot 8 B – C Lazy U Ranch Development LLC, C Lazy U Ranch Holdings LLC, Triton Investment Company to Allison and Ash Newell, $1,350,000

• Solawetz Minor Sub Lot A – Beau McClain and Caleb Hakes to Ryan Snodgrass and Lyndsay Hilde, $295,000

• Tabernash Village West Subdivision Lot 1 – Southern Exposure LLC to 225 Badger Way LLC, $249,500

• Tabernash Village West Subdivision Lot 1 Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Water Rights – Southern Exposure LLC to 225 Badger Way LLC, $500

• Granby Ranch Filing 3, Lot 6 – Westside Homes LLC to Elizabeth and Stefan Haberer, $1,200,000

• Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 1, Unit 303, Bldg B; Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 1, Garage Unit 64-2 – Elk Creek Multifamily LLC to Terrence and Laura Brennan, $802,708

• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 26 – Michael Mehr to Mountainside SilverCreek Fractional Owners Condominium Association Inc, $500

• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 92 Timeshare 092541 – William and Joyce Braun to Mounainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 75 Timeshare 075124 – JoAnne Flynn to Mountainside SilverCreek Tiimeshare Association, $500

• Grand View Park AFP Lot 56 – David and Karel Devere to Ryan and Eileen Albanese, $30,100

• Lakota Park Minor Subdivision Lot 99D – PMWP Development Company to Sherry Jones Martin Trust, Travis Martin, $1,525,000

• Riveracres Addn to Mtn Meadows Lots 10,34 – Gary and Mary Nutt to Jason and Kristin Fenik, $670,000

• Winter Park Highlands Greenridge Lot 74 – Hari and Christine Dallakoti to Paul and JoAnn Burck, $1,399,000

• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 97 – Jodie Dennis to Mark and Kimberly Robinson, $125,000

• Vasquez Creek Townhomes Lot 2 – John and Jeri Wehrle to Brittni and Joshua Fudge, $415,000

• High Seasons Condominium No 1, Unit 4 – Michael Bachman to Guirec and Anne Lebouteiller, $225,000

• Telemark Condominiums Bldg F, Unit 558 – Stephanie and Gary Kessler to John and Kathleen Salazar, $605,000

• Stagecoach Meadows Sub Lot 46 – Brian Muhal to Matthew and Caitlin Hardy, $275,000

• Wapiti Ridge Subdivision Exempt # I & II, Lot C – Jeffrey Good and Nancy Druva to Bridger and Lauren Jensen, $307,000

• Murphy Subdivision Exemption Lot 1 – Carl and Debra Prather to Todd and Janette Ammerman, $764,800

• Frosty Acres Lot 9 Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements – Greg Vanderbeek and Jenifer Blacklock to Douglas and Holly Simpson, $550,000

• Granby Block 4, Lots 1,2,3,4,5,6 – 413 Management LLC to Grand Haven Ventures LLC, $700,000

• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 29 – Linda Stofer to Gardensun Holdings LLC, $35,000

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 4 58 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Christopher and Alicia Dinges, $151,000

• Old Park Filing #4, Lot 8, Block B – Stanley and Vickie Wolfe to Bradley and Tammy Begeman, $85,000

• Parry Peak Lofts Condos Unit 101; Parry Peak Lofts Condos Garage No 101 – Caroline Amplatz to Daniel and Becky May, $1,545,000

• SECS 25,26 TWP 1N R 79W Partial Legal – See Documents – Michael Miniat to Parshall Nightshade LLC, $1,700,000

• Village at Arrowhead 2nd Flg Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 66-85 Lot 82 – RM Estates LLC to Lindsey and John Yoder, $25,000

• Lot 4 SEC 6 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Documents/Includes Easements – Rodney Bustos to Timothy Brown, $225,000

• Elk Creek Village Condominiums Unit D, Bldg A – Sarah Baker to Mark and Tammy Heffron, $407,500

• Lakota Park Subdivision Exemption No 5, Lot 65 – PM Winter Park LLC to JCCS Investments LLC, $200,000

• Antler Ranchettes Lot 17 – Antler Ranch LLC to Amy Nelson and Jennifer Donohoe, $501,700

• Silversage Subdivision Lot 23, Block 3 – Tauber Eichenberg Family Trust to Benjamin Lieben, $33,000

• Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 1, Unit 202, Bldg B; Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 1, Garage Unit 69-1 – Elk Creek Multifamily LLC to Samuel and Jaimee Gompers, $586,001

• Wapiti Drive Duplexes Unit B – Ben Avila to Anna and John Nadasdy, Brandt Westbrook, Jana Bolduan Lomax, $685,000

• Grand View Highlands Filing #1, Lot 17, Block 3 – Harry Tempkins Per Rep, Bruno Hans Vejrost Estate of and Bah Vejrosta to Regina Dutton, $265,000

• Inn at SilverCreek PH I Condo Unit A 201 – Shawn and Juveline Enriques to Vitaly and Yekaterina Malyuta, $91,500

• Winter Park Ranch 3rd Filing Lot 25, Block 2 – Jeff and Heidi Lederman to Jennifer and Michael Seymour Jr, $1,005,100

• SEC 26 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Troy and Stephanie Kunau to Bruce Jaeger, $560,000

• Elk Creek at Grand Park Unit 204, Lots 1,2 Bldg B; Elk Creek at Grand Park Garage Unit 44 1 – Elk Creek Multifamily LLC to Lucas and Shelle Pennington, $602,398

• Granby Block 4, Lots 7,8 – Deborah Treiber to Grand Haven Ventures LLC, $500,000

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 4 44 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Salvatore Sorice, $231,000

• Granby Ranch Filing 3, Lot 26 – Barry Gerlach and Connie Chrystal-Gerlach to Jason D Margheim Living Trust and Catherine J Margheim Living Trust, $1,170,590

• Winter Park Highlands Unit 1, Lot 137 – Thelma Malone to Timothy Malone, $50,000

• Elk Creek at Grand Park Bldg B, Unit 301, Lots 1,2; Elk Creek at Grand Park Garage Unit 44 3 – Elk Creek Multifamily LLC to Ursula Kazmaier, $510,926

• Granby Lake Shore Marina Final AMD Plat Lot 8 – Lynn Rothberg Kearney to Lynn Rothberg Kearney and Michael Kearney, $500

• Granby Ranch Filing 2B, Lot 60 – Valerie and Garett Edde to Krista and Justin Ochocki, $781,000