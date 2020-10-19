Grand County real estate, Oct. 11-17
Grand County’s real estate transactions from Oct. 11-17 were worth more than $30.5 million combined.
• SEC 25 TWP 1N R 76 1/2W Partial Legal – See Document – Jimmie and Judith Hailey to Douglas and Rebecca McKenna, $1,750,000
• Grand Lake Hideaway Condo Unit 1 A – Anthony Sours to Michael McDonald and Kimberly White, $260,000
• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 1307 – Richard and Christine Derienzo to Brian Aldrich, $390,000
• Shores of Shadow Mountain FP Lot 28 – Bo and Deborah Riggins to Blair Taylor and Lucas Hardy, $75,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 1B, Lot 18 – Debra Luciani to Sagewest LLC, $775,000
• Eagle Ridge on the Summit-PH 1, Unit 19, Bldg 2 – Gregg and Sherri Hofland to Michael Champion, $524,900
• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 103 – New Direction IRA Inc, Timothy D Gebers IRA, Tonia M Johnson IRA to Andy D McClaflin Trust and Gina L McClaflin Trust, $135,000
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 3504 – Deborah and John Gerken to Dain and Angela Hatlestad, $275,000
• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 40 – Kevin and Elizabeth Vecchiarelli to Wyoming Cowboy Legacy Trust, $113,000
• Snowblaze Bldg E, Condo Unit 205 – Buckner Holdings LLC to Samantha Ennis and Robert Black, $190,500
• Trail Creek Estates 2nd Filing Lot 47 – Joe Arnold Trujillo Living Trust and Deloris Jean Trujillo Living Trust to Daniel and Estela Garcia, $56,000
• Molters No 1 & No 2 Subdivision Exempt Lot 1 – Bernice Molter to JMA Property LLC, $105,000
• Silverado II Condo Unit 331, Bldg 3 – Hankey Brown Solo 401K to Alexander and Margaret Hoover, $344,000
• Winter Park Highlands Unit 1, Lot 131 – Kery Oneil Harrelson to Timothy and Christina Guertin, $455,000
• Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Block 7, Lots 5,6,7 – Augi and Grace Bohall to Leslie Sorady, $349,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 1, Unit 5 – Francis and Michele Kelly to Elisabeth Gonacha and Kenneth Middleton, $269,500
• Copper Creek Ranch Estates Lot 1 – Greg and M Caye Norwick to William and Angela Barrett, Daniel and Bonnie Mitchek, Todd McNeil, $675,000
• Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 4, Lot 59 – John Loupe to Robert and Andrea Ransom, $668,000
• Winter Park Highlands Unit 5, Lot 5 – Hans Portmann to Chantal Chaput and Jacques Hebert, $215,000
• Winter Park Ranch 3rd Filing Lot 45, Block 1 – Jan Koles to Aaron Louscher, $195,000
• Snowblaze Bldg E, Condo Unit 308 – Irmgard Mannix to Ismael Barajas, $189,000
• Vasquez Creek Townhomes Unit 6 – JM Properties Inc to Mark and Wendy Casey, $611,000
• North Shore Subdivision Lot 22 – Loriene and Wouter Fontyn to Shane and Cara Davies, $100,000
• Grand Country Estates 1st Addition TRT 81 – Brett Parks to Terry Oakleaf Revocable Trust Agreement, $781,300
• Silverado II Condo Unit 433 – 490 Kings Crossing Rd 433 LLC to Joel and Dan Doerer, $345,000
• SEC 11 TWP 2N R 79W Partial Legal – See Document – Lloyd Alvin Palmer Trust and Edna Lenore Palmer Trust to Wyrhoco Holdings LLC, $1,200,000
• Grand Lake Hideaway Condo Unit 2A, Bldg Lodge – POLCOL LLC to L Laddie Coburn, $289,000
• Tabernash, E.J. Vulgamotts 2nd Lots 13,14 – Dale McCaw, Sally Reilly, Ryan Howell to Clinton and Mary Buckner, $665,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 103 Timeshare 103525 – John and Debra McCormick to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 108 Timeshare 108628; Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 91 Timeshare 091551 – Robert and Dianne Wilson to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Parry Peak Lofts Condos Unit 107 – Demarco LLC to Anders Revocable Living Trust, $1,387,400
• Iron Horse Building C, Condo Unit 5093 – Thomas Bromberg and Mary Cetrulo to Jason White Trust and Kristi Koga Trust, $245,000
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominiums Unit 3411 – Jeff and Annette Pilkington to Jason and Stacy Godby, $597,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lt 3 2 – Pole Creek 3358 LLC to Annette and Jeffrey Pilkington, $2,000,000
• Sunset Ridge Estates IX Lots 34,35 AFP Lot 32 – Robert Gaskins to Michael Johnson and Carol Friesen, $1,790,000
• Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 17, Lot 24 – ABW REOS LLC to Nora Funk, $79,000
• West Portal Place Condo Unit C – Rex and Jennifer Hastings to Ski Country Holdings LLC, $282,500
• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 93 – Love Family Revocable Trust to Elizabeth Aangeenbrug, $115,000
• Winter Glen Final Plat Lot 14 – Michael Johnson and Carol Friesen to Susan and Nicholas Howell, $894,000
• Timbers Condominiums Unit 2, Bldg 7; Timbers Condominiums Garage Space No 2 – Michael Spector, Ben and Damie Berkey to Catherine Lichtsteiner, $457,000
• T-HE Condominiums Unit 2 Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements; Drake Minor Subdivision Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements; Teverbaugh Heaton Minor Subd Lot 3 Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements – Sandra Naylor and Mark Gerigk to Ruby Creek LLC, $955,000
• T-HE Condominiums Unit 1 Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements; Drake Minor Subdivision Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements; Teverbaugh Heaton Minor Subd Lot 3 Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements – Randolph and Baarbara Atwater to Vestal Creek LLC, $1,057,500
• SEC 8 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Document – 111 CR 8305 LLC to Eric Stern Trust and Flora Stern Trust, $2,600,000
• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 101, Bldg A – Elizabeth and Philip Goddard, Cole Brakhage to Michael Rector, $205,000
• Tonahutu Ridge Grand Lake Lodge Lot 6 –Michael LeBlond and JoAnne Jewell to Timothy Tancred, $199,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 13, Block 11 – Reed and Kathryn James to Andrew Frank, $44,900
• Eagles Spirit Condo Unit 4 – Barbara Madden Bittle Trust to Patrick and Priscilla Madden, $390,000
• Beaver Village Flg #1, Bldg 2, Unit 104 – Joseph and Mary Fraser to Eric Shafran and Julie Lieber, $382,000
• Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 93, Block 19 – Royal Oak Rocksure LLC to Brandi and Stephen Riddle, $588,300
• Lakota Flg 6, Tract E, Lot 47 – John and Julie Comella to Paul Kumar, $835,000
• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Lot 1, Block 2 – Brian and Lawanna Leslie to David Swartz and JoAnn Weaver, $120,000
• Breckon Subdivision TRTS 29,30 – William F Yeoman Living Trust and Sharyn W Yeoman Living Trust to Michael and Gwendolyn Ransom, $180,000
• Leland Creek Sub Lot 36 – John and Courtney Suranyi to Christine and Paul Bockmann, $1,600,000
• Pine Beach Subdivision Hillside Addn Lot 2, Block 5 – Janet and Randall Davis to Nathan and Erin Opsahl, $709,000
• Wildacres Subd Amended 2nd Flg, Lot 3, Block 3- Jason Segars to Steven and Else Hitt, $86,250
• Village at Riverside 1st Flg Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot A 2 – Alana Dennis to Ida D Raines Rosenbrook, $415,000 • Silverado II Condo Unit 523, Bldg 5 – Clark Parr to Michelle Anderson, $336,000
