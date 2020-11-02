Grand County real estate, Oct. 25-31
Grand County’s real estate transactions Oct. 25-31 were worth more than $36.2 million combined.
• East Mountain Filing 11, Lot 3; East Mountain Filing 11, Unit 3G – Rendezvous Homes LLC to William and Carrie Meersman, $680,751
• Village at Elk Track 2nd Flg Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 42 – KGE LLC, Koelbel Company to Carin and Mark Cramer, $610,026
• Clubhouse Cabins & Village at Saddle Ridge Lot C26 – Micah and Jennifer Fischer to Brian Stewart and Sharon Crofts Stewart, $24,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 5 First Administrative Plat Lot 27 – Andrew and Megan Ruder, John and Linda Gillogley to Ryan and Adria Trentzsch, $485,000
• Pole Creek Preserve Lot 1 – 1588 Fraser LLC to Nathan and Joan Carlson, $2,500,000
• Leland Creek Sub Lot 13 – David and Jessica Kottcamp to 646 Leland LLC, $2,125,000
• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 66 – Judith St Clair to Scott and Stephanie Sloan, $1,150,000
• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 69 – Rendezvous Homes LLC to Bret and Molly Duvall, Gregory and Jill Elwood, $843,760
• East Mountain Filing 1, Lot 70 – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Michael Kark and Keren Ritchie, $300,000
• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 71 – Rendezvous Colorado LLC to William and Patti Fielding, $694,221
• Sheep Mountain Ridge Estates Lot 22 – Kevin and Lesa Talley to John and Courtney Suranyi, $2,650,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 5, Unit 3 – Jane M Schoff Revocable Trust and Perry E Schoff Revocable Trust to Nathan Grueter, $250,000
• Junction Ranch Subdivision Lot 20 – Ethan and Marilyn Banks to Grandchalet LLC, $1,171,500
• Cabins at Porcupine Ridge Lot 24 A – Cabins Porcupine Ridge Ltd to Christopher and Linda Shaw, $899,000
• East Mountain Filing 5, Lot 105 – Robbin and Deborah Gibbins to Gerald and Janet Hraban, $1,479,000
• Trademark at Winter Park Condo Unit 240 A – Harry T Safstrom Trust to 33 Trademark Drive A204 LLC, $578,000
• Cabin Village Lot 2 – Glenn Bakken to Aaron and Christy Helming, $141,000
• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 640 Weeks 3,4,24,25,15,16 – John, Bennie/Benny Hey to Willliam Hart, $1,750
• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 640, Weeks 36,37,47,48,51,52 – Jerry and Joan Kenner to William Hart, $1,750
• Beaver Village Flg #1, Bldg 2, Unit 103 – Corey and Katherine Gray to Jan Carter, $465,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 96 Timeshare 096517 – Lori Cooper to Stroser Assets Inc, $500
• Tonahutu Ridge Grand Lake Lodge Lot 10 – John Dorsey to Dominick Sekich and Scott Van Vleet, $225,000
• Base Camp One Condos Unit 310 R – Grancol Investment LLC to David Consiglio, $415,000
• First Valley Addn to Granby Lot 8, Block 2 – Geoffrey and J Yolanda Jurgensen to Michael Cavanaugh, $625,000
• Winter Park Village Lot 2, Block 6 – Lance Wood to 117 Cedar Drive Duplex LLC, $350,000
• Iron Horse Building D, Condo Unit 5104 – Wendy Boyer to Michael Allen, $64,500
• Creekside at Winter Park Condo Unit 102 – Karen Gray to Charles and Janet Upton, Jennifer Zanon, $430,000
• Bridgers Cache Sub Lot 5 – CBBC LLC to Rohan Clarke, $760,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 3 15 – Carol Brookman to Sandeva Morris Souza and Joseph Souza, $1,550,000
• Big Horn Park Filing #2, Lot 21 – William and Deanna Leech to Linda Mikutis and Verdon Tuttle, $100,000
• Lakota Park Minor Subdivision Lot 86 – Lakota Park Development Inc to Charles and Heather Nolte, $1,735,107
• Valentine Subdivision Lot 4 – William and Wendy Robertson to Carmen Morales and Brian Davis, $635,000
• Old Park Filing #4, Lot 4, Block B – Lance Manske to Russell McNear, $60,000
• Longview Addn/Hot Sulphur Springs Block 13, Lots 1,2,3,4 – Anthony Yu to John Hankla, $46,500
• Valley at Winter Park Subdivision Lot 45 – David and Krista Roberts to Elizabeth Adams and Charles Leonard II, $195,000
• EJ Vulgamotts 1st Addition to Tabernash Lot 4, Block 2 – Din Enterprises to Masum Muttalib and Gabriella Morgan, $525,000
• Roam Filing No 1 Lot 15, Block 7 Partial Legal – See Document; Roam Filing No 1 Lot 1, Block 8 Partial Legal – See Document – Fraser River Development Co LLC to Bonanza Homes LLC, $200,000
• Pole Creek Meadows Lot 32, Block 1 – Douglas and Marti Toller to Ronald and Patricia Widdifield, $900,000
• Village at Arrowhead 2nd Flg Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 66-85 Lot 84 – R M Estates LLC to Geoffrey and J Yolanda Jergensen, $25,000
• Ridge Subdivision Lot 3 – Bowen and Lana Banbury to Fraser For Fun LLC, $1,275,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 1, Lots 17, GT17 – Ryan and Megan Murray to Frank and Teresa Coons, $650,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 95 – Richard and Wendy Schliep to Don and Karen Bricker, $270,000
• Vasquez Creek Townhomes Lot 3 – Anne and Douglas Walter, Chris Cooper to Michael, Scott and Courtney Mattes, $323,200
• Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Block 16, Lots 79,80,81,82 – Grand Elk Ranch General Improvement District to Royal Oak Rocksure LLC, $40,000
• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 462 – Chanielle and Brian Norden to Lyndsay Ganassa and Joseph Idiaquez IV, $113,000
• East Mountain Filing 5, Lot 124 – WP Snow Patrol LLC to Christine and Herman Patterson III, $1,128,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 4, Block 12 – Russel Baumgartner to Jay and Brigette Modglin, $10,000
• Iron Horse Phase 1, Bldg H, Condo Unit 4408 – Letha Miller and Martin Robles to John and Leslie Russell, $439,000
• Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 4, Lot 52 – Tiny Tina LLC to Laura and Albert Gapinski, $725,000
• Lakota Park Minor Subdivision Lot 85 – Lakota Park Development Inc to Christina and Teran Andes V, $1,479,292
• Triple H Subdivision Lot 14 – Sheila Marquez Pierson to Sheila A Pierson Trust, $500
• Silverado I Condo Unit 101, Bldg C – Clint and Lisa Pulley to Jonathan and Lauren Fox, $405,000
• Base Camp One Condos Unit 106 R – Lana and Scott Keith to Rachel and Benjamin Hildebrandt, $405,000
• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 207, Bldg C – Frank and Candi Catania to Ian Durgin, $197,500
• Old Park Filing #2, Lot 26, Block E – Robert L Oster Revocable Living Trust and Donna J Oster Revocable Living Trust to Elizabeth Paladsky, $119,500
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 14, Block 14 – Michael and Joan Stegenga to Anita and Thomas McKeever Jr, $38,500
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 4 53 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Morgan and Kristen Leighton, $120,000
• Grand River Ranch Parcel 3 – Milyki Ranch LLC to Gary and Valerie Simmons, $1,850,000
• Inn at SilverCreek PH 1 Condo Unit 117 – Soonie Suh Living Trust to Kelly Flynn and Logan Steinbrink, $100,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 10, Lot 35 – David, Kathy and Erik Loseman to Andrew and Katherine Kline, $130,000
• Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Block 10, Lots 11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20 – Excell Kremmling LLC to Robert Perry and Kimberly Douglass, $127,500
• Reserve at Elkhorn Ridge Subdivision Lot 25 – Urban Childrens Revocable Trust to RER Lot 25 LLC, $415,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User