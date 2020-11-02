Grand County real estate, Oct. 25-31

Grand County’s real estate transactions Oct. 25-31 were worth more than $36.2 million combined.

• East Mountain Filing 11, Lot 3; East Mountain Filing 11, Unit 3G – Rendezvous Homes LLC to William and Carrie Meersman, $680,751

• Village at Elk Track 2nd Flg Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 42 – KGE LLC, Koelbel Company to Carin and Mark Cramer, $610,026

• Clubhouse Cabins & Village at Saddle Ridge Lot C26 – Micah and Jennifer Fischer to Brian Stewart and Sharon Crofts Stewart, $24,000

• Granby Ranch Filing 5 First Administrative Plat Lot 27 – Andrew and Megan Ruder, John and Linda Gillogley to Ryan and Adria Trentzsch, $485,000

• Pole Creek Preserve Lot 1 – 1588 Fraser LLC to Nathan and Joan Carlson, $2,500,000

• Leland Creek Sub Lot 13 – David and Jessica Kottcamp to 646 Leland LLC, $2,125,000

• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 66 – Judith St Clair to Scott and Stephanie Sloan, $1,150,000

• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 69 – Rendezvous Homes LLC to Bret and Molly Duvall, Gregory and Jill Elwood, $843,760

• East Mountain Filing 1, Lot 70 – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Michael Kark and Keren Ritchie, $300,000

• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 71 – Rendezvous Colorado LLC to William and Patti Fielding, $694,221

• Sheep Mountain Ridge Estates Lot 22 – Kevin and Lesa Talley to John and Courtney Suranyi, $2,650,000

• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 5, Unit 3 – Jane M Schoff Revocable Trust and Perry E Schoff Revocable Trust to Nathan Grueter, $250,000

• Junction Ranch Subdivision Lot 20 – Ethan and Marilyn Banks to Grandchalet LLC, $1,171,500

• Cabins at Porcupine Ridge Lot 24 A – Cabins Porcupine Ridge Ltd to Christopher and Linda Shaw, $899,000

• East Mountain Filing 5, Lot 105 – Robbin and Deborah Gibbins to Gerald and Janet Hraban, $1,479,000

• Trademark at Winter Park Condo Unit 240 A – Harry T Safstrom Trust to 33 Trademark Drive A204 LLC, $578,000

• Cabin Village Lot 2 – Glenn Bakken to Aaron and Christy Helming, $141,000

• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 640 Weeks 3,4,24,25,15,16 – John, Bennie/Benny Hey to Willliam Hart, $1,750

• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 640, Weeks 36,37,47,48,51,52 – Jerry and Joan Kenner to William Hart, $1,750

• Beaver Village Flg #1, Bldg 2, Unit 103 – Corey and Katherine Gray to Jan Carter, $465,000

• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 96 Timeshare 096517 – Lori Cooper to Stroser Assets Inc, $500

• Tonahutu Ridge Grand Lake Lodge Lot 10 – John Dorsey to Dominick Sekich and Scott Van Vleet, $225,000

• Base Camp One Condos Unit 310 R – Grancol Investment LLC to David Consiglio, $415,000

• First Valley Addn to Granby Lot 8, Block 2 – Geoffrey and J Yolanda Jurgensen to Michael Cavanaugh, $625,000

• Winter Park Village Lot 2, Block 6 – Lance Wood to 117 Cedar Drive Duplex LLC, $350,000

• Iron Horse Building D, Condo Unit 5104 – Wendy Boyer to Michael Allen, $64,500

• Creekside at Winter Park Condo Unit 102 – Karen Gray to Charles and Janet Upton, Jennifer Zanon, $430,000

• Bridgers Cache Sub Lot 5 – CBBC LLC to Rohan Clarke, $760,000

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 3 15 – Carol Brookman to Sandeva Morris Souza and Joseph Souza, $1,550,000

• Big Horn Park Filing #2, Lot 21 – William and Deanna Leech to Linda Mikutis and Verdon Tuttle, $100,000

• Lakota Park Minor Subdivision Lot 86 – Lakota Park Development Inc to Charles and Heather Nolte, $1,735,107

• Valentine Subdivision Lot 4 – William and Wendy Robertson to Carmen Morales and Brian Davis, $635,000

• Old Park Filing #4, Lot 4, Block B – Lance Manske to Russell McNear, $60,000

• Longview Addn/Hot Sulphur Springs Block 13, Lots 1,2,3,4 – Anthony Yu to John Hankla, $46,500

• Valley at Winter Park Subdivision Lot 45 – David and Krista Roberts to Elizabeth Adams and Charles Leonard II, $195,000

• EJ Vulgamotts 1st Addition to Tabernash Lot 4, Block 2 – Din Enterprises to Masum Muttalib and Gabriella Morgan, $525,000

• Roam Filing No 1 Lot 15, Block 7 Partial Legal – See Document; Roam Filing No 1 Lot 1, Block 8 Partial Legal – See Document – Fraser River Development Co LLC to Bonanza Homes LLC, $200,000

• Pole Creek Meadows Lot 32, Block 1 – Douglas and Marti Toller to Ronald and Patricia Widdifield, $900,000

• Village at Arrowhead 2nd Flg Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 66-85 Lot 84 – R M Estates LLC to Geoffrey and J Yolanda Jergensen, $25,000

• Ridge Subdivision Lot 3 – Bowen and Lana Banbury to Fraser For Fun LLC, $1,275,000

• Granby Ranch Filing 1, Lots 17, GT17 – Ryan and Megan Murray to Frank and Teresa Coons, $650,000

• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 95 – Richard and Wendy Schliep to Don and Karen Bricker, $270,000

• Vasquez Creek Townhomes Lot 3 – Anne and Douglas Walter, Chris Cooper to Michael, Scott and Courtney Mattes, $323,200

• Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Block 16, Lots 79,80,81,82 – Grand Elk Ranch General Improvement District to Royal Oak Rocksure LLC, $40,000

• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 462 – Chanielle and Brian Norden to Lyndsay Ganassa and Joseph Idiaquez IV, $113,000

• East Mountain Filing 5, Lot 124 – WP Snow Patrol LLC to Christine and Herman Patterson III, $1,128,000

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 4, Block 12 – Russel Baumgartner to Jay and Brigette Modglin, $10,000

• Iron Horse Phase 1, Bldg H, Condo Unit 4408 – Letha Miller and Martin Robles to John and Leslie Russell, $439,000

• Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 4, Lot 52 – Tiny Tina LLC to Laura and Albert Gapinski, $725,000

• Lakota Park Minor Subdivision Lot 85 – Lakota Park Development Inc to Christina and Teran Andes V, $1,479,292

• Triple H Subdivision Lot 14 – Sheila Marquez Pierson to Sheila A Pierson Trust, $500

• Silverado I Condo Unit 101, Bldg C – Clint and Lisa Pulley to Jonathan and Lauren Fox, $405,000

• Base Camp One Condos Unit 106 R – Lana and Scott Keith to Rachel and Benjamin Hildebrandt, $405,000

• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 207, Bldg C – Frank and Candi Catania to Ian Durgin, $197,500

• Old Park Filing #2, Lot 26, Block E – Robert L Oster Revocable Living Trust and Donna J Oster Revocable Living Trust to Elizabeth Paladsky, $119,500

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 14, Block 14 – Michael and Joan Stegenga to Anita and Thomas McKeever Jr, $38,500

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 4 53 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Morgan and Kristen Leighton, $120,000

• Grand River Ranch Parcel 3 – Milyki Ranch LLC to Gary and Valerie Simmons, $1,850,000

• Inn at SilverCreek PH 1 Condo Unit 117 – Soonie Suh Living Trust to Kelly Flynn and Logan Steinbrink, $100,000

• Granby Ranch Filing 10, Lot 35 – David, Kathy and Erik Loseman to Andrew and Katherine Kline, $130,000

• Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Block 10, Lots 11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20 – Excell Kremmling LLC to Robert Perry and Kimberly Douglass, $127,500

• Reserve at Elkhorn Ridge Subdivision Lot 25 – Urban Childrens Revocable Trust to RER Lot 25 LLC, $415,000