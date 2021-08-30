Grand County real estate sales
Grand County’s real estate transactions Aug. 22-28 were worth more than $10.5 million combined.
• Grand Lake Lot 13, Block 22 – Erik and Robynn Makineni to Brent and Jamie Tucker, $949,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 26, Unit 1 – Wesley Crittle to Eric Koehler and Holly Burton Koehler, $456,000
• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Lot 4, Block 5 – Melanie Zwick to Craig Demmon, $100,000
• Reserve at Lakota Park Lot 99E – PMWP Development Company to Stuart and Connie Huster, $1,412,065
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 8, Block 13 – John Fisher to Adan Manriquez, $74,000
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 8, Unit 9 – J J and Patricia Kennedy to Ronald Reid and Ray Daugherty, $185,000
• Kremmling Country Addition Lot 4, Block 1 – David Hammer to Wes and Laree Howell, $375,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 12, Block 15 – Felipe Galaviz to Christian, Richard, Stephen and Elizabeth Rodak, Caitlyn Hughes, $829,000
• Ptarmigan Park Townhouses Unit B, Bldg 3 – Anthony G Sabo Trust and Leslie L Sabo Trust to Kari Nelson and Thomas Wilson, $542,000
• Ranch Creek Ranch Subdivision Lot 14 – Grandinetti Family Revocable Trust to James and April Obermeyer, $495,000
• Overlook at Elk Run Condo Unit C – Arnold and Patricia Fridland to Chris and Ann Bement, $1,071,500
• Safeway Fraser Marketplace Lot 4 – Fraser Retail Center LLC to Fraser Trio RE Holdings LLC, $700,000
• Silverado II Condo Unit 334, Bldg 3 – Michael J Barrett Revocable Trust to AnnB P2 LLC and JohnB P2 LLC, $432,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 3, Lot 5 – Westside Homes LLC to SCR Real Estate LLC, $500
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 45 Timeshare 045108 – Terry and Patricia Stonerock to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Lakeside at Pole Creek Townhomes Unit 1B – Daniel L Sexton Revocable Trust to Lindie Dykson, $785,000
• Shadow Mountain Estates 2nd Filing Lot 27 – Jack and Julie Beyers to Patricia C Kaplan Trust, $126,000
• Blue Sky Townhomes Lot 1B – Flintlock LTD to Nicolle and Kelly Martin, $1,097,500
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 26, Unit 3 – Jason Kleve to Shane Vigil and Lou Rutherford, $275,000
• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 78 – Jess Alexander to Empire Land Co LLC, $75,000
• Mountain Meadows Subdivision Lot 7, Block 1 – Crystal Myers, Michael Smith and Cathy Walton Smith to Cathy Walton Smith and Michael Smith, $400,000
• Tonahutu Ridge Grand Lake Lodge Lot 7 – San Miguel Holdings LLC to Matthew Rogers and Vicki Cheryl Yap Rogers, $177,500
