Grand County real estate sales, April 11-17
news@skyhinews.com
Grand County’s real estate transactions April-11-17 were worth more than $12.8 million combined.
• Sonnyshore Park First Filing Block 1, Lots 20, 21 – Emerson Haugen Trust and James E Emerson Revocable Trust to Mark and Nancy Riedel, $1,175,000
• Meadows at Grand Park Filing No 1, Lot 58 – Grand Park Homes LLC to Finola and James Annibella, $921,969
• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 12, Block 10 – Baby Moose Investments LLC to Zoya Hannebaum, $90,000
• Twin Rivers Condo Unit 5, Bldg Confluence, Week 51 – Ryan and Jennifer Wehr to Kent Molter and Tina Caissie, $750
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 4, Block 7 – Innsbruck Homes LLC to Mary Roark, $25,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 52, Block 21 – Linda Simpson to Chris and Susan Brevik, $20,000
• Moose Run Sub & Outright Exemption Lot 14 – Jeffrey and Wendy Mortner to CJ United LLC, $1,769,000
• Shores of Shadow Mountain FP Lot 42 – Marice Kane to Melanie and Andrew Human, $105,000
• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 2, Block 11 – Baby Moose Investments LLC to Cortney D Fernandez De Castro and Constance Schwenke, $150,000
• Iron Horse Building C, Condo Unit 4063 – Michael Shreiber and Susan Zierenberg to John and Cristina Bieberly, $235,000
• Bear Crossing Town Homes Lot 30 – Philip and Susan Henderson to Ryan and Amy Paterson, $959,900
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 100, Block 14 – Raymond and Candace Coffey, Candace Ferguson to Eric and Elizabeth Coppock, $49,500
• Granby Block 9, Lots 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 – Caryn and Timothy Flanagan to Michael Conlin and Diane Atnally Conlin, $150,000
• Base Camp One Condos Unit 203 R – Sharpe Rentals LLC to Esther Song, $475,000
• Val Moritz Village 1st Filing, Lot 22, Block 3 – Michael Miles to Charles and Susan Gehr, $132,500
• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 432, Weeks 34, 35, 45, 46, 49, 50 – Robert and Viola Martinez to William Hart, $2,500
• Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 1, Unit A 102; Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 1, Garage Unit 64 4 – Elk Creek Multifamily LLC to Clint and Heidi Christophersen, $627,556
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 59, Block 21 – Martin Palme to Randal and Pamela Palme, Matthew and Jacklyn Hendrickson, $37,000
• Granby Business Center & Condominium Map Lot 2, Unit D – KMG Holdings LLC to Grand County Living LLC, $200,000
• Stagecoach Meadows Sub Lot 45 – William and Audrey O’Sullivan to Pamela and Harry Neumann Jr, $325,000
• SEC 4 TWP 3N R 75W Partial Legal – See Document – Blane and Karen Stone to BKTNW Trust, $500
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 10, Unit 9 – Chris and Jana McCurdy to Michael and Elizabeth Weir, $285,000
• Lakeview Waterside West Condos As Built Unit 301 – David Bunch to Cameron Brown, $320,000
• Blue Valley Acres Lot 7, Block 1 – Barbara and Franklin Hofmeister to Klinton Thomas, $500,000
• Alpine Timbers Lot 21 – Katie and Richard Riemenschneider to Margaret and William McCarthy, $2,000,000
• Shadow Mountain Estates Lot 18 – Shirley DeAndrea to Kevin Ratzmann, $275,000
• Shadow Park West Condo Unit 14 A – N. Jean Werner to Otley Trust Agreement, Thompson Trust Agreement, $250,000
• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Unit 2222 – James and Dulce Doss to James A Doss Trust, $500
• Sky View Acres Subdivision Lot 14 – Patricia Eknes to Jamie and Carrie Erickson, $180,000
• Old Park Filing #3, Lot 8, Block D – Jennifer and Nancy Lasko to Tadas Stalmacenkas and Sigita Abromaviciute, $50,000
• SEC 4 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements – John Lye, Sheryl Moline, Susan Kelly to Rick and Andrea Streedain, $360,000
• East Mountain Filing No. 11, Unit 17; East Mountain Filing No 11, Unit 17G – Rendezvous Homes LLC to Kristen and Randy Mancherian, $704,894
• SEC 2 TWP 1S R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Ward Property LLC to Trappers Ranch LLC, $495,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Grand County real estate sales, April 11-17
Grand County’s real estate transactions April-11-17 were worth more than $12.8 million combined.