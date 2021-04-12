Grand County real estate sales, April 4-10
Grand County’s real estate transactions April 4-10 were worth more than $20 million combined.
• Homestead Hills Subdivision Filing #2, Lot 11 – Victoria, John and Graham Shea, John and Jay Skow, $160,000
• Roam Filing No 1, Lot 7, Block 10 Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Mineral Rights – Fraser River Development Co LLC, Fraser River Land Co to Amy and Jason Braun, $633,000
• Eitemiller-Evers Outright Exemption – Todd and Janette Ammerman to James and Michelle Pettifor, $1,330,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 29, Block 14 – Robert and Margaret Strantz to Steve and Kendal Andrews, $101,000
• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 8 – Elk Mountain Adventure Properties LLC to Gina L McClaflin Trust and Andy D McClaflin Trust, $1,550,000
• Lakota Park Minor Subdivision Lot 60 – Riverwalk PL LLC to Summit Place Investment LLC, $1,899,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 10, Lot 13 – Robert and Jill Fox to Nicholas Raible, $160,000
• Lakeside at Pole Creek Townhomes Unit 24 A – Matthew and Josephine Huelskamp to Daniel Gallegos and Cynthia Coors, $820,000
• Whispering Pines 1 Townhomes AMD Lot 1 – Phillip and Karen Larson to John Hamilton and Jennifer Bickar Hamilton, $710,000
• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 70 – Douglas Jones to Kyle and Janelle Winders, $159,000
• East Mountain Filing 3, Lot 10 – Scott Woodard to Megan and Samuel Weis, $825,000
• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 204, Bldg C – Dougherty Family Trust to Barry and Kirsten Westerland, $433,100
• Sheep Mountain Ridge Estates Lot 9 – Linda S Zaudtke Revocable Trust Agreement to Jeffrey Collins, $225,000
• Trinder Subdivision TRT 54 – Matthew T Garth Trust to William and Susan Schmetzer, $115,000
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 3513 – David and Carol Kahn to Amanda Marie Keefe Breadstone, $460,000
• Edgewater Resort The First Administrative Replat of Lot 29 – Corey Ayotte, Rio Chacon and Joshua Bauer to Christopher and Carissa Martinez, $490,000
• Leland Creek Sub Lot 59 – Dmitry Kononov and Olga Titova to John and Trinette De Freitas, $440,000
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 3318 – Double Diamond LLC to Daron Spaulding and Cameron Huggins, $302,000
• Granby 1st Block 6, Lots 1,2,3,4 -See Documents/Includes Easements – 7-Eleven Inc to 511 E Agate LLC, $1,315,553
• Granby Ranch Filing 5 First Administrative Plat Lot 21 – Christopher and Lynn Benham to Cynthia and James Cross, $675,000
• Pole Creek Subdivision Lot 69 – Rudolph L Michalek Revocable Trust and Christine C Michalek Revocable Trust to William Wallesen and Kaylee Caldwell, $600,000
• Clayton Subdivision Resub of TR B, Resub of B&C, Lot 8 A – ABW REOS LLC to Fraser Downtown LLC, $750,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 4 46 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Victoria and David White, $183,000
• Spruce Ridge Townhomes Unit 22 – Bruce and Heather Feigelson to William Russell III and Barbara Kemp Russell, $810,000
• SEC 35 TWP 3N R 77W Partial Legal – See Document -Whittaker Family Trust to Julia and Ben Sharp, $170,000
• Valley East Condo Unit C, Bldg 17 – Jonathan Waters and Amanda Russell to Daniel Burke Jr, $366,000
• Inn at SilverCreek PH I Condo Unit 116 -Colorado21 LLC to Door 122 Granby LLC, $169,000
• Sunnyside Addn to Grand Lake Lots 6, 7 Partial Legal – See Documents; SEC 5 TWP 3N R 75W Partial Legal – See Document – Vicki J Vaniman Revocable Trust to Roy E Applequist Trust, $1,690,000
• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 3 103, Bldg 3 Buckskin- Michael and Beth Hankle to Jeremy and Anne Jackson, $410,000
• East Mountain Filing 10, Lot 127 – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Timothy Craycroft and Martha Randall Craycroft, $1,497,652
• Grand Lake Lot 12, Block 12 – Daniel Schneller and Elaine Dieterle to PLK LLC, $165,000
• Alpine Park Subdivision Block 5, Lots 6, 7 – Joshua and Bethanie Merrick to Ashley and Ondrej Mahdal, $485,000
