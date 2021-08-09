Grand County real estate sales, Aug. 1-7
news@skyhinews.com
Grand County’s real estate transactions Aug. 1-7 were worth more than $28.8 million combined.
• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 502 – Dwight Moore to Mary and Kenneth Laughlin, $131,900
• Pine Beach Subdivision Lot 8, Block 4 – Connor Livingston to Renee Valentine, $875,000
• Twin Rivers Condo Unit 3, Bldg Confluence – Esther and Richard Friend to Craig and Monica Zorman, $425,000
• Cozens Meadow at Grand Park Lot 27- Steve and Valerie Remington to Mark and Louise Brock, $1,260,000
• Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E44 – Thomas and Mary Van Buskirk to Linda Wenzek Barth, $59,900
• Pine Beach Subdivision Hillside Addn Lot 13, Block 4 – Dierre Puumala to Cecilia and David Madison, $165,000
• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 105 – G Daniel Whittaker to Adam and Tracy Young, $45,000
• Kremmling Country Addition Lot 18, Block 5 – Aaron Wood to Jill Dorbeck, $410,000
• Soda Creek Condos at Soda Springs Unit 102, TRT TC – Michael and Susan Pugliese to Kimberly Brockway, $385,000
• Valley at Winter Park Subdivision Lot 41 – William Hickenlooper to Barry Waryanka and Ann Zenisek, $280,000
• East Mountain Filing 4, Lot 4 – Marla and Arthur Martinez to Katherine Medlen Goodwin and Scott Goodwin Jr, $1,581,200
• Griffin Park Subdivision Lot 5 – LEL Enterprises LLC to Reunion DP1 LLC, $900,000
• Winter Park Ranch 3rd Filing Lot 2, Block 3 – Carissa and William Beery to John Rice and Jill Kristin Cwaline Rice, $1,130,000
• Grand Lake Estates 1st Filing Lot 1, Block 9 – Diane Mahoney to Mark and Lauren Rotolo, $885,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 2, Lot 11 – Dale Floren to Craig McHorse and Mindy Michelle Tyson McHorse, $850,000
• Pandora Condo Unit 1A – Pandora 1 LLC to Gearhart Moore Holdings LLC, $461,250
• East Mountain Filing 2, Lot 13 – Claude Joseph Pumilia III and Rasmani Bhattacharya to Gregory and Mariana Meyers, $1,599,000
• Woodspur Condo Teller City Bldg Map 3 Unit 224 – Bret Linenfelser and Susan Morea to Lenenfelser Morea Living Trust, $500
• Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E45 – Thomas and Mary Ann Van Buskirk to Linda Wenzek Barth, $55,000
• Grand Lake City Block 3, Lots 6, 7, 8; Grand Lake City Block 3, Lot 9 Partial Legal – See Documents – Grand Lake Ventures LLP to Highland Properties 3621 LLC, $3,125,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 19, Block 21 – Wayne Balnicki and Annette Charnecki to Rachel and Keith Schmanke, $800,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 8, Lot 13 – Richard and Kathleen Ludeman to GRCO LLC, $85,000
• Lakeview Waterside West Condos as Built Unit 205 – Timothy and Julie Glasco to Ryan Kirkpatrick and Wendi Drake Kirkpatrick, $430,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 2 41 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Mark and Rebecca Potts, $236,000
• Mountain Shadows Estates 2nd AMD Final PH 2, Lot R1 – Robert and Diane Stanek to Hynek Family Trust, $1,650,000
• Trail Creek Estates 2nd Filing Lots 96,97 – John Gordon Webster to Timothy and Sonja Beyers, $165,000
• Colorado Angler’s Club #1, Phase 2, Lot 20, Block 9 – Baby Moose Investments LLC to Aaron Marsh and Maeghan McCauley, $45,000
• Colorado Angler’s Club #1, Phase 2, Lot 21, Block 9 – Baby Moose Investments LLC to Jason May, $30,000
• Colorado Angler’s Club #1, Phase 2, Lot 22, Block 11 – Baby Moose Investments LLC to Allan and Jeanne Schwab, $32,500
• Colorado Angler’s Club #1, Phase 2, Lot 21, Block 11 – Baby Moose Investments LLC to Allan and Jeanne Schwab, $32,500
• Dietrich Addition to Kremmling Block 6, Lots 1,2,3,4 – Robert and Sharyn Overholt to Ali and Vincent Borchert, Michael and Cindy Shipman, $180,000
• Grand View Highlands Filing #1, Lot 15, Block 3 – Jerald Giberson to Laura Curtis and Daniel Revelle, $859,000
• Shadow Mountain Yacht Club Unit 11, Bldg Craig – Tony and Jill Bettis to Jason Leavitt and Tara Marshall Leavitt, $594,000
• Casa Grande Estates Lot 4 – Joshua Hardy to Jack Paul and Anna Tindle, $220,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 105 – Jeffery and Marsha Morrell to Tina and Cody Hill, $310,000
• Village at Horseshoe Creek Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit B4 – White Dog LLC to Esther and Russell Mahavier, $749,900
• First Valley Addition to Granby Lot 7, Block 1 – Kimberly Fiore to Niladriranjan and Ryan Sarkar, $600,000
• Gould/Gish/Trail Outright Exemptions TRT Gould – Henri and Tara Fournet to Mark and Sarah Reister, $1,150,000
• Old Park Lots 57,58 – OKMF 2009 Trust to Lloyd and Hedwig Williams, $159,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 105 – Jeffery and Marsha Morrell to Tina and Cody Hill, $310,000
• Claytons Ranch Acres Lot 9 – Patricia Pietu to Austrian Pioneer Chateau LLC, $265,000
• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 101, Bldg 4 – Manuel Hernandez to Michael and Peggy Newsome, $300,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 3 73 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Jeffrey and Lynette Gore, $236,000
• Timberlane Heights Subdivision Lot 2, Block 3 – Pridgen Family Trust to Andrea and Lee Mulkey, $45,000
• Winter Park Highlands Unit 2, Lot 2 – Patricia Kitano to Robert Davis, $655,000
• Tonahutu Ridge Grand Lake Lodge Lot 16; SECS 5,6 TWP 3N R 75W Partial Legal – See Document; SECS 31,32 TWP 4N R 75W Partial Legal – See Document – Mark and Sherry Smith to Laura Gray Revocable Trust, $290,000
• Beaver Village Flg No 1, Bldg 1, Unit 101 – LVM LLC to Jeffrey and Michelle Neely, $450,000
• Bavarian Village Condo Unit 9, Bldg B – Justin and Melanie Green, Jonathan and Holly Cree to Daren and Nichole Mairs, $575,000
• Tonahutu Ridge Grand Lake Lodge Lot 15 – Wade S Oney Revocable Trust to William and Lisa Rice, $2,650,000
• Granby Lake Shore Estates Townhomes Unit 5 – L Karl Gustke to Angie and Eric Overlie, $162,500
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Grand County real estate sales, Aug. 1-7
Grand County’s real estate transactions Aug. 1-7 were worth more than $28.8 million combined.