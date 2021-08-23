Grand County real estate sales, Aug. 15-21
news@skyhinews.com
Grand County’s real estate transactions Aug. 15-21 were worth more than $21.8 million combined.
• Shorewood Subdivision Block 2, Lots 21, 22 – Timothy and Annette Bradley to Barbara Acquaviva, $655,000
• The Willows at Grand Park Filing 3, Lot 54 – Marc and Kristina Harden to David G Nold Trust and Kathryn S Nold Trust, $1,199,000
• Lofty Pines Subdivision Lot 3, Block 1 – Donald and Jennifer Ogborn to Victor Acevedo, $405,000
• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 62 – Mark Bickford to Empire Land Co LLC, $72,000
• Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Block 5, Lots 5, 6, 7 – Stephanie Esmiol to Dave and Karen Hammer, $260,000
• Lake Forest 1st Addition Subdivision Lot 26 – Kevin and Cherlyn Fair to Starker Service Colorado Inc, Joseph and Stephanie Gruber, $160,000
• Base Camp 9200 Second Replat Unit B3 – D Properties LLC, Elizabeth U Dantin Revocable Trust, Stephen Charles Frankling Revocable Trust to Aaron and Susan Garcia, $1,682,500
• Mesa Vista Subdivision Lot S11 – James and Nancy Karas to Agnes Zsanett Davis, Cory and Randall Davis, $580,000
• SEC 31 TWP 2N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Ricky Dean Kerber Trust and Linda Jean Kerber Trust to Appelhans Family Partnership LLC, $345,000
• Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Block 28, Lots 1-4 and Block 28, Lot 5 – Partial Legal – See Document – Daniel Muther to Justin Daniels and Ashley Carland, $500,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 9, Unit 2 – Lisa Marie Bush Miller and Nicholas Wood Miller to Natasia Maxwell and Jason Rissinger Beek, $218,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 8, Unit 7 – Elizabeth and Gordon Ryder II to Kimberly Komar and Brant Peterson, $465,000
• Tallaqua Square Townhomes Unit 1 – Malene Mortenson Trust to Warren Ventures Inc, $305,000
• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 77 – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Garrett Scotland and Kate Osborne Scotland, $743,246
• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 78 Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Christopher and Sukontar Deshano, $731,842
• Granby 2nd, Block 6, Lots 13, 14, 15, 16 – Denise Dulac to Kasy and Isreal Allen, $519,000
• Village at Elk Track 1st Filing, Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 5 – Milanovich Trust to Bettina and Mark Shearon, $640,000
• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 610 – Inn at Silver Creek Interval Owners Assoc. to Kevin and Timothy Kruglet, $185,000
• Big Horn Park Filing #2, Lot 12 – Terry Strausborger and Verna Dennett to Thomas Johnson, $450,000
• Riverwalk at Winter Park Filing No. 1, TRT F – VZF Group LLC to Riverwalk LLC, $3,185,000
• Silversage Subdivision Lot 20, Block 3 – Brenda Liggett to Carol Kelley and Kenneth Wilmot, $625,000
• High Lonesome Trail Estate 1 & 2, Lots 1 & 2 – Kurt Monigle and Trine Bumiller to Robert and Sarah Keepers, $1,735,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 11, Lot 9 – Edward Gordon Sanders and Margaret Moran Sanders to Sanders Living Trust, $500
• Grand Lake Lot 4, Block 10 – Cabin Holdings LLC to Scott and Lauren Anderson, $340,000
• Base Camp One Condos Unit 112R – Colby Robertson to Dennis Hein and Paula Hanson, $530,000
• Val Moritz Village 1st Filing Lot 5, Block 4 – Douglas Hayes and Anne Plyter to Craig Demmon, $81,500
• North Shore Subdivision Lot 26, Block 1 – Harder Living Trust to Rosalee Investments LLC, $140,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 86, Block 6 – James and Jeanne Turner to Mark and Mary Silverthorn, Christopher and Christine Bonnett, $75,000
• Valley at Winter Park Subdivision Lot 46 – Marcy Eastman and Timothy Davis to Jerome Kelly, $259,000
• Telemark Condominiums Unit 562, Bldg C – 3BK LLP to Jennifer Ann Bowen Revocable Trust, $255,000
• Base Camp One Condos Unit 211R – Sherry Stofer to David Beebe, $735,000
• SECS 24,25 TWP 3N R 77W Partial Legal – See Documents; Trail Mountain Ranches Exemption & Outright Partial Legal – See Document – Scott and Lisa Turan to Elizabeth D Habermehl Revocable Trust and Stuart D Habermehl Revocable Trust, $1,300,000
• Winter Park Ranch 1st Filing Lot 42 – Christopher and Eileen Nessel to Brett Fischer, $250,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 5, First Administrative Plat Lot 17- John, Louise, Christopher and Brooke Altomori to Paul and Sherrie Casanova, $725,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 107, Block 8 – Mark and Suzanne Silverthorn to Edward and Sara Reif, $85,000
• SEC 22 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – David, Alan and Bruce Engelbert, Kathleen Miller and Patricia Carrigan to Eric and Miranda Oster, $150,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 87, Block 6 – James and Jeanne Turner to Mark and Mary Silverthorn, $565,000
• Fraser – Eastom Block 6, Lots 12,13,14 – Ingrid Karlstrom to Camber Brewery Holdings LLC, $250,000
• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 408 – Held Revocable Living Trust to TLC Grand LLC, $100,000
• Colorado Anglers Club #1 Block 9, Lots 12,17 – Baby Moose Investment LLC to Kathryne and Janet Taylor, $99,900
• Granby Ranch Filing 8, Lot 21 – Altitude Homes Development LLC to Idlewild Group LLC, $60,000
• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 113 – Rodney and Claudia Harrison to Cade and Amber Wilson, $87,500
• Granby Ranch Filing 8, Lot 20 – Altitude Homes Development LLC to Michael and Christine Marra, $60,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Grand County real estate sales, Aug. 15-21
Grand County’s real estate transactions Aug. 15-21 were worth more than $21.8 million combined.