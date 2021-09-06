Grand County real estate sales, Aug. 28-Sept. 4
Grand County’s real estate transactions Aug. 29 to Sept. 4 were worth more than $36.4 million combined.
• Big Horn Park Filing #1, Lot 58 – Gene Turner to Johnny Hirt, $254,000
• Gore City Addn to Kremmling Lot 18, Block 5; Lot 19, Block W2 – New Direction IRA Inc, Eugene Bellavance3 and Elizabeth Bellavance Bene to Alma De Leon, $319,000
• Great Divide Head Lettuce Colony TRT 11 Partial Legal – See Document; SEC 31 TWP 2N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Clifford and Tina Rolando to Michael and Tamara Cowgill, $689,900
• Village at Elk Track 2nd Filing Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 13 – Alisa and Christopher Kennedy to Susan and David Klein Jr, Kelly and John Nason, Susan Klein Spillers, $879,950
• Inn at SilverCreek PH I Condo Unit L235 – Equity Trust Company, Lynette Teichman, Jeffrey Desich, Elizabeth Jerdonek and George Sullivan to Peavine Properties Co LLC, $150,000
• Arrow at Winter Park Townhomes Lot 7, Block 1 – Arrow Winter Park Inc to Sigman Holdings LLC, $1,330,637
• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 1419 –Joseph Parsons to Jeri and Gerald Jannicelli, $1,040,000
• East Mountain Filing 1, Lot 12 – Victor and Susan Bergman to William and Samantha Schnittker, $2,904,200
• SEC 32 TWP 2N R 76W Partialgal – See Document – Christina Watson and Shane Schmuck to Stephen Hopkins and Andrea Kleihege, $369,000
• Winter Park Highlands Greenridge Lots 57,58 – Judith Jaehning and Barry Polisky to Erin and Robert Wilson IV, $1,286,000
• Reserve at Lakota Park Subdivision Lot 99F – PMWP Development Company to Molly Miller and Reed Heitmann, $1,634,053
• Grand Lake Lot 14, Block 20 – David and Barbara Tisone to Christopher Seahorn, $429,000
• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 25, Block 9 – Baby Moose Investments LLC to Aaron and Kristen Schwenke, $95,000
• Cabins at Porcupine Ridge Lot 22A – Ernest and Sherri Edgar to Jill Anderson and Tobias Clary, $1,015,000
• Soda Creek Condos at Soda Springs Unit 303, TRT TC – Elizabeth Murphy and Robert Horney to Chris Guarnera and Mary Francine Crawford Guarnera, $430,000
• Reserve at Lakota Park Subdivision Lot 99G – PMWP Development Company to Ashley Ranch LTD, $1,781,348
• Sunset Ridge Filing #2, Lot 1, Block 3 – Brian and John Hochheimer, Marjorie Wax and Mary Beth Corrigan to Brian Hochheimer and Marjorie Wax, $387,500
• Lake Kove Subdivision Lot 5, Block 1 – Pamela and Bruce Cobb to Jill Friederich, $1,200,000
• Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 90, Block 18 – Royal Oak Rocksure LLC to Palmer Holdings LLC, $700,000
• Arrow at Winter Park Townhomes Lot 8, Block 1 – Arrow Winter Park Inc. to Holly and Richard Couture, $1,488,821
• Blue Valley Acres Lot 13, Block 1 – Stephen Streeter Trust and Kris Streeter Trust to Equity Funding LLC, $252,000
• Winter Park Condominium I, Unit 7 – Dorothy Dusek to Laura and Jeffrey Tjaarda, Jeffrey Jensen and Heather Wilkerson, $489,500
• Silver Cloud Condo Unit 2 –Meeks Real Estate LLC to Christopher and Lauren Meehan, $335,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 10, Unit 4 – David Feinstein to Todd and Rina Tilzer, $450,000
• Shadow Park West Condo Unit 11B – William and Lorrie Tharp to Jason and Kelsey Cochrane, $379,000
• Stagecoach Meadows Subdivision Lot 43 – Gregg and Rowena Freebury to Clayton and Laura Stanley, $2,100,000
• Kremmling Country Addition Lot 7, Block 1 – Michael and Kathleen Johnston to Robert and Pamela Parmenter, $420,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 30, Unit 9 – Josephine Ann Langfield Trust to Jason Jedlowski and Kelley Wall, $569,000
• Blue Valley Acres Unit #2, Lot 4, Block 9 – Martin and Shelly Cecil to Golden Investment Holdings LLC, $121,000
• Gudgel Subdivision TRT 8 – Daniel Gibbons and William Donovan Jr to Sean and Barbara Luton, $120,000
• Thompson Outright Exempt Partial Legal – See Document – J Thompson Family Limited Partnership, K Thompson Family Limited Partnership to Elizabeth and Thomas McKenna, $1,325,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 27, Block 6 – F M Mountain Properties LLC to Kevin and Cheryl Witzman, $129,000
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 4667 – Michael Cotton to Robert and Merrilee Saathoff, $319,000
• Cabin Village Lot 9 – Hannah White to Rebecca Petrik, $325,000
• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 80 – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Peter and Sarah Stubenrauch, $720,092
• Grand Lake Lot 8, Block 9 – Gregg Althen and Kerry Kriener Althen to Ann Shannon, $601,000
• Olveys First Subdivision Lot 32A – Hayes Veeneman to Amy and James Warner, $1,080,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 3, Block 5 – Jon and Linda Julien to Rodd Takiguchi and Marsha Bentzinger, $460,000
• Trailhead Lodges Lodge 5, Unit 511 – Alexander Rabke and Morgan Loflin to Tyson and Channing Hurst, $760,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 6, Lot 36 – John and Jennifer Prestwich to Carlton Holdings LLC, $140,000
• Old Park Lot 8 – Robin and Louise Greaves to Thomas Balduf, $540,000
• Lakota Filing No. 3, Lot 35 – Brad and Charlotte Smith to James and Julia Ramsey, $2,700,000
• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 81 – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Donald Burrows and Michelle Randall Burrows, $790,802
• Columbine Lake Block 8, Lots 53, 54, 55 – Jerome Kelly to Michael and Paula McAtee, $350,000
• Columbine Lake Block 8, Lot 86 – Michael and Anne Mills to Olivia Parks, $560,000
• Columbine Lake Block 6, Lot 30 – Kevin Taylor Trust to Robyn Guran and Jeffrey Clayton, $685,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Subdivision Lot 19, Block 14 – Christopher and Alaina Nash to Kathryn and Wayne Dickson Jr., $1,125,000
• Moose Run Sub & Outright Exemption Lot 21 – Courtney L Nelson Family Trust to Running Moose LLC, $250,000
