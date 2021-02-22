Grand County real estate sales, Feb. 14-20
Grand County’s real estate transactions Feb. 14-20 were worth more than $5.2 million combined.
• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 33 – Kendra and Daniel Rael Jr to Kevin and Ashley Donohue, $50,000
• Winter Park Ranch 2nd Filing Lot 6, Block 3 – Wesley and Cheryl Pudwill to Guy, Gina and Julia Osborne, Wilson Family Trust, $280,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 2, Unit 2 – Charles and Kimberly Andrew to Jennifer Cox McDonough, $392,600
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 54 Timeshare 054340 –William and Carolyn Duke to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 31 Timeshare 031134 – Lynn Henley to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 96 Timeshare 096506 – Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Berna Younger, $500
• Old Park Filing #4, Block E, Lots 10,11 – Sarah and Mark Campbell to Larry Berger, $85,000
• Val Moritz Village 1st Filing Lot 20, Block 3 – David and Robin Dresen to Edwin and Gloria Gayo, $95,000
• Ice Box Estates Lot 29 – Gregory and Jolie Schmidt to Neal and Whitney Rogers, $870,000
• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing, Lot 16, Block 4 – Wild Places Inc to Michael and Allena Branson, $79,000
• Pine Air Addition Hot Sulphur Springs Block 34, Lots 55 through 78 – Richard and Tracy Trostel to Kelley King and Camren Barnes, $530,000
• High Lonesome Trail Estate 1&2, Lot 2 1 – Patrick Hillard to Vicki J Vaniman Revocable Trust, $1,850,000
• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 31 – Joseph and Alison Keegan to Christopher Marr, $35,000
• Emerald Village Lot 10 – Gordon Budreau to Lee Family Trust, $190,000
• Kremmling Block 6, Lots 12,14,16 – Faith Tabernacle Kremmling to John Van Der Vaart IV, $285,000
• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 104, Bldg 2 – Four Blue Sky LLC to Helen and Mark Graham, $240,000
• Himebaughs 1st Addition Hot Sulphur Springs B1-B2, N2 B3-B4, Lots 20 through 24, Block 5 – Dale Pociuviene Johnson to Brad Bailey and Vicki Hinchclife, $33,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 3, Lot 7 – Stephen, Jeffrey and Julie Latham to Stefan and Elizabeth Haberer, $70,000
• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 2 – Chris Spiegel to Jennipher Z. and Ronald L. Robidoux II, $35,000
• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 72 – G. Daniel Whittaker to Eric and Barbara Seufert, $30,000
• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 73 – G. Daniel Whittaker to Eric and Barbara Seufert, $32,500
• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 1 – Kevin and Michelle Welch to Christopher and Erika Duross, $35,000
