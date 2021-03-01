Grand County real estate sales, Feb. 21-27

Grand County’s real estate transactions Feb. 21-27 were worth more than $11.3 million combined.

• Antler Ranchettes Lot 7 – Kim and Kaye Henderson to Scott and Kelsey Lomurray, Troy and Calee Schrock, $1,195,000

• SEC 4 TWP 1S R 80W Partial Legal – See Document – Melissa Knueven and Randall Blenker to Wade McMahon, $575,000

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Subdivision Lot 12, Block 14 – Steven Hills to Boynton McNear, $56,000

• Grand Lake Lot 5, Block 3 – River Mountain LLC to Spirit Lake Traders LLC, $46,000

• Grand Lake Lot 7, Block 3 – Spirit Lake Traders LLC to River Mountain LLC, $56,000

• Village at Wildhorse, Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E-12 – Michelle Rainville and Steven Vandevoren II to Shaun and Wendy Gumbik, $25,000

• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 74 – Edgardo Cruz and Idiz C Nieves Cruz to Grand County Life LLC, $230,000

• Village at Horseshoe Creek, Grand Elk Ranch & Club, Unit D 2, TRT D – Marcie and Anna Leavitt to Michele and Keith Ashby, $620,000

• Clubhouse Cabins & Village at Saddle Ridge Unit C-29 – Nelson Properties LLC to Marie and Mark Smelser, $57,000

• Gore City Addn to Kremmling Block 21, Lots 13,14,15 – James and Nicole Vaughn to Carlos Gomez Serna and Estefania Baray Perez, $400,000

• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 1417 – Peter F Bernhardt Trust to Mark E Dillen Revocable Trust and Anne M Chermak Dillen Revocable Trust, $629,000

• SEC 21 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Robert and Michelle Roberts to Sasha and William Goldsberry Jr, $815,000

• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 2419 – Christopher and Sarah Bradford to Margaux Vaudreuil and Thomas Brennan, $562,000

• East Mountain Filing No 11, Lots 16,16G – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Kevin and Christine Forant, $714,346

• Stagecoach Meadows Subdivision Lot 41 – Bruce Deboskey to Bruce Burdumy, $225,000

• Granby Ranch Filing 6, Lots 34,35 – Anna, Marcie and Carolyn Leavitt to James and Judith Strouss, $1,122,500

• Grand View Park AFP Lot 18 – Julie Barbera and Thomas Konchar to Randall and Edie Kavan, $72,500

• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 5, Block 1 – Brian and Jaymee Johnson to Brad and Sharon Sessions, $61,000

• Summit Trail Condominiums Phase 1, Lot 3 – 1215 Bryant Development LLC to Fraser TDG Development LLC, $285,000

• Big Horn Park Filing #2, Lot 58 – Kurt Lichty to Mikayla Phelps, $57,000

• Dreamcatcher Townhomes Lot 11 B – 225 Dreamcatcher LLC to Nicole and Paul Cherry, $1,540,000

• Old Joslin Ranch Parcel 2 Partial Legal – See Document; Harper Outright Exemption Parcel A Partial Legal – See Document – Claire, Sabin, Eileen and Pitten McCullough to John M Spiliotis Trust and Tina M Spiliotis Trust, $250,000

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 3 65 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Christopher and Carolyn Gdowski, $231,000

• Blue Valley Acres Lot 4, Block 2 – Buffalo Mountain Builders Inc to Vulcan Framing Siding LLC, $132,500

• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 98 – Dwight Moore to Kelly Graber, $45,000

• Ridge Elk Creek Subdivision Lot 3, Block 3 – Thomas Stanley to Oliver and Ann Marie Leinemann, $60,000

• Timber Run Condo Unit 1, Bldg 2 – Timber Run Fractional Owners Association, Timber Run Fractional Timeshare Association to Gary and Donita Reitze, $430,000

• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 2010 – Gregory Reyes and Rowena Marie Cipriano Reyes to Carol Buriak, $435,000

• Hi Country Haus Bldg 6, Unit 1 2 – Robert Knebel and Kelly Kiim to Sam Lopanik, $400,000