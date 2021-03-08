Grand County real estate sales, Feb. 28-March 6
Grand County’s real estate transactions Feb. 28 to March 6 were worth more than $12.6 million combined.
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 5, Unit 6 – John and Lisa Beranich to 1987 LLC, $285,000
• Village at Mountain Sky Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot D-49 – Aspen Mountain Investments LLC to Todd Trombley and Matthew Grennan, $29,900
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 48, Block 16 – Carlo Dianda and Janice Dittmar to Mark Shaffer and Kristi Allsman Shaffer, $75,000
• Emerald Village Lot 2 – WPonds LLC to Joshua Dulberger and Salas Sanchez Bennasar , $180,000
• Emerald Village Lot 9 – WPonds LLC to Jack Gerstein, $227,000
• Winter Park Highlands Unit 1, Lot 100 – Ruth Philpott to Jeffrey and Cynthia Padrick, $175,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 96 – Consulting Accounting Services Inc to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 9, Block 15 – Jackie and Andrew Tucker to Christopher Andrea, $780,000
• Iron Horse Building D, Condo Unit 6084 – Herr Properties LLC to Jason and Megan Jensen, $241,000
• Scanloch Subdivision Block 5, Lots 3, 4 – Nachtigal Revocable Qualified Spousal Trust to James and Deborah Ciurej, $80,000
• Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 1, Lot 1 – Lindsay and Thomas Konkel to Tracy and Anne Dragseth, $145,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 86 Timeshare 086524 – Dona Lewis to Dona J Lewis Revocable Trust, $500
• Alpine Acres Subdivision Block 1, Lots 41, 42, 43 – Sean Luton to Abby and Kevin Campbell, $516,000
• Silver Vista Condos Unit 4, Bldg J – Marlene and Don Garcia to Liesl Kraemer Reeter, $230,000
• Alpine Park Subdivision Block 4, Lots 21, 22, 23, 24 – Jessica Galioto Grebe and Richard Brule to Mihaly and Andras Horanyi, Anna Hasenfratz, $420,000
• Emerald Village Lot 6 – Scott Murray to Austin and Bayleigh Gray, $206,500
• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 1400 – Thomas Gulden to Stuart and Amanda Scarborough, $709,000
• Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit A-4, TRT H – Jonathan and Janet Clark to Kimberly Brockway and John Verderame, $260,000
• Shadow Park West Unit 10A – Robert Radicevich to Colton and Shannon Schliep, $315,000
• Lichen Ranch Subdivision Lots 14,15 Partial Legal – See Documents/Includes Water Rights – Jeffrey and Linda Poetter to Klauer Revocable Living Trust, $3,600,000
• Lakota Filing 6, Tract E, Lot 1 – Nicole and Paul Cherry to Benjamin Zwerling and Marina Torbeck, $849,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 41, Block 3 – Mark and Kirstin Reimann to Selisa Jenks, $95,000
• Timber Run Condo Unit 1, Bldg 2 – Timber Run Fractional Owners Association/Timeshare Association to Donita and Gary Reitze, $430,000
• Kings Crossing Solar Townhomes Unit 5, Bldg 6 – Neal and Whitney Rogers to Janice Ricci and Jamaluddin Moloo, $560,000
• Grand County Village Lots 1,2 – James Stricklin Living Trust and Cynthia Stricklin Living Trust to Jeffrey Ryan, $87,500
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 3 40 – Jeffrey and Jennifer Boyd to David and Betty Leech, $95,000
• Roam Filing No 1, Block 10 Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Water Rights – Fraser River Development Co LLC, Fraser River Land Co to Mark and Gina Lindner, $369,000
• Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Unit 201, Bldg H – Jill Hansen to Jill B Hansen Survivors Trust, $500
• Columbine Lake Lot 120, Block 8 – Marilyn Cox to Jeffrey and Erin Yelle, $599,000
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 4646 – William Doroh to William and Heidi McNice, $370,000
• SEC 22 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements – Robert and Michelle Roberts to Bunte Family Limited Partnership LLLP, $46,000
• Val Moritz Village 1st Filing Lot 17, Block 3 – Christine E Tiderington Revocable Living Trust to Ian Glaser and Kristen McDermott, $70,000
• Soda Springs Ranch AFP Tract C, Unit 5 B – Mitchell Rourke to Scott and Lisa Turan, $308,000
• Blue Valley Acres Lot 11, Block 1 – Hydronic Water Management Inc to Justin Astley, $244,700
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 12, Block 11 – Laporte Associates PC to Rondeau Construction Inc, $40,000
• Clubhouse Cabins & Village at Saddle Ridge Lot C 18 – Scott Michele Smith Properties LLC to Lauren Hughes, $25,000
