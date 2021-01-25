Grand County real estate sales, Jan. 17-23
Grand County’s real estate transactions Jan. 17-23 were worth more than $8.4 million combined.
• Village Center Condominiums Winter Park Unit 2, Bldg B 2 – TMH Winter Park LLC to
Terra Firma Development LLC, $285,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 25, Unit 1 – Heather and Derek Ruth to Bryan and Felicia Taft, $375,000
• Base Camp 9200 Second Replat Unit B 1, Bldg B – Nancy Nemhauser Living Trust to Garret and Dia Savage, $360,000
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 3, Unit 10 – James S Mann Trust to Aleksey Dmitriyev, $234,500
• BV Townhomes Unit A, Lot 3A – David J Barker and Nicole H Barker Family Trust to Hanzhi Wang and Xiang Li, $480,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 18, Block 21 – Randal and Laura Moorhead to Randall B Moorhead Family Trust and Laura W Moorehead Family Trust, $500
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 3511 – Thomas M Cohen Revocable Trust and Kristen S Cohen Revocable Trust to Stephen and Julie Bonebrake, $597,000
• Alpine Timbers II Lot 59 – David and Susan Honeyfield to Erik and Katharine Knudsen, $1,572,500
• Roam Filing No 1, Lot 13, Block 10 – Fraser River Development Co LLC, Fraser River Land Co to C Finnegan and Allison Faldi, $540,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 36 Timeshare 036138 – David Miller and Noy Maber to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 71 Timeshare 071116 – Nicholas and Sara Parker to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Wildwood at Winter Park Ranch Lot 6 – Jeremy and Mindy Straley to Sarah O’Brien and Johannes Tuchscherer, $565,000
• Roam Filing No 1, Lot 3, Block 8 – Fraser River Development Co LLC to Bonanza Homes LLC, $100,000
• Roam Filing No 1, Lot 13, Block 7 Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Water Rights – Fraser River Development Co LLC to bonanza Homes LLC, $100,000
• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 102, Bldg 8 – Robert Pew and Laurie Glover Pew to Bryce and Karen Walker, $256,000
• Village at Riverside 1st Flg Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lots A25, A4, A35 – Grand Elk Ranch General Improvement District to Royal Oak Rocksure LLC, $132,000
• Ptarmigan Lot 74, Block MH – Anne Wingert and M Gabriel McFarland to Taylor Smith, $95,000
• Hot Sulphur Springs 1st Addn, Block 8, Lots 4,5,6,7 – M Alvin Morales and Francisco Piceno to Francisco Piceno and Marquez Mireya Ruiz, $13,000
• Valley at Winter Park Subdivision Lot 9 – Joshua and Rebecca Nance to Robert and Kathlene Kilton, $185,000
• Adolfs On The Fraser Lot 2 – Janice L Waldron Revocable Trust to Ice Hill LLC, $1,500,000
• Aspen Pine Acres Subdivision Lot 28 – Jerry and Beverly Keeney to John Brugger and Carrie Romero Brugger, $50,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 3 7 – Richard and Sylvia Render to David and Kathleen Geisen, $128,000
• SEC 26 TWP 3N R 77W Partial Legal – See Document – Shadow Mountain Ranch Estates LLC, Triton Investment Company to Kevin and Heidi McNeill, $210,000
• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 11 – Joseph and Dorothy Fucetola to Daniel and Julie Rejman, $60,000
• Mountain River Ranch Subdivision Exemption Lot 2; SEC 18 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Document – Sean and Rebecca Macsovits to Tabernash Sunset 2 LLC, $556,220
• Val Moritz Village 1st Filing Lot 5, Block 3 – Dan and Charlotte Ruffin to Laura Van Schyndel, $60,000
