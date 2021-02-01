Grand County real estate sales, Jan. 24-30
Grand County’s real estate transactions Jan. 24-30 were worth more than $13.2 million combined.
• Grand Lake Lot 11, Block 9 – Cabin Holdings LLC to Peter and Kathryn Brown, $695,000
• Grand Lake Lot 12, Block 9 – Cabin Holdings LLC to Peter and Kathryn Brown, $695,000
• Granby Block 4, Lots 9, 10 – Casey and Rhonda Farrell to SWHW LLC, $450,000
• Village at Mountain Sky Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot D-56 – P-Four LLC, F-Four LLC to Vertical Design Development LLC, $18,000
• Valley at Winter Park Subdivision Lot 6 – Roger Chivukula to Richard Kaune and Megan Hessee, $240,000
• Elk Run Winter Park Sub Filing 1, Lot 9 – Brian G Cleveland Family Trust and Jeanne J Cleveland Family Trust to Jeanne Johnson Cleveland Trust, $500
• Himebaughs 1st Addition Hot Sulphur Springs B1-B2, N2 B3-B4, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, Block 2 – Vicki Hinchcliffe and Brad Bailey to Gregory and Lisa Hinders, $483,500
• Grand Lake Lot 11, Block 34 – Gregory Zimmerman and Linda Israel to Michael Fontaine and Deborah Fitzgerald Fontaine, $885,000
• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 4, Block 11 – Baby Moose Investments LLC to Jennifer and Shawn Payne, $150,000
• Gore City Addn to Kremmling Block 21, Lots 10, 11, 12 – Stephen Bakke to David Rogers, $259,900
• Lane Subdivision Lot D – Warren Watson and Susan Stone to David Celecki and Colette Kraemer, $660,000
• Longview Addn/Hot Sulphur Springs Block 20, Lots 1,2,3 – George Clark to Brooke and Charles Stoyer, $405,000
• Divide at Forest Meadows-D, Unit 6 – Carolyn Flynn to Blair, Jon and LeAnne Becker, $320,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 106 Timeshare 106519 – Anne Schiller to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 48 – Dennis Humphries to Gene Sawyer III, $110,000
• Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit B4, TRT A – John and Bonnie Deagostino to George J Konrad Trust and Donita J Konrad Trust, $300,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 57 – Elizabeth and Eric Andrews to Andrew and Anna Mapes, $249,900
• Emerald Village Lot 3 – WPONDS LLC to Linda Van Doren and Dean Phannenstiel, $180,000
• Aspen Canyon Ranch West Units 4-7, Units 6,7 – Sandra Mortensen to Sandra L Mortensen Revocable Trust Agreement, $500
• Griffin Park Subdivision Lot 5 – Reunion DP1 LLC to LEL Enterprises LLC, $1,150,000
• Riveracres Addn to Mtn Meadows Lots 26,28 – James M Lesh Living Trust to Mary Elizabeth Waggoner, Mary Ellen Waggoner, $580,000
• Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E 70 – Douglas and Jennifer Hall to Vertical Design Development LLC, $18,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 28, Block 19 – Ronald and Nancy Terwilliger to Matthew and Christa Azar, $405,000
• Elaine Busse Subdivision Exemption TRT 1 – Shawn and Candace Cole to John and Nancy Deford, $300,000
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 3406 – WPC LLC to Mindrocket Investments LLC, $620,000
• Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums Unit 304 – Majestic Corner LLC to M B Real Estate LLC, $773,000
• Lemmon Lodge Condo Lot 7 – Judy and Jeanette Bolinger to Zoe and Brian Wedel, $366,000
• Trailhead Lodges Lodge 4, Unit 421 – Scott and Melinda Mills to Nathan and Olivia Davis, $385,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 36, Block 8 – Barbara Bryant and Brent Flot to Ronald and Holly Gralak, $650,000
• Shadow Mountain Estates 3rd Filing, Lot 18 – Larry Bacon and Bonnie Severson to Richard and Karen Thompson, $878,000
• Village at Horseshoe Creek Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit C 3 – Don and Christine Mottinger to H4 Family Trust, $675,000
• Iron Horse Building D, Condo Unit 4014 – Niraj Patel to James and Michelle Thomas, $224,000
• Inn at SilverCreek PH I, Condo Unit 109 – Leo Gilbride to Linda Miller and Tyler Gentry, $112,000
