Grand County real estate sales, July 11-17
news@skyhinews.com
Grand County’s real estate transactions July 11-17 were worth more than $24.7 million combined.
• Perry L Miller Tracts Lot 6 – Marc and Jordan Brennan to Tommy Jones II, $30,000
• Kremmling Country Addition Lot 4, Block 4 – Jesse and Lisa Springer to Jubal Bobb, $260,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 10, Lot 45 – Timothy and Carrie Stegner to Richard and Denise Chapman, $2,100,000
• Perry L Miller Tracts Lot 7 – Von Euer-Carlson Living Trust to Tommy Jones II, $30,000
• Mesa Round Condo Unit 202, Bldg 2 – Elizabeth Staib and Regan King to Daniel Apple, $225,503
• Grand Lake Lot 16, Block 14 – Cabin Holdings LLC to Matthew and Mari Volkmar, $850,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 15, Block 8 – Jonathon F Niehaus Revocable Trust and Julie Ann Niehaus Revocable Trust to Keith and Jessica Carlson, $752,000
• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 515 – Equity Trust Company, H Charles Teichman Retirement Account, H Charles Teichman, Jeffrey Desich and George Sullivan to Britta and Roy Portenga, $120,000
• Spitzmiller Tract, Grdn & Barb Lot 2 – Danial and Jaime Frazer to Brian and Tiffany Kilcoyne, $775,000
• Arrow Winter Park Townhomes Lot 2, Block 1 – Arrow Winter Park Inc to Kevin and Lori Ruffcorn, $1,329,054
• Arrow Winter Park Townhomes Lot 3, Block 1 – Arrow Winter Park Inc to Matthew and Amy Ward, $1,373,973
• Moraine Park Lot 5, Block 1 – Terry Lange to Michael and Correy Cavanaugh, $497,000
• Winter Park Highlands Unit 1, Lot 38 – Wayne Langbein and Lynn Boren to Richard Smit, $165,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 13 B, Unit 14 – Kevin Kincaid to Casey Erin Livak, David, Joyce and Roger Livak, $530,000
• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 103, Bldg 1 – Emidio Cipriani to Ted Ramirez Jr, $270,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 6, Lot 28 – David and Elsie Huffman to Barbara and Donald Day, $920,000
• Hideaway Station Unit RU TE 102, Bldg E; Hideaway Station Parking Space R 102 – Elizabeth Prazeres to Peter and Lori Maran, $785,000
• High Pastorale Filing #1, Lot 36 – Keith Conklin Trust and Anne Conklin Trust to Jennifer and Michael Germano, $135,000
• Cozens Meadow at Grand Park Lot 50 – Linda D Seale Trust to Mark Lohman, $1,325,000
• Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 2, Lot 32 – Deborah Buhayar to Michelle and Craig Austin, $970,000
• Stagecoach Meadows Sub Lot 12 – Gregg and Rowena Freebury to Denise and Charles Thelen, $280,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 58, Block 15 – Emily and Brian Lamont to Melissa Millan, $810,000
• Snowblaze Bldg E, Condo Unit 310 – Virginia Martin and Pamela Griffin to Daniella and Charles Watkins, $235,000
• Willows Grand Park Filing No 2, Lot 25 – John Bernard Olhasso II Trust to Dave and Amy Hamasaki, $1,740,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 2 11 – Gary Mrazsko and Karen Hatala to Beach Family Trust, $299,900
• Sunset Ridge Filing #2, Lot 1, Block 5 – Ann Flasschoen, Martha Baird and Karen Crawford to Rebecca Norman and Evan Johnston, $710,000
• Miller Subdivision TRT 4 – Rocky Mountain Rhinos LLC to 3021 Kings Ridge LLC, $1,699,000
• Silversage Subdivision Lot 13, Block 3 – Harold Saltz to Timothy and Julie Glasco, $30,000
• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 1 204, Bldg 1 – James, Cynthia and Nicholas Ross to Stephanie and Nathan Salazar, Cheryl Jebsen, $420,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 3 14 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Joseph Souza and Sandeva O’Bryan Morris Souza, $166,000
• Lake Forest Subdivision Lot 18, Block 1 – Stephen and Mary Cook to Jeffrey and DeAnna Kremer, $416,000
• Lookout Village Condo Unit 9, Bldg A – Dean William Bartell Trust to Chad Mendoza and Dane Judson Felder, $295,000
• Old Park Filing #4, Lot 6, Block A – Julia Miller, Kent Kalcevic and Kelly Kacevic to Vincent and Sabrina Gurule, $90,500
• SEC 35 TWP 2N R 79W Partial Legal – See Document – Paul Williams Family Trust and Hilde Williams Family Trust to Peter and Mikealena Horner, $150,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 2 32 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Thomas and Barbara Foster, $242,000
• Arrow Winter Park Townhomes Lot 4, Block 1 – Arrow Winter Park Inc to Diane Kremer Living Trust, $1,390,000
• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 201, Bldg A – Michael A Montoya Family Trust to Grazyna and Tadeusz Koczera, $240,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 26, Block 8; Columbine Lake Lot 27, Block 8 Partial Legal – See Document – Kristine Franklin to Vaughn Keller Trust, $825,000
• Highland Heights Flg #1 Subdivision Lot 19, Block 1 – Patricia and Dennis Richardson to Jeremy and Sarah Kane, Carmen Senter, $687,500
• Village at Buckhorn Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 4, Block 6 – Steven, Sarah and Catherine Wasson to Brett and Lisa Cutter, $465,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Grand County real estate sales, July 11-17
Grand County’s real estate transactions July 11-17 were worth more than $24.7 million combined.