Grand County real estate sales, July 18-24
Grand County’s real estate transactions July 18-24 were worth more than $24.1 million combined.
• Summit at SilverCreek Unit 1103 – Jack Stiegelmar Trust and Claire Stiegelmar Trust to Stephanie Harms and Erin Wertheimer, $327,000
• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 102 – Christopher DePaulis to Ross and Nicole Matthews, $55,000
• Brewer Outright Exemption Lots A, B – Julie Sequeira to Brian and Casandra Crawford, $175,000
• Corona Condo Unit 8 – Second Star Properties LLC to Daniel Zabienski, $375,000
• SEC 26 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document; Lake Forest Subdivision Lot 41, Block 1 – Grand Buckeye LLC to Angela Mills Revocable Trust, $950,000
• Mountain Shadows Estates Lot M 2 – James and Deborah Syvertsen to John and Erika Tatum, $248,000
• Cairns Shadow Mountain Subdivision Lot 8, Block 1; Cairns Docking Areas Lots 17, 18, 19, Block 1 – Maguire Family Trust to Matthew Ellison Trust and Kerry Ellison Trust, $875,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 1, Lot 14; Granby Ranch Filing 1, Lot GT 14 – Rebecca Knobel-Milliken to Max Masters, $852,500
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 5, Block 16 – Scott and Lana Keith to Friend Co LLC, $42,000
• Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling, Block 7, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 – Robert Murdock and Ami Johnson to Jeffrey and Taedra Hickam, $470,000
• Old Park Lot 42 – Richard and Lizabeth Miller to Melvin and Glenda Nachtrieb, $80,000
• Longview Addn/Hot Sulphur Springs Block 1, Lots 21,22,23 – Jeremy Davis to Brad Bailey and Vicki Hinchcliffe, $40,500
• Grand Lake Block 35, Lots 1, 2, 3 – Jonah Landy to Jason and Monica Lee, $550,000
• Pine Ridge Condo Replat Tract F, Soda Springs Unit 105 – Stephen S Hinman Joint Revocable Trust and Cynthia C Hinman Joint Revocable Trust to Kathryn Ricketts and Charles Hakala, $650,000
• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 15, Block 6 – Jon and Kacey Garrison to James Knutson, $75,000
• Park Avenue Lofts Unit 201; Park Avenue Lofts Garage Unit G1; Park Avenue Lofts Storage Space S8 – PLK LLC to Michael Lemley, $389,900
• Inn at SilverCreek PH 1 Condo Unit 135 – Jonathan and Jessica Windham to Vanderwilt Family Trust, $128,000
• Blue Valley Acres Lot 18, Block 4 – Arthur Malott to Christopher Hawks, $395,000
• Timberlane Heights Subdivision Lot 1, Block 2 – Terry and Denise Williams to Wesley Cottrell and Marisol Palacios Bejarano, $489,900
• Old Park Lot 41 – Richard and Lizabeth Miller, David and Penny Gobbo to Thomas and Anne Trott, $639,000
• SEC 5 TWP 1N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Todd and Amanda Hammerlund to Gabriel Wallace, $800,000
• East Mountain Filing No 10, Lot 126 – Rendezvous Homes LLC to Robert York Jr and Linda Carlson Davis, $1,497,084
• Columbine Lake Lot 38, Block 8 – Toglbuild LLC to Rachel and Carter Jenkins, $791,890
• Columbine Lake Block 12, Lots 2, 5 – Martin Ruble and Jana Miller to Jonathon and Julie Niehaus, $835,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 6, Lot 27 – Tyrrell Consulting Defined Benefit Pension Plan, Kagawa Investment Partners to Middlefork LLC, $90,000
• Summit at SilverCreek Bldg 3, Unit 3204 – Kathryn Ricketts to Jarrett and Jessica Laraway, $341,000
• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 303, Bldg 6 – 78 North Star 303 LLC to Francis and Laurie Klipfel, $522,000
• Mountain Shadows Estates Lot M7 – David and Nancy Bashover to CMA Financial LLLP, $1,685,000
• Mesa Tracts Lot 12 – Yolanda Alvarado to Celina Tienda Alcocer, $175,000
• Moraine Park Lot 37, Block 5 – James, Susan and Kathy Mundell to Mary Petryszyn and Sandra Scalon, $270,000
• Granby 2nd Block 7, Lots 25, 26, 27, 28 – Diana Desmarais to Colten and Kathryn Warner, $255,000
• Waterside Sub Block 1, Ridge Waterside Lot 9B, Block 1 – Norman and Judy Fujita to Christopher and Natasha Wright, $872,000
• Arrow Winter Park Townhomes Lot 1, Block 1 – Arrow at Winter Park Inc. to Jerretta and Bryan Baugher, Erin and Charles Carey, $1,376,950
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 13, Units 17, 18 – Richard Ledezma to Amalia Solano, $490,000
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 13, Unit 13 – Amalia Solano to Marc and Bevin Parker, $334,900
• Trademark Condo Bldg 3, Unit 1 – Charles A. Murdock Trust and Betty L. Murdock Trust to Aaron Bachik and Maria Alexis Karris Bachik, $905,000
• Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 27, Lot 24 – ABW REOS LLC to PMA LLC, $75,000
• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit A457 – Equity Trust Company, H Charles Teichman IRA to Kathy, James and Susan Mundell, $147,500
• Rangeview Subdivision Lot 23 – Janice Ellis to Michael Smith and Caroline Talcott, $12,000
• Rangeview Subdivision Lot 23 – Griffin Nicholson to Michael Smith and Caroline Talcott, $223,000
• Sawmill Station Townhomes Phase 2, Lot 13A – Louis P Bull Declaration Trust and Lori T Tagawa Declaration Trust to Justin and Melanie Green, $850,000
• Blue Valley Acres Unit #2, Lot 1, Block 2 – Jonathon Lantz and Brittney Garcia to Collin and Julia Green, $639,000
• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 2216 – Michelle and Winthrop Idle to Irene Jans, $465,000
• Winter Park Highlands Unit 4, Lot 24 – David Jamison to Paul Kosenka and Rachel Rosenberg, $120,000
• Mesa Round Condo Unit 108, Bldg 1 – Derek and Sybil Miller to Hal Spears and Natalie Munro Spears, $250,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 5 First Administrative Plat Lot 4 – Jonathan M Goss Living Trust to Howard and Patty Wagner, $730,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 77 – Nancy A Near Perse to Charles and Susan Gehr, $312,000
• SEC 23 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Marlowe Marklin to Marcs Matzke, $137,000
• Val Moritz Village 1st Filing Lot 17, Block 4 – James V Dunphy Trust Agreement to William and Laurie Tart, $90,000
• SEC 26 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Alan and Casey Hallman to David Gill, $600,000
• Copper Creek Lot 7 Partial Legal – See Document – Nathan and Jessica Tedjeske to Dana and Douglas Bell Jr, $488,900
