Grand County real estate sales, July 25-31
Grand County’s real estate transactions July 25-31 were worth more than $26.8 million combined.
• Shadow Park West Condo Unit 14D – Renee Valentine to Brandan and Sarah Greeley, $350,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 35, Block 8 – Ryan Brown to Matthew Portillo, $640,000
• Alpine Acres Subdivision Block 2, Lots 27,28,W2 – Neil and Carolyn Rosenberg to Kevin Cahill and Christina Disch Cahill, $740,000
• Arrow Winter Park Townhomes Lot 5, Block 1 – Arrow Winter Park Inc. to CZHL Winter Park LLC, $1,360,773
• Shadow Crest Condo Unit 2B, Bldg 2 – Kyran D Stevenson Trust and Cheryl D Stevenson Trust to Eileen Wang and Evan Brennan, $451,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 66, Block 6 – Mark and Kristin Reimann to Steven Root Jr and Melissa Dundee Root, $90,000
• Wildacres Subdivision Amended 2nd Flg, Lot 34, Block 1 – Tonahutu Ltd to Brian and Holly Girten, $130,000
• SEC 8 TWP 1N R 80W Partial Legal – See Document – Gary Peters to Josh Vandermeer, $199,999
• Grand Lake Estates 1st Filing Lot 2, Block 7 – Kilfoy Family Trust to Scott Durland, $1,995,000
• Garnes Filing 3rd Amended Bussey Hills Lots 6A, 9A, 17A – Rex and Linda Garnes to Laura Zietz and Leif Forrester, $751,000
• Trademark Condominiums Building 3, Unit 1 – Charles A Murdock Trust and Betty L Murdock Trust to Aaron Bachik and Maria Alexis Karris Bachik, $905,000
• Willows Grand Park Filing No 2, Lot 28 – Klaus and Dawna Hillmann to Jamie Jost, $1,100,000
• Old Park Filing #2, Lot 14, Block A – OKMF 2009 Trust to Keith and Sandra Dayton, $150,500
• Grand Lake Lot 6, Block 35 – K Matthew Arnold to Tonahutu Ltd, $98,500
• Granby Ranch Filing 1B, Lots 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56 – William Lyon Homes Inc, Village Homes, NVH INV LLC to GRCO LLC, $490,000
• Shadow Mountain Estates 3rd Filing Lot 5 – Michael and Robin Crout to William Ecklund, $100,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 93, Block 14 – Nathaniel and Megan Svoboda to Jace and Daniela Wirth, $735,000
• Grandview Villas Unit 208 – Jacob Virant and Kelly Conway Virant to Matthew and Carolyn Kitzman, $335,000
• Wildacres Subdivision Lot 1, Block 10 – Rupert Farr to Duncan Doyle and Tanya Akins Doyle, $1,250,000
• Winter Park Lodge II, Bldg E, Unit 203; Winter Park Lodge II, Bldg E, Garage Unit E-2 – Karen Sangster to John and Holly Rotach, $489,000
• Blue Valley Acres Unit #2, Lot 13, Block 1 – Back Acre Builder LLC to James and Nicole Vaughn, $496,100
• East Mountain Filing 2, Lot 15 – Mark and Sarah Reister to Jeanne and James Atwell III, $1,395,000
• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 7 304, Bldg 7 Palamino – David Stewart and Jo Ann Corrigan Stewart to Stewart Family Living Trust, $500
• Winter Park Ranch 5th Filing, Lot S64 – Linacres Sprengboard LLC to Justin Monroe and Kirstin Tawse, $900,000
• Grand Lake Block 2, Lots 1,2,3 – Clarence and Lavonne Harris to Darren and Kelly Fogel, Mountain Avenue LLC, $490,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 3 53 – Riverbend Resorts LLC to John Graff Aptus Trust, $245,000
• Pines at Meadow Ridge Court F, Unit 3 – Damian and Amy Minarik to Bruce and Katherine Doyle, $425,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 24, Block 15 – RPK Enterprises LLC to Toby Hood, Scott and Barbara Opie, $825,000
• SECS 2,3,10 TWP 2N R 77W Partial Legal – See Documents; Dexter Meadows/Dexter Ridge Lot 8 – Marcia McIntyre to Russell Smith and Andrea Stewart, $4,430,000
• Cozens Meadow at Grand Park Lot 49 – M H Investments LLC to Amy and Mark Belcher, $1,550,000
• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 7, Block 4 – Jorge Ramirez Fonzeca to Lance and Casandra Bohannan, $900,000
• Waterside Sub Block 1, Ridge Waterside Lot 11A, Block 1 – Lookout Mountain Enterprises LLLP to David and Kelsey Shaw, $810,000
• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 64 – Andrew Schwarz to Drew and Casey Jennings, $960,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 16, Unit 7 – David Collie to Zachary Berman and Jordan Bibeau, $360,000
• Inn at SilverCreek PH I Condo Unit 103 – Patricia Cook to Bryce Phinney and Megan Brockel, $135,000
• California Suites Condo Unit D, Weeks A, B, C, D – David and Jan Baer to Andrew, Kyle and Randy Pitts, $610,000
