Grand County real estate sales, July 4-10

Grand County’s real estate transactions July 4-10 were worth more than $13.2 million combined.
• Columbine Lake Block 8, Lots 32, 33 – Robert Shamo and Brian Owens to Elizabeth and Michael Tanji, $850,000
• SECS 26,35 TWP 3N R 77W Partial Legal – See Documents – Cynthia Woodman to Robert Hartman Jr, $1,450,000
• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 11, Block 10 – Baby Moose Investments LLC to Hildeberto and Synthia Antillon, $64,900
• Columbine Lake Lot 50, Block 11 – Good John LLC to Zachary and Rene Niehues, $525,000
• Eagles Ridge Unit 9, Bldg Alpenglow – Lance and Stacey Paulson to Elizabeth Barnes, Paige and Shea Terlip, $535,000
• North Shore Subdivision 2nd Flg, Lot 5 – William and April Robertson to Patrick and Yvonne Hayes, $55,000
• Alpine Acres Subdivision Block 2, Lots 34, 35 – Arne Birkeness to MRE Grand LLC, $75,000
• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 204, Bldg 4 – Irma Abaos to Jeffrey and Jean Berliner, $410,000
• East Grand School District Minor Sub Lot 2 – Brian and Carrie Munro to Timothy Mather and Toria Rubinstein, $765,000
• Y-Lee Subdivision Lot 33, Block 1 – Alan Bender to John Lamere and Warren To, $365,000
• Rendezvous Center Condominiums Lot 2 – Rendezvous VC LLC to Judith and Christian Bartels, $1,699,000
• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 101, Bldg 3 – Melvin and Milrea Weber to Bret White and Lisa • Bejarano, $275,000
• Lofty Pines Subdivision Lot 3, Block 2 – Warren and Sally Hopkins to Jessica Gammey Gardner and Nicholas Gardner, $170,000
• Pines at Meadow Ridge Court F, Unit 8 – Rama and Vijayalakshmi Bhat to Jack and Melissa Bruckner, $450,000
• Arrow Winter Park Townhomes Lot 6, Block 1 – Arrow at Winter Park Inc to John and Jacqueline Vedra, $1,332,303
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 2 49 – Joseph Kieffer Myers III Revocable Trust and Karen Coulter Myers Revocable Trust to Veronica and Scott Howitt, $312,500
• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing, Lot 5, Block 1 – Mark Ottesen to Christopher and Laurie Ciccarelli, $99,500
• SECS 33,34 TWP 3N R 77W Partial Legal – See Document; SEC 4 TWP 2N R 77W Partial Legal – See Document – James McMahill to Lam Real Estate Holdings LLC, $190,000
• Inn at SilverCreek PH 1 Condo Unit 102 – John Reynolds and Michele Erickson to William and Kathleen Opp, $211,000
• Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit 21, TRT TC – Teddy and Claudia Payton to Katherine Musgrave, $159,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 3 22 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to KBK Properties LLC, $200,000
• Granby 2nd Block 9, Lots 20, 21, 22 – Partial Legal – See Document – Magdalena Jones to Christopher Boatsman and Mercedes Myers, $420,000
• Old Park Filing #5, Lot 15, Block A – James Spurrier and Rebecca Osmond to Benjamin Pilpel, $95,000
• Park Avenue Lofts Unit 207; Park Avenue Lofts Garage Unit G4; Park Avenue Lofts Storage Unit S1 – 812 Park LLC to Cody Sullivan and Bethany Sullivan Gaunt, $372,302
• Willows Grand Park Filing No. 2, Lot 17 – Sloane Stricker and Tamara Thibodeaux Stricker to Christopher and Rene Lewter, $1,099,000
• Big Horn Park Filing #2, Lot 81 – Eric and Rebecca Guthrie to Kevin and Emily Gunesch, $70,000
• Grand View Park AFP Lot 17 – JoAnn Thompson and Christine Orel to Jason and Ashley Conley, $65,000
• SEC 25 TWP 4N R 76W – Partial Legal – See Document – Timothy Vizi to Michael and Susan Easley, $315,000
• Silversage Subdivision Lot 12, Block 3 – Keith and Rachel Eggleston to Noah Glasco, $650,000
