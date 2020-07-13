Grand County real estate sales, July 5-11
Grand County’s real estate transactions from July 5-11 were worth more than $18.3 million combined.
• Cozens Meadow at Grand Park Lot 9 – Kimberly L Sonnen Revocable Trust to J Lewis and Aixa Gregory, $909,000
• Grand Lake Lot 6, Block 4 – Nancy Anderson to Heather Lyons, $775,000
• Soda Springs Ranch Filing No 3, Lot 28 – Oliver and Beth Gregory to David and Dene Yarwood, $625,000
• Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E 61 – 1580 Wildhorse LLC to New York Mountain Ventures LLC, $6,000
• Longview Addn/Hot Sulphur Springs Block 9, Lots 19,20,21,22 – Brad and Kelly Parr to David and Sherry Ann Bellefeuille, $327,000
• Hot Sulphur Springs 1st Addn Block 7, Lots 19,20,21 – Keith and Rachel Eggleston to Robert and Rebecca Brown, John and Abigail Wilkes, $435,000
• Silversage Subdivision Lot 12, Block 3 – Kent and Deborah Wehmeyer to Keith and Rachel Eggleston, $506,000
• SEC 33 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Document; Silverado II Condo Lots 1,4 Partial Legal – See Documents – Snow Creek Holdings LLC to 115 Reiling LLC, $1,230,000
• Ice Box Estates 1st Subdivision Lot 22 – Steven D Morrow Revocable Trust to Shannon and Matthew Ellis, $530,000
• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Lot 2, Block 3 – Livnxs LLC to Karen Robine and David Kolbush, $64,000
• Rapids Condo Unit 4 – Jean Demmler to Ernest and Susan Bjorkman, $350,000
• Shadow Mountain Estates 2nd Filing Lot 25 – Wesley Dutton to Troy and Stephanie Kunau, $103,835
• Shadow Mountain Estates 2nd Filing Lot 30 – Wesley Dutton to Troy and Stephanie Kunau, $62,700
• East Mountain Filing 11, Lot 6, Unit 6G Partial Legal – See Document – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Thomas and Catherine Holdsworth, $662,317
• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 21 – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Scott and Katie Martin, $688,931
• Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Unit 202, Bldg F; Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Garage Unit C – Cozens Pointe LLC to Catherine and Robert Stanton Jr, $549,000
• Harper Outright Exemption Parcel C; Old Joslin Ranch M & B 76 Parcel 1 – J B K Limited, Kieger Childrens Trust to Colorado Eagles LLC, $240,000
• Dreamcatcher Townhomes Lot 4B – Debra and Robert Cruz, Daniel and Linda Markey to Patrick and Nike Langhans, $1,530,000
• Overlook at Elk Run Condo Unit D – 810 Elk Trail LLC to Andrew S Keller Revocable Trust, $865,000
• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 59 –Kyle and Malmandy Wehmeyer to Todd Hamilton, $99,900
• SEC 12 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – PL LP Investments LLC to Christine Arguello, $165,000
• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 101, Bldg 1 – Lizabeth Gillette and Rodney Hoffmann to Tarrah Spencer, $233,000
• Gore City Addn to Kremmling Block 16, Lots 16,17,18 – Elizabeth Hart to Hayden Ragsdale, $345,000
• Iron Horse Building C, Condo Unit 5083 – David and Marilyn Bromberg to David Cho, $246,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 4 4 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Dinerduo LLC, $245,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 5 First Administrative Plat Lot 6 – Peakview Vacation Rentals LLC to Angela and Ryan Wolterstorff, $445,000
• Morningstar Meadows Subdivision Exemption Lot 1 – Meadows House LLC to Alex Stokeld, $1,150,000
• Grand Lake Lot 8, Block 11 – GLL Real Estate Ltd to Morton Bevins Family Enterprises LLC, $249,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 101 – Ron Bowers to Ronald Shulby, $212,000
• Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Block 19, Lots 19,20 – Brett and Kem Davidson to William Guess, $315,000
• Clubhouse Cabins & Village at Saddle Ridge Lot C 1 – Steven D Morrow Revocable Trust to Scott Michele Smith Properties LLC, $7,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 4 19 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Robert and Leslie Jouvenal, $115,000
• Bighorn Park Lot 27 – Eric and Rebecca Guthrie to Randal and Lynnette San Nicolas, $315,000
• Frontier Investment Company Addn to Kremmling, Block 3, Lots 8,9,10,11,12,13,14 – Donald and Catherine O’Hotto to Brett and Kem Davidson, $575,000
• Big Horn Park Filing #2, Lot 60 – William Nasell and Diana Robins to Matthew and Alexandra Huckins, $32,000
• Trail Creek Estates 3rd Filing Lot 111 – George and Wendy Conner to Andrew and Janine Volkmann, $680,000
• SEC 36 TWP 4N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Steven and Deborah Wagor to Collin and Erin Brones, $844,500
• Pole Creek Valley Subdivision Lot 11 – Hector and Claudia Escalante to Skip and Suzanne Welles, $815,000
• Pole Creek Valley Subdivision Lot 90 – Michael and Cynthia O’Donnell to Scott and Petra Cote, $755,000
