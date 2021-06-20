Grand County real estate sales, June 13-19
Grand County’s real estate transactions June 13-19 were worth more than $22.2 million combined.
• ACR West Unit 3, Sub Ex Lot 2 – Jaimee and Greg Keene, Jackie and Richard Zurawski to Steven and Leigh Dunn, $151,000
• Lake Forest 1st Addn Subdivision Lot 1, Block 3 – Roger Baldwin and Sherol Roy to Brent and Beth Flambures, $725,000
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 8, Unit 4 – Lexi and Gregory Abolofia to Layla Destaffany and Summer Smith, $420,000
• East Mountain Filing 1, Lot 20 – Christian A Laursen Revocable Trust and Olga Laursen Revocable Trust to Kerkbrink LLC, $2,600,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 28, Block 21 – Dahl Marital Trust to Nicole McKinney and Christopher McWilliams, $50,000
• Columbine Lake Block 10, Lots 69, 70 – Rebecca Ann Foss Williams to Robert Shamo and Brian Owens, $1,200,000
• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 6, Block 8 – Clary and April Jarvis, Stuart Coleman to Soonie Suh Living Trust, $54,500
• Grand View Ranch Lot 4 – Connie and Randy Marcy to Gregory and Teresa Miller, $55,000
• Winterstar Condos Unit 2, Bldg F – Lawrence Bruce Christine and Dorothy A Mueller Christine to Jennifer and Matthew Golden, $535,000
• Bear Crossing Town Homes Lot 6 – Kristana Geonetta to Dennis Kirkman, $1,250,000
• Old Park Filing #2, Lot 11, Block A – Leroy and Patsy Haverland to Stephen Allen, $594,500
• Fraser River Development Co LLC to Bonanza Homes LLC, $600,000
• Roam Filing No 1, Block 7, Lots 11, 12; Roam Filing No 1, Block 8, Lots 4, 5, 6, 7 – Fraser River Development Co LLLC to Bonanza Homes LLC, $600,000
• Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 2, Lot 34 – Richard and Claire Stansberry to Richard Stansberry Trust and Claire Stansberry Trust, $500
• Red Quill Village Townhomes Lot 5 – Robert and Duane Saunders to Robert and Valerie Cannistraro, $1,175,000
• Base Camp One Condos Unit 304-R – Tracy and Christopher Hahnle to Jeffery and Amber Anderson, $318,000
• Winter Park Place Condo Unit 5, Bldg Sterling Way – Amy Diaz and Eric Hewit to Garrett Olson, $429,000
• Pine Beach Subdivision Hillside Addn Lot 3, Block 6 – Daniel G Heidelmeyer Revocable Trust and Karen S Heidelmeyer Revocable Trust to Bens Bedroom Trust, $39,900
• Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Unit 101, Bldg I – Heather and James Hankins to Ashley and Karl Oeler, $712,500
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 29, Unit 5 – Holly and John Liberatore to Joel and Beth Houwer, $490,000
• Ranches Devils Thumb Lot 9A – Ranches at Devils Thumb Inc to Buckrail Bend Investment LLC, $1,800,000
• East Mountain Filing No 11, Lot 21; East Mountain Filing No 11, Lot 21G – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Ian Roth and Katy Hyman Roth, $756,177
• Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 1, Unit A103; Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 1, Garage Unit 6 3 – Elk Creek Multifamily LLC to Matthew Kadillak and Jane Arambel, $896,863
• Big Horn Park Filing #2, Lot 51 – Ronald and Pamela Hagen to Michael and Casey Pelzl, $47,000
• Timbers Condominiums Unit 1, Bldg 9 – Happy Hollow Farms Inc to Charles and Judith Jones, $625,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 3, Lot 11 – Jeffrey and Kelly Vogel to Garret Black, $137,000
• Bavarian Village Condo Unit 12, Bldg B – Craig and Michelle Austin to Russell and Lauren Bennett, $585,000
• Grand Lake Hideaway Condo Unit 3B, Bldg Lodge – Jackson Marshall to Bruce and Beverly Gorthy, $340,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Subdivision, Lot 23, Block 21 –Geraldine Frost to Sumant and Courtney Bhat, $859,000
• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing, Lot 9, Block 3 – Scott and Elizabeth Wetzler to Sandra Mazarakis and Neil Burris, $93,500
• Longview Addn/Hot Sulphur Springs Block 7, Lots 25, 26, 27 – Ryohei Dokai to Patrick and Mary Wagner, $38,000
• Grand Lake Estates 1st Filing Lot 2, Block 6 – Nicole Solgot to Ruben Patino, $410,000
• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 64 – Dawne Kleinwachter to Karla and Kenneth Grossnickle, $65,000
• Granby Block 2, Lots 15, 16 – AFBN LLC to Mark Bishop, $400,000
• East Mountain Filing 3, Lot 1 – Stacey and Kimberly Perry to Ryan Moriarty, $864,000
• Blue Valley Acres Lot 5, Block 5 – Andrew Swang and Brenda Noakes to Timothy and Erin Vermeer, $600,000
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 3314 – Kevin and Julia Grossman to Sunil and Anne Jani, $606,250
• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 23, Block 11 – Baby Moose Investments LLC to Cortney Fernandez Decastro, $32,500
• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 24, Block 11 – Baby Moose Investments LLC to Cortney Fernandez Decastro, $32,500
• Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit D-3, TRT A – Tina Woolley to Amy and Brian Richie, $355,000
• Granby 2nd Block 7, Lots 29, 30, 31, 32 – Richard Kittler to Michael Brooks, $585,000
• Breckon Subdivision TRT 33 Partial Legal – See Document – David and Maire Mallard to Ty A Peteranetz Family Trust and Markeya S Peteranetz Family Trust, $75,000
