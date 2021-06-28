Grand County real estate sales, June 20-26

Grand County’s real estate transactions June 20-26 were worth more than $25.9 million combined.

• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 6, Block 1 – Allen Schrieber and Suzette Kynor to John Varner, $629,000

• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 104, Bldg E; Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 104, Bldg E, Garage Unit 53 – Tim Myers and Barbara Woodcock to Kelly and William King, $331,500

• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 3518- 8249 Cedar Hollow Lane Land Trust to James and Jennifer Wyatt, $332,500

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 33, Block 21 – Leonard Busse and Eva Heinrich to Syed Rizvi and Rachel Stewart Rizvi, $61,000

• Antelope Park Lot C – Jennifer Baumgarner to Prickly Pear Ltd, $300,000

• Winter Park Meadows Condo Unit 12A – Kristen Taddonio and Joseph Smyth to Heidi Meyer, $184,000

• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 302, Bldg B – Clodene Amsler and Shereen Cole to Jason Fellows and Alison Wilcox, $427,750

• Copper Creek Ranch Estates Lot 5 – Judith Hovda to Patrick Etler, $400,000

• Elk Creek at Grand Park Unit A-201; Elk Creek at Grand Park Garage Unit 69-6 – Elk Creek Multifamily LLC to Kayla Kirkeby, $533,499

• Trailhead Lodges Lodge 2, Unit 231 – Joseph and Angela Gruber to Benjamin, Tadeusz and Jadwiga Grabowski, $835,000

• North Shore Subdivision Lot 16A, Block 1 – Charles and Teresa Harder to Ralph and Dana Johnson, $990,000

• Winter Park Village Lot 2, Block 10 – Catherine Hankla to Todd and Heather McFadden, $860,000

• Cabin Village Lot 9 – Hannah White to Rebecca Petrik, $325,000

• Grand Lake Lot 4, Block 1 – June Wilkin to Paul Stone, $286,000

• Granby Ranch Filing 2, Lot 3 – Susan, Alexander and Roy Chapman, Kristopher Caldwell to Richard L Bushey Revocable Trust and Jean A Lorenz Revocable Trust, $795,000

• Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 34, Lot 24 – ABW REOS LLC to Eugeny and Vladimir Pomirchy, $69,500

• Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 32, Lot 24 – ABW REOS LLC to Pole Creek Divide LLC, $69,501

• Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 33, Lot 24 – ABW REOS LLC to Pole Creek Divide LLC, $69,501

• Fraser – Eastom Block 1, Lots 1,2,3 – Michael Barham and Cory Rees to Elle, Jordan and Patricia Ennis, Charles Walker Jr, $535,000

• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 104, Bldg G – Judson Connelly to Justin and Dijana Bishop, $390,000

• Grandmother Miller S Tracts TRT 10 Partial Legal – See Document – Richard and Christine Doucette to Richard and Nicole Cimino, $371,551

• Granby Block 7, Lots 25,26,27,29,30,31,32 Partial Legal – See Documents – LOJ LLC to 172 North 2nd Street LLC, $570,661.71

• Lyons Homestead Subdivision Block 5, TRT E – E K Family Trust to Boardwalk Lofts LLC, $450,000

• Hi Country Haus Bldg 22, Unit 9 – Marilou Thompson to Patrick Higgins, $325,000

• Old Park Filing #3, Lot 14, Block B – Bennie Gipson to Thomas Wright and Megan Blatner, $77,400

• Haynes/Menhennett Outright Exemption Lot 1 Partial Legal – See Document; SEC 7 TWP 1N R 80W Partial Legal – See Document – Jeremy and Kendra Bock to Lonie Ragsdale and Ryan Robinson, $495,000

• SEC 1 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Michele Pilione to Jesus Varela and Maria Rios, $117,000

• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 18, Block 9 – Baby Moose Investments LLC to Mitchell Gilbert, $60,000

• Schilz Subdivision Lot 30 – Ronald Holstine and Rodney Blakney to Janice, Kelly and Kevin Stitzer, $450,000

• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 8, Block 10 – Baby Moose Investments LLC to Tammy and Randall Gilbert, $70,000

• Vasquez Station Minor Subdivision Lot 2 – Wapiti Drive Homes LLC to Jamie and Bradley Flanagan, $799,900

• SECS 1,2 TWP 1S R 76W Partial Legal – See Documents – Middlefork LLC to Headwater Haven Holdings LLC, Swiss LLC, $699,000

• Vasquez Station Minor Subdivision Lot 1 – Wapiti Drive Homes LLC to Andrew and Rachel Cartwright, $800,000

• Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 1, Unit A-204; Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 1, Bldg A, Garage Unit 6-4 – Elk Creek Multifamily LLC to W PP LLC, $887,691

• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 99 – Michael and Julie Bearup to Angela and Joseph Gruber, $976,000

• Aspen Pine Estates Filing #1, Lot 7 – William and Lorraine Whelan to Millennium Trust Co LLC, Mike Easley IRA, $333,458

• Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 1, Unit A202; Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 1, Garage Unit 6 5 – Elk Creek Multifamily LLC to Dariusz and Zanetta Rakowicz, $520,857

• Silverado I Condo Unit 202, Bldg A – Kelly and Charles Euwema, Kelly Foster to Rachel and Joel Hartter, $450,000

• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 29, Unit 4 – Robert Vermeulen to Emily and Jason Kean, $510,000

• Lakeshore Addition to Shorewood Lot 14, Block 1 – AZ5930GELDING LLC to Alexander MacKinnon III, $1,350,000

• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 8, Block 4 – Eulogio Chavez to William Nielsen III, $51,000

• Columbine Lake Lot 94, Block 8 – Edward and Julia Thibodeau to Harley and Kate Barnes, $664,900

• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 103, Bldg H; Aspen Meadows Condominiums Garage Unit 79 – Colleen Dachille to Drewferd and Wife Family Trust, Kyle McClure and Madeline Groves, $440,000

• Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 1, Unit A-304; Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 1, Garage Unit 6-1 – Elk Creek Multifamily LLC to Eli and Karen Wallace, $962,211

• Village at Elk Track 2nd Filing Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 23 – Dale and Anne Sultemeier to Anthony Liu Trust, $780,000

• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 2, Unit 4 – Fraser Mountain Condo LLC to Denver Maw and Kate Nemetz Maw, $475,000

• Columbine Lake Lot 95, Block 8 – Edward and Suzanne Husler to Blair and Laura Hamill, $75,000

• Beaver Village Flg #3, Bldg 20, Unit 103 – Melissa Elizabeth Davis Lorton and Geoffrey Thyne to Bryan and Carey Adler, $432,000

• Hi Country Haus Bldg 6, Units 11,12 – Bradley and Lisle Goeldner to Kristen Brown Martin, $430,000

• SEC 22 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Purchasing Fund 2020-1 LLC to Gregory Doherty, $647,065

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 6, Block 12 – Dawn Fox, Edward Fox Estate of Bankruptcy Case to DDG Properties LLC, $531,000

• Hooks Subdivision Exemption TRT A – William Nielsen III to Joseph and Shelley Priselac, $350,000

• Granby Block 4, Lots 23,24,25 – Cindy Sterling and Robert Stacy Jr to Daniel Lanciotti, $428,000

• Homestead Hills Subdivision Filing #3, Lot 9 – Rebecca and Jack Garzella to Andrew and Tracy Gano, $971,000