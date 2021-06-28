Grand County real estate sales, June 20-26
Grand County’s real estate transactions June 20-26 were worth more than $25.9 million combined.
• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 6, Block 1 – Allen Schrieber and Suzette Kynor to John Varner, $629,000
• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 104, Bldg E; Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 104, Bldg E, Garage Unit 53 – Tim Myers and Barbara Woodcock to Kelly and William King, $331,500
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 3518- 8249 Cedar Hollow Lane Land Trust to James and Jennifer Wyatt, $332,500
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 33, Block 21 – Leonard Busse and Eva Heinrich to Syed Rizvi and Rachel Stewart Rizvi, $61,000
• Antelope Park Lot C – Jennifer Baumgarner to Prickly Pear Ltd, $300,000
• Winter Park Meadows Condo Unit 12A – Kristen Taddonio and Joseph Smyth to Heidi Meyer, $184,000
• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 302, Bldg B – Clodene Amsler and Shereen Cole to Jason Fellows and Alison Wilcox, $427,750
• Copper Creek Ranch Estates Lot 5 – Judith Hovda to Patrick Etler, $400,000
• Elk Creek at Grand Park Unit A-201; Elk Creek at Grand Park Garage Unit 69-6 – Elk Creek Multifamily LLC to Kayla Kirkeby, $533,499
• Trailhead Lodges Lodge 2, Unit 231 – Joseph and Angela Gruber to Benjamin, Tadeusz and Jadwiga Grabowski, $835,000
• North Shore Subdivision Lot 16A, Block 1 – Charles and Teresa Harder to Ralph and Dana Johnson, $990,000
• Winter Park Village Lot 2, Block 10 – Catherine Hankla to Todd and Heather McFadden, $860,000
• Cabin Village Lot 9 – Hannah White to Rebecca Petrik, $325,000
• Grand Lake Lot 4, Block 1 – June Wilkin to Paul Stone, $286,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 2, Lot 3 – Susan, Alexander and Roy Chapman, Kristopher Caldwell to Richard L Bushey Revocable Trust and Jean A Lorenz Revocable Trust, $795,000
• Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 34, Lot 24 – ABW REOS LLC to Eugeny and Vladimir Pomirchy, $69,500
• Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 32, Lot 24 – ABW REOS LLC to Pole Creek Divide LLC, $69,501
• Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 33, Lot 24 – ABW REOS LLC to Pole Creek Divide LLC, $69,501
• Fraser – Eastom Block 1, Lots 1,2,3 – Michael Barham and Cory Rees to Elle, Jordan and Patricia Ennis, Charles Walker Jr, $535,000
• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 104, Bldg G – Judson Connelly to Justin and Dijana Bishop, $390,000
• Grandmother Miller S Tracts TRT 10 Partial Legal – See Document – Richard and Christine Doucette to Richard and Nicole Cimino, $371,551
• Granby Block 7, Lots 25,26,27,29,30,31,32 Partial Legal – See Documents – LOJ LLC to 172 North 2nd Street LLC, $570,661.71
• Lyons Homestead Subdivision Block 5, TRT E – E K Family Trust to Boardwalk Lofts LLC, $450,000
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 22, Unit 9 – Marilou Thompson to Patrick Higgins, $325,000
• Old Park Filing #3, Lot 14, Block B – Bennie Gipson to Thomas Wright and Megan Blatner, $77,400
• Haynes/Menhennett Outright Exemption Lot 1 Partial Legal – See Document; SEC 7 TWP 1N R 80W Partial Legal – See Document – Jeremy and Kendra Bock to Lonie Ragsdale and Ryan Robinson, $495,000
• SEC 1 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Michele Pilione to Jesus Varela and Maria Rios, $117,000
• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 18, Block 9 – Baby Moose Investments LLC to Mitchell Gilbert, $60,000
• Schilz Subdivision Lot 30 – Ronald Holstine and Rodney Blakney to Janice, Kelly and Kevin Stitzer, $450,000
• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 8, Block 10 – Baby Moose Investments LLC to Tammy and Randall Gilbert, $70,000
• Vasquez Station Minor Subdivision Lot 2 – Wapiti Drive Homes LLC to Jamie and Bradley Flanagan, $799,900
• SECS 1,2 TWP 1S R 76W Partial Legal – See Documents – Middlefork LLC to Headwater Haven Holdings LLC, Swiss LLC, $699,000
• Vasquez Station Minor Subdivision Lot 1 – Wapiti Drive Homes LLC to Andrew and Rachel Cartwright, $800,000
• Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 1, Unit A-204; Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 1, Bldg A, Garage Unit 6-4 – Elk Creek Multifamily LLC to W PP LLC, $887,691
• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 99 – Michael and Julie Bearup to Angela and Joseph Gruber, $976,000
• Aspen Pine Estates Filing #1, Lot 7 – William and Lorraine Whelan to Millennium Trust Co LLC, Mike Easley IRA, $333,458
• Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 1, Unit A202; Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 1, Garage Unit 6 5 – Elk Creek Multifamily LLC to Dariusz and Zanetta Rakowicz, $520,857
• Silverado I Condo Unit 202, Bldg A – Kelly and Charles Euwema, Kelly Foster to Rachel and Joel Hartter, $450,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 29, Unit 4 – Robert Vermeulen to Emily and Jason Kean, $510,000
• Lakeshore Addition to Shorewood Lot 14, Block 1 – AZ5930GELDING LLC to Alexander MacKinnon III, $1,350,000
• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 8, Block 4 – Eulogio Chavez to William Nielsen III, $51,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 94, Block 8 – Edward and Julia Thibodeau to Harley and Kate Barnes, $664,900
• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 103, Bldg H; Aspen Meadows Condominiums Garage Unit 79 – Colleen Dachille to Drewferd and Wife Family Trust, Kyle McClure and Madeline Groves, $440,000
• Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 1, Unit A-304; Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 1, Garage Unit 6-1 – Elk Creek Multifamily LLC to Eli and Karen Wallace, $962,211
• Village at Elk Track 2nd Filing Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 23 – Dale and Anne Sultemeier to Anthony Liu Trust, $780,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 2, Unit 4 – Fraser Mountain Condo LLC to Denver Maw and Kate Nemetz Maw, $475,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 95, Block 8 – Edward and Suzanne Husler to Blair and Laura Hamill, $75,000
• Beaver Village Flg #3, Bldg 20, Unit 103 – Melissa Elizabeth Davis Lorton and Geoffrey Thyne to Bryan and Carey Adler, $432,000
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 6, Units 11,12 – Bradley and Lisle Goeldner to Kristen Brown Martin, $430,000
• SEC 22 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Purchasing Fund 2020-1 LLC to Gregory Doherty, $647,065
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 6, Block 12 – Dawn Fox, Edward Fox Estate of Bankruptcy Case to DDG Properties LLC, $531,000
• Hooks Subdivision Exemption TRT A – William Nielsen III to Joseph and Shelley Priselac, $350,000
• Granby Block 4, Lots 23,24,25 – Cindy Sterling and Robert Stacy Jr to Daniel Lanciotti, $428,000
• Homestead Hills Subdivision Filing #3, Lot 9 – Rebecca and Jack Garzella to Andrew and Tracy Gano, $971,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Gov. Polis signs mental health, law enforcement bills in Silverthorne
Gov. Jared Polis stopped by the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center Sunday morning, June 27, to sign a pair of bills meant to expand mental health resources for community members and peace officers.