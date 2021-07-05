Grand County real estate sales, June 27-July 3

Grand County’s real estate transactions June 27 to July 3 were worth more than $22.8 million combined.

• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 109 Timeshare 109635 – William Monks, Wendy Ireland, Akinah Dooling to Mountianside SilverCreek Timeshare Assocation, $500

• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 113 Timeshare 113551 – David Earnest to David Earnest and Larry Sapp, $500

• Soda Springs Ranch Filing No. 3, Lot 23 – Judge Family Living Trust, L Ann Judge to Phillip Busby and Sandra O’Meara Busby, $906,500

• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 206 Bldg B – Steve and Karen Smith to Cody and Camille Griffith, $345,000

• Chill Condominiums Unit 301, Bldg 1 – Block E Inc to Geoffrey Thyne and Melissa Davis Lorton, $1,010,000

• Copper Creek Ranch Estates Lot B – Brian Goblirsch, Michael Latessa, Manson Currie and Jason Dorwieler to Jason and Elizabeth Bentley, $55,000

• Gore Lakes Unit #2, Lot 29 – Jamie and Darlene Lucas to Bradley and Dena Korrell, $475,000

• Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 1, Unit A-302; Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 1, Garage Unit 6-2 – Elk Creek Multifamily LLC to Jason and Jennifer Thompson, $613,877

• Lakeridge Mtn Valley Subdivision Block 3, Lots 5, 6 – Steven and Sharon Brenner to Grand Lake Ventures LLC, $550,000

• Trademark at Winter Park Condo Unit 101 A – Thomas Barbour Jr to Christina and Jared White, $798,000

• Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing Lot 1, Bldg A – Elk Creek Multifamily LLC to Greg and Gena Dimuro, $503,885

• Granby Ranch Filing 2B, Lot 52 – Richard and Denise Chapman to Mark Pickart and Jessica Talbot, $880,000

• Old Park Filing #2, Lot 3, Block F – Michael and Dawn Patterson to Donald and Robert Mogorit, $182,000

• SEC 24 TWP 1S R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Gary and JoAnn Erickson to Tyrone Lufman, $924,900

• Trademark at Winter Park Condo Unit 102, Bldg A – John Hoogerwerf to Darin and Tanya Twete, $160,000

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 18, Block 16 – Manjeet Nanda to Matthew Leigh, $85,000

• Granby Ranch Filing 2B, Lot 62 – ECD95 Properties LLC to Kenneth Marks and Mary Ann Chapdelaine Marks, $940,000

• Grand View Park AFP Lot 33 – Lori and Richard Corl Jr to Patricia M Ellison Revocable Trust, $39,900

• SECS 34,35 TWP 3N R 77W Partial Legal – See Documents – Bruce Jeffs to Scott Sanders Family Trust and Ellen Sanders Family Trust, $30,000

• SEC 34 TWP 3N R 77W Partial Legal – See Document – Anne Jeffs Harrison Family Trust to Scott Sanders Family Trust and Ellen Sanders Family Trust, $30,000

• Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 1, Garage Unit 6 6; Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 1, Unit A 203 – Elk Creek Multifamily LLC to Timothy and Sara Beresford, $916,948

• Lakota Filing 6, Tract E, Lot 25 – Michael and Stephanie Rosenthal to Michael and Beth Hockett, $225,000

• Old Park Filing #3, Lot 18, Block B – Marsha E Palmberg Revocable Trust to Roger and Caitlin Wildenradt, $30,000

• Lions Gate Pines Lodge Condo Unit 114, Week 35 – Benjamin Chao to Kristy and Lawrence Chao, $500

• Lions Gate Pines Lodge Condo Unit 113, Week 17 – Benjamin and Alice Chao to Kristy and Lawrence Chao, $500

• Lions Gate Pines Lodge Condo Unit 111, Week 4 – Daniel and Jennifer Williams to David and Michaelyn Williams, $500

• Pine Air Addition Hot Sulphur Springs Block 6, Lots 1,3,5,7 – S C Kay Evatz to Mike Weimer, $30,000

• Pine Air Addition Hot Sulphur Springs Block 5, Lots 12,14,16,18,20 – S C Kay Evatz to Mike Weimer, $45,000

• Pines at Meadow Ridge Court F, Unit 2, Bldg F – Michael and Cheryl Pederson, Pines Meadowridge Lodges Association to Sipple Family Trust, Leslie and Adam Dennis, $430,000

• Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 89, Block 18 – Royal Oak Rocksure LLC, Acorn Building Solutions to Ronald and Jennifer Mooney, $618,700

• Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 1, Unit A 303; Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 1, Garage Unit 30 2 – Elk Creek Multifamily LLC to Joshua and Jillian Schulz, $947,895

• Granby Ranch Filing 1B, Lot 57 – William Lyon Homes Inc, Village Homes, NVH INV LLC to Craig McHorse and Mindy Tyson McHorse, $100,000

• Granby Ranch Filing 1B, Lot 59 – William Lyon Homes Inc, Village Homes, NVH INV LLC to Barton Blum, $115,000

• SEC 33 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Document; Whiting Tracts TRT 2 Partial Legal – See Document – Dennis Capps to James and Jennifer Capps, $625,000

• Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 37, Lot 24 – Keystone Summit LLC to Brian MacMillan, $99,000

• Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 41, Lot 24 – Keystone Summit LLC to Brian MacMillan, $99,000

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 1 56 – Liane and Patrick Heggy to Schopp Family Trust, $2,100,000

• Old Park Filing #5, Lot 12, Block B – Robyn and Tobe Duensing to Jamison Westenfelder and Audra Gorman, $755,000

• Old Park Filing #3, Lot 15, Block A – William Sheeder and Gail Van Gundy to Alan Sharp and William Aardsma, $465,000

• Wapiti Townhouses Partial Legal – See Document – Jardie Lauinger and Robert Portwood to Wapiti Townhouses Owners Association, $500

• Scanloch Subdivision Block 11, Lots 15,17,22 – Linda Arko to Kimberly Berkey and Jeffrey Potts, $118,500

• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 4665 – Chuenarun Dischner to James and Melinda Williams, $473,000

• Wildacres Subdivision Amended 2nd Flg, Lot 3, Block 4 – KMBS Holdings LLC to Mark and Cheryl Christeson, $175,000

• McElroy Outright Exemption Lot 2 Partial Legal – See Document – Mary Ellen McElroy to Hiram Rivera, $400,000

• Columbine Lake Lot 43, Block 10 – Mark and Kristin Reimann to Martin Ruble and Jana Miller, $695,000

• Pine Air Addition Hot Sulphur Springs Block 4, Lots 1,2,3,4,5 – S C Kay Evatz to Mike Weimer, $20,000

• Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 1, Unit A 104 – Elk Creek Multifamily LLC to Sunday and Shawn Grennan, $683,909

• Dietrich Addition to Kemmling Block 2, Lots 14,15,16 – William Aardsma to Steven Norman, $390,000

• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Block 5, Lots 10,11 – Aspen Acres Grand County LLC to Casey and Amy Clark, $265,000

• Hi Country Haus Bldg 11, Unit 8 – James Kourkoulis II and Rebecca Fox Kourkoulis to Kent Ross Living Trust and Cindy Ross Living Trust, $290,000

• Villa Harbor Subdivision Lot 14, Block 2 – Ricky Miller to Randall and Linda Peterson, $125,000

• East Mountain Filing 1, Lot 14 – David and Colleen Messenger to Messenger Trust, $500

• Chill Condominium Unit 302, Bldg 1 – Block E Inc to Poudre Thompson LLC, $1,020,000

• Cairns Docking Area Block 1, Lots 5,6 – Victor and Wayne Grider to Janes Cole and Mary Lahman, $22,000

• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 127 – Ryan and Teresa Winberg to James and Mitzi Johnson, $27,500

• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 27 – Francis Otto and Faye Lawler to Christina and Andrew Ewoldt, $360,000

• Himebaughs 1st Addition Hot Sulphur Springs B1-B2, N2 B3-B4, Block 2, Lots 42,43,44,45,46 – Vicki Hinchcliffe and Brad Bailey to Joshua and Miranda Wiedel, $525,000

• Columbine Lake Lot 49, Block 11 – Good John LLC to Guy and Belinda Ralfe, $162,000

• Lake Forest Subdivision Lot 12, Block 1 – John G Herpers Jr Revocable Trust to Joseph and Jill Brasile, $437,000

• Mesa Vista Subdivision Lot S 55 – Cynthia Silk to Shawn Gramsch and Brittany DeMatto, $530,000