Grand County real estate sales, June 6-12
Grand County’s real estate transactions June 6-12 were worth more than $33.6 million combined.
• Haikus Cove Subdivision Unit 2, Bldg B – Austin and Bayleigh Gray to Valerie Laskowski Martinez and Solar Martinez, $495,000
• Mountain Shadows Estates AFP Lot R-21 – Samuel Nelson Archer to Sandra Finley Brown and Erik Marquard Brown, $340,000
• Vasquez Village Condominiums Unit 6, Bldg 2 – Gary and Bridget Keating to Retima Dangol Maharjan and Robert Ranney, $725,000
• Village at Mountain Sky Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot D-53 – Wales Enterprises LLC to MCCRITT2 LLC, $715,000
• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 2700 – Silver Sunset LLC to Week2Week Rentals LLC, $775,000
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 3417 – Brian and Kristy Murphy to Michael Siefford and Linda Harrison, $525,000
• Pole Creek Meadows Lot 42, Block 1 – Cary D Morrow Revocable Trust to Stephen and Kelly Moran, $1,025,000
• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 2100 – Gregory and Sharon Anderson to Loeffler Family LLC, $717,500
• Elk Ridge Estates Subdivision Exemption Lot 3 – Alice and Daniel Zwahlen to Alex Karamatsoukas, $1,550,000
• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 3 302, Bldg 3 – Sutherland West LLC, Kathleen Sutherland to Amy and David Sebesta, $465,250
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 1 26 – Susan and Richard Reed to Linda Wenzek Barth, $245,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 6, Lot 3 – Tyrrell Consulting Defined Benefit Pension Plan to Trainko Enterprises Inc, $84,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 6, Lot 20 – Robert and Shelly Miller to Trainko Enterprises Inc, $89,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 6, Lot 44 – Michael and Wendi Mahoney to Trainko Enterprises Inc, $94,500
• Granby Ranch Filing 6, Lot 25 – Ingrid S Wang Revocable Trust to Trainko Enterprises Inc, $79,000
• Winter Park Ranch 1st Filing Lot 45 – Stephen Allen to Robert Beam and Dominique Verrecchia, $950,000
• Summit at SilverCreek Bldg 3, Unit 3306 – Tammy Moss to Amber Pruett Conn and Ashley Griffith, $265,000
• Lakeridge Subdivision Flg #1, 11, 12 – Michael and Jackie McCormick to Svenja Akkira Knappe, Stephen Gorman Butler, Marja Kristina and Vladislav Pavlov Gerginov, $620,000
• Pole Creek Valley Subdivision Lot 96 –Trenton Huber to Winter Park Collective LLC, $1,165,000
• East Mountain Filing No 11, Lots 22, 22G – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Tisa and Derek Van Dyke, $699,955
• Granby Ranch Filing 2B, Lot 59 – Jeremy and Rebecca Matter to Michael and Sheila Kuretich, $905,000
• SECS 7,8 TWP 1N R 76W Partial Legal – See Documents – OGK LLC to GRCO LLC, $675,000
• Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E47 – Paul and Marti Bleidt to Matthew and Jennier Grennan, $34,000
• Hideaway Station Unit RU TE 202, Bldg E; Hideaway Station Parking Space R 202 – Craig and Janine Harner to Jason and Sally Komora, $770,000
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 19, Unit 5 – Kazeroon Family Trust to Kerry and Alison Hoffman, $660,000
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 3302 – Brandan and Kaly Lebourdais to Far Peak Holdings LLC, $799,900
• West Portal Place Condo Unit A – Virginia Temmer, Brian and Jane Lambert to Ski Country Holdings LLC, $276,000
• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 2418 – Rachel Zelon Living Trust and Jeffery Donald Luterbach Living Trust to Hyline Drive 1839 LLC and Hull Street 1901 LLC, $540,000
• Bear Crossing Town Homes Lot 27 – Iain Davidson and Kavita Kesaree to Mark and Monica Pijanowski, $1,025,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 3 41 – Robin Castellino to Ryszard Cetnarowski Trust and JoAnna Cetnarowski Trust, $202,000
• Hot Sulphur Springs Lot 3, Block 16 – Kathleen and Alexander Taft to Win Park and Shannon Winegarner, $330,000
• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 101 – David and Marian Johnson to Ray and Paula Keefe, $225,000
• Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 28, Lot 24 – ABW Reos LLC to Moes Mr Montana Trust, $75,000
• Winter Walk Condo Unit 2, Bldg A – John and Tamara Hermes to Staning Willow LLC, $770,000
• Silver Ridge Townhomes Bldgs 1, Units A through D; Bldg 2, Units A through H; Bldg 3, Units A through D; Bldg 4, Units A through H; Bldg 5, Units A through H; Bldg 6, Units A through D; Bldg 7, Units A through H; Bldg 8, Units A through H; Bldg 9, Units A through H; Bldg 10, Units A through D; Bldg 11, Units A through H; Bldg 12, Units A through H; Bldg 13, Units A through H; Bldg 14, Units A through H, Bldg 15, Units A through H; Bldg 16, Units A through D; Bldg 17, Units A through H; Bldg 18, Units A through H; Bldg 19, Units A through H; Bldg 20, Units A through H; Bldg 21, Units A through H; Bldg 22, Units A through D; Bldg 23, Units A through H; Bldg 24, Units A through H; Bldg 25, Units A through D; Bldg 26, Units A through H; Bldg 27, Units A through D – Silver Ridge Rocky Mountain LLC to Silver Ridge Village LLC, $1,840,000
• High Lonesome Trail Estate IV, Lot 4 3 – Anthony and Shayna Whitehouse to Whitehouse Family Trust, $500
• Hot Sulphur Springs Lot 9, Block 11 – Kirsten and Kevin Anderberg to Jeanne Power, $184,200
• Villa Harbor Subdivision Lot 15, Block 2 – Ricky Miller to Randall and Linda Peterson, $575,000
• Hi County Haus Bldg 14, Unit 19 – Sheri and Robert Schultz to Todd and Meredith Townsend, $289,000
• SEC 30 TWP 1N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Homestead Capital Company Inc to Anchor Highway Forty LLC, $3,050,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 5 First Administrative Plat Lot 18 – Meghan and Lance Gerlach to Keri Burson and Lendell Myers, $660,000
• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 3 – Dorothy Lizabeth Smith Revocable Trust to Zackery and Nancy Belcher, $1,100,000
• Hideaway Village South Lot 24 – Brian Lambden to Iris and Ashley McClish, $1,000,000
• Winter Park Lodge II, Bldg E, Unit 103 – Emily and Jennifer Harrison to Clinton and Shanna Evans, Michael Hicks, $425,000
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 9, Unit 3 – Emma Widmayer Davis and Cary Garfinkel to Michael and Tracy Servantes, $330,000
• Kremmling Country Addition Lot 5, Block 6 – Lonie Ragsdale to William Kyrioglou, $343,000
• Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Block 6, Lots 8, 9, 10 – Ricardo Alonzo Gutierrez Quezada to Jeremy Gunesch, $384,000
• East Mountain Filing 8, Lot 62, Bldg 7 – Casey and Tessa Clement to Ragan and Corey McMeeking, Catherine and Leon Swain, $806,000
• SEC 22 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Hannah Stovall and Jonathan Richard Berryhill to Purchasing Fund 2020-1 LLC, $635,000
• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing, Lot 9, Block 5 – Aspen Acres of Grand County LLC to Bradley and Jayme Moss, $55,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 2, Block 13 – Beverly Gray Testamentary Trust to Eric and Kelli Visage, $20,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 3-1 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Annette and Jeffrey Pilkington, $178,000
• Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 1, Unit A-101; Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 2, Garage Unit 30-1 – Elk Creek Multifamily LLC to Victoria and Ronald Nyman, $496,449
• Gore City Addn to Kremmling Block 14, Lots 9, 10 – Shuei and Valerie Kato to Toby and Samantha Meister, $419,000
• Summit at SilverCreek Bldg 3, Unit 3203 – DTH Holdings LLC to Scott Foran-Hall and JoAnna Hall, $313,000
• Shorewood Subdivision Lot 4, Block 2 – Ralph Riedel to Russell Neal and Maryann Staab, $164,900
• Winter Glen Final Plat Lot 20 – Evan and Kelli Eddy to Sharyn and Edgar Guhman, Lisa and Jason Sharpe, Diana Benedict, $1,050,000
• Pole Creek Meadows Lot 2, Block 6 – Steven and Linda Bailey to Great Scott Ventures LLC, $115,000
• Trade Exchange Rockies Inc Minor Subdivision 1, Lot 11A – Andrea and Jess Buller to Kevin and Christina Hurley, $330,000
