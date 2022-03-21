Grand County real estate sales, Mar. 13-19
Real estate transactions totaled $21,506,500 across 28 sales for the week of March 13 -19.
Property Address: 100 Tall Pine Circle, Shadow Park West Condo
Description: 967-square-foot condo.
Seller: James Murphy
Buyer: Ryan and Adele Meron
Price: $399,000
Property Address: 79114 US Highway 40, Snowblaze Condo
Description: 439-square-foot condo.
Seller: Karen Crowfoot
Buyer: David Zelazny
Price: $100,000
Property Address: 44 GCR 832/Meadow Mile, Meadow Ridge Lodges
Description: 1,553-square-foot condo.
Seller: David and Louise Powelson
Buyer: Christopher and Gabrielle Sundberg
Price: $630,000
Property Address: 145 GCR 8360/Spinner Street, Timbers Condominiums
Description: 1,685-square-foot condo.
Seller: Gerri and Laura Vernon
Buyer: Frank and Melissa Jacobson
Price: $710,000
Property Address: 533 East Aspen Drive
Description: 1,634-square-foot, single family residence on 0.22 acres of land.
Seller: Alona and David Sofer
Buyer: Katherine and Wyatt Goodrich
Price: $482,000
Property Address: 325 Avenue A
Description: 3,228-square-foot duplex/triplex on 0.248 acres of land.
Seller: Malcolm and Mary Brown
Buyer: Dinora Ramirez and Jorge Martinez
Price: $684,000
Property Address: No address
Description: Peters Subdivision Exemption Lot A
Seller: Kurt Peters
Buyer: Beverly Hitchcock
Price: $275,000
Property Address: 225 GCR 804, Winter Park Meadows Condominium
Description: 275-square-foot condo.
Seller: Steve Ambler
Buyer: William Palmer and Amy Staley
Price: $225,000
Property Address: Summit Trail Lodge Condominiums Phase 1, Lot 1
Description: 3.583 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Ron Smookler
Buyer: Fraser Land Co. LLC
Price: $1,575,000
Property Address: 460 GCR 832/Meadow Mile, Meadow Ridge Lodges
Description: 1,553-square-foot condo.
Seller: Flores Family Revocable Trust
Buyer: Andrew Wood and Kathleen Flamand
Price: $796,500
Property Address: 242 GCR 832, Bavarian Village Condo
Description: 1,309-square-foot condo.
Seller: Jennifer and Ralph Diamond III
Buyer: Christian and Christina Tenerowicz
Price: $595,000
Property Address: 37 GCR 4627/Agate Road
Description: 3,532-square-foot, single-family residence on 0.885 acres of land.
Seller: Kevin Ratzmann
Buyer: Seth and Melinda Arnold
Price: $925,000
Property Address: 79050 US Hwy 40, Crestview Place Condos
Description: 1,241-square-foot condo.
Seller: Michael Cuoco
Buyer: Phillip and Jessica Brekke
Price: $659,000
Property Address: 234 Mount Neva Drive
Description: 0.51 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Patrick and Shayne Geil
Buyer: Stark International LLC
Price: $120,000
Property Address: 154 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums
Description: 1,152-square-foot condo with garage.
Seller: Jeffrey Hoban and Jacquelyn Evans
Buyer: Brynn and Michael Warner
Price: $610,000
Property Address: 1142 GCR 5171/Stagecoach Drive
Description: 2.866 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Christine and George Eastment III
Buyer: Paul and Christine Bockmann, Christopher Koerner
Price: $320,000
Property Address: 1316 GCR 5171/Stagecoach Drive
Description: 3.215 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Christine and George Eastment III
Buyer: Paul and Christine Bockmann
Price: $370,000
Property Address: 104 Antler Way
Description: Lakota Filing 6, Tract E, Lot 8
Seller: Larry J. Michels Trust and Elizabeth K. Michels Trust
Buyer: James and Brenda Brown
Price: $299,000
Property Address: 113 Crosscut Drive, Sawmill Station Townhomes
Description: 1,944-square-foot, single-family residence on 0.034 acres of land.
Seller: Susan and Nicholas Howell
Buyer: Stephanie and Christopher Cox
Price: $1,100,000
Property Address: 400 South 7th Street
Description: 2,252-square-foot, single-family residence with garage on 0.215 acres of land.
Seller: Timothy Jordan Luttrell
Buyer: Mary Jo Hoffman
Price: $301,000
Property Address: 346 GCR 6236S/Williss Drive
Description: 7,126-square-foot, single-family residence with garage on 7.13 acres of land.
Seller: 4N Ranch LLC
Buyer: Vav Revocable Trust
Price: $1,750,000
Property Address: 904 Wapiti Drive
Description: 3,053-square-foot, single-family residence with garage on 0.045 acres of land.
Seller: Carlos and Consuela Paez
Buyer: Frederick and Barbara Glogiewicz
Price: $1,238,000
Property Address: 233 GCR 4941/Alpine Circle
Description: 1,772-square-foot, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land.
Seller: Deron and Diane Grothe
Buyer: Capps Martin Family Trust
Price: $648,000
Property Address: Hancock Street, Rapids Lane, Grand Lake
Description: Commercial property, Sunnyside Addition to Grand Lake Block 1, Lots 3,4,5,18 – Partial Legal – See Document; SEC 5-3-75.
Seller: Tomlynson Inc.
Buyer: Martell Real Estate Group LLC
Price: $1,900,000
Property Address: 92 Stagecoach Way
Description: 3,121-square-foot, single-family residence with garage on 0.027 acres of land.
Seller: Joshua McKinley
Buyer: Jason and Julie Birnbaum
Price: $1,200,000
Property Address: No address
Description: SECS 11-1-80, 12-1-80, 13-1-80, 14-1-80, 7-1-79, 18-1-79, 34-1-80, 35-1-80
Seller: Running Wilder Ranch LLC
Buyer: Big Country Ranch LLC
Price: $2,400,000
Property Address: 322 GCR 5199/Snow Ridge Drive
Description: 2.728 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: MJSJ LLC
Buyer: Daniel R Bronson Trust
Price: $295,000
Property Address: Cozens Pointe at Grand Park
Description: 1,279-square-foot condo with garage.
Seller: Donald and Lisa Rittenhouse
Buyer: James and Melinda Williams
Price: $900,000
