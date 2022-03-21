 Grand County real estate sales, Mar. 13-19 | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County real estate sales, Mar. 13-19

Real estate transactions totaled $21,506,500 across 28 sales for the week of March 13 -19.

Property Address: 100 Tall Pine Circle, Shadow Park West Condo

Description: 967-square-foot condo.

Seller: James Murphy

Buyer: Ryan and Adele Meron

Price: $399,000

Property Address: 79114 US Highway 40, Snowblaze Condo

Description: 439-square-foot condo.

Seller: Karen Crowfoot

Buyer: David Zelazny

Price: $100,000

Property Address: 44 GCR 832/Meadow Mile, Meadow Ridge Lodges

Description: 1,553-square-foot condo.

Seller: David and Louise Powelson

Buyer: Christopher and Gabrielle Sundberg

Price: $630,000

Property Address: 145 GCR 8360/Spinner Street, Timbers Condominiums

Description: 1,685-square-foot condo.

Seller: Gerri and Laura Vernon

Buyer: Frank and Melissa Jacobson

Price: $710,000

Property Address: 533 East Aspen Drive

Description: 1,634-square-foot, single family residence on 0.22 acres of land.

Seller: Alona and David Sofer

Buyer: Katherine and Wyatt Goodrich

Price: $482,000

Property Address: 325 Avenue A

Description: 3,228-square-foot duplex/triplex on 0.248 acres of land.

Seller: Malcolm and Mary Brown

Buyer: Dinora Ramirez and Jorge Martinez

Price: $684,000

Property Address: No address

Description: Peters Subdivision Exemption Lot A

Seller: Kurt Peters

Buyer: Beverly Hitchcock

Price: $275,000

Property Address: 225 GCR 804, Winter Park Meadows Condominium

Description: 275-square-foot condo.

Seller: Steve Ambler

Buyer: William Palmer and Amy Staley

Price: $225,000

Property Address: Summit Trail Lodge Condominiums Phase 1, Lot 1

Description: 3.583 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Ron Smookler

Buyer: Fraser Land Co. LLC

Price: $1,575,000

Property Address: 460 GCR 832/Meadow Mile, Meadow Ridge Lodges

Description: 1,553-square-foot condo.

Seller: Flores Family Revocable Trust

Buyer: Andrew Wood and Kathleen Flamand

Price: $796,500

Property Address: 242 GCR 832, Bavarian Village Condo

Description: 1,309-square-foot condo.

Seller: Jennifer and Ralph Diamond III

Buyer: Christian and Christina Tenerowicz

Price: $595,000

Property Address: 37 GCR 4627/Agate Road

Description: 3,532-square-foot, single-family residence on 0.885 acres of land.

Seller: Kevin Ratzmann

Buyer: Seth and Melinda Arnold

Price: $925,000

Property Address: 79050 US Hwy 40, Crestview Place Condos

Description: 1,241-square-foot condo.

Seller: Michael Cuoco

Buyer: Phillip and Jessica Brekke

Price: $659,000

Property Address: 234 Mount Neva Drive

Description: 0.51 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Patrick and Shayne Geil

Buyer: Stark International LLC

Price: $120,000

Property Address: 154 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums

Description: 1,152-square-foot condo with garage.

Seller: Jeffrey Hoban and Jacquelyn Evans

Buyer: Brynn and Michael Warner

Price: $610,000

Property Address: 1142 GCR 5171/Stagecoach Drive

Description: 2.866 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Christine and George Eastment III

Buyer: Paul and Christine Bockmann, Christopher Koerner

Price: $320,000

Property Address: 1316 GCR 5171/Stagecoach Drive

Description: 3.215 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Christine and George Eastment III

Buyer: Paul and Christine Bockmann

Price: $370,000

Property Address: 104 Antler Way

Description: Lakota Filing 6, Tract E, Lot 8

Seller: Larry J. Michels Trust and Elizabeth K. Michels Trust

Buyer: James and Brenda Brown

Price: $299,000

Property Address: 113 Crosscut Drive, Sawmill Station Townhomes

Description: 1,944-square-foot, single-family residence on 0.034 acres of land.

Seller: Susan and Nicholas Howell

Buyer: Stephanie and Christopher Cox

Price: $1,100,000

Property Address: 400 South 7th Street

Description: 2,252-square-foot, single-family residence with garage on 0.215 acres of land.

Seller: Timothy Jordan Luttrell

Buyer: Mary Jo Hoffman

Price: $301,000

Property Address: 346 GCR 6236S/Williss Drive

Description: 7,126-square-foot, single-family residence with garage on 7.13 acres of land.

Seller: 4N Ranch LLC

Buyer: Vav Revocable Trust

Price: $1,750,000

Property Address: 904 Wapiti Drive

Description: 3,053-square-foot, single-family residence with garage on 0.045 acres of land.

Seller: Carlos and Consuela Paez

Buyer: Frederick and Barbara Glogiewicz

Price: $1,238,000

Property Address: 233 GCR 4941/Alpine Circle

Description: 1,772-square-foot, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land.

Seller: Deron and Diane Grothe

Buyer: Capps Martin Family Trust

Price: $648,000

Property Address: Hancock Street, Rapids Lane, Grand Lake

Description: Commercial property, Sunnyside Addition to Grand Lake Block 1, Lots 3,4,5,18 – Partial Legal – See Document; SEC 5-3-75.

Seller: Tomlynson Inc.

Buyer: Martell Real Estate Group LLC

Price: $1,900,000

Property Address: 92 Stagecoach Way

Description: 3,121-square-foot, single-family residence with garage on 0.027 acres of land.

Seller: Joshua McKinley

Buyer: Jason and Julie Birnbaum

Price: $1,200,000

Property Address: No address

Description: SECS 11-1-80, 12-1-80, 13-1-80, 14-1-80, 7-1-79, 18-1-79, 34-1-80, 35-1-80

Seller: Running Wilder Ranch LLC

Buyer: Big Country Ranch LLC

Price: $2,400,000

Property Address: 322 GCR 5199/Snow Ridge Drive

Description: 2.728 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: MJSJ LLC

Buyer: Daniel R Bronson Trust

Price: $295,000

Property Address: Cozens Pointe at Grand Park

Description: 1,279-square-foot condo with garage.

Seller: Donald and Lisa Rittenhouse

Buyer: James and Melinda Williams

Price: $900,000

 

