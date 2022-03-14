 Grand County real estate sales, Mar. 6-12 | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Grand County real estate sales, Mar. 6-12

News News |

Sky-Hi News
news@skyhinews.com

 

Real estate transactions totaled $14,469,180 across 21 sales for week of March 6 to 12.

Property Address: 111 GCR 1018/Badger Road

Description: 2,616-square-foot residence on 0.92 acres of land.

Seller: Kevin and Brenda O’Brien

Buyer: Ian Wood

Price: $565,000

Property Address: Grand Avenue

Description: Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Block 17, Lots 8B,9B,10B

Seller: Geneva, Michael and Richard Sherman

Buyer: Sandy Kay Farley Revocable Trust

Price: $146,800

Property Address: 25780 GCR 50/Church Park Road

Description: 1,581-square-foot commercial on 10.17 acres of land.

Seller: Savvy Sassy LLC, Extreme Drive LLC

Buyer: Western Rivers Land Company Inc.

Price: $1,800,000

Property Address: 25780 GCR 50/Church Park Road

Description: 1,581-square-foot commercial on 10.17 acres of land.

Seller: Western Rivers Land Company LLC

Buyer: Byers Peak Business Park LLC

Price: $1,800,000

Property Address: 48 Beavers Lodge Road

Description: Roam Filing No. 1, Block 10, Lot 9

Seller: Bryon Besse Jr.

Buyer: Andrew and Amber Boland

Price: $1,000,000

Property Address: 401 Nystrom Lane, Zephyr Mountian Lodge

Description: 923-square-foot condo.

Seller: Michelle and Leif Hedstrom

Buyer: Maniscalco Joint Revocable Trust

Price: $915,000

Property Address: 635 Elk Track Circle

Description: 2,352-square-foot residence on 0.085 acres of land.

Seller: Anna and Roger Madrid

Buyer: Christopher and Jill Longshore

Price: $620,000

Property Address: 2699 GCR 88/Val Moritz Drive

Description: 1.0 acre of vacant residential land.

Seller: Patrick and Hilary Wallace

Buyer: Eric Sparks

Price: $215,000

Property Address: 233 Fraser Avenue, Crooked Creek Complex

Description: 835-square-foot condo.

Seller: David and Leonard Garamella

Buyer: William Robertson

Price: $300,000

Property Address: 4304 Blue Sky Trail, Kicking Horse Lodges

Description: 1,276-square-foot condo.

Seller: Charles and Kathleen McDonald

Buyer: Soaring Eagle Family Properties LLC

Price: $560,000

Property Address: 310 GCR 8342/Cougar Avenue, Summit Trail Lodge Condominiums

Description: 2,309-square-foot condo.

Seller: George and Mary Ann Human

Buyer: Brooke and Matthew Hunady

Price: $928,000

Property Address: 62927 US Highway 40, Inn at SilverCreek

Description: 495-square-foot condo.

Seller: Kismet Holdings II LLLC

Buyer: Arthur Daley III

Price: $186,500

Property Address: 851 Wolverine, Birds Nest Condo

Description: 1,030-square-foot condo.

Seller: Deborah and Timothy Bauer

Buyer: Jill Samuels, Stefanie Broom and Michelle Henkel

Price: $480,480

Property Address: 630 Elk Track Circle

Description: Village at Elk Track 2nd Flg, Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 1

Seller: Cozy Homes LTD

Buyer: Remarc Retreats LLC

Price: $217,000

Property Address: No address

Description: Wildacres Subdivision Block 7, Lot 13

Seller: Michael Eha

Buyer: Thomas and Kristin Olsen

Price: $125,000

Property Address: 562 GCR 47/Lakeridge Drive

Description: 0.99 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Albert Family Trust

Buyer: Kevin White

Price: $162,500

Property Address: 5102 Northstar, Kicking Horse Lodges

Description: 960-square-foot condo.

Seller: Andree McPherson

Buyer: Todd and Monika Adrian

Price: $480,000

Property Address: 216 Sawyer Circle

Description: 2,041-square-foot residence on 0.034 acres of land.

Seller: Mark and Denise Kruzel

Buyer: Bryan Scoular and Regina Castillo

Price: $1,125,000

Property Address: 827 Wapiti Drive

Description: Wapiti Townhouses Unit 2

Seller: Jardie Lauinger and Robert Portwood

Buyer: Christopher Milbrath

Price: $957,900

Property Address: 1481 Wildhorse Drive

Description: 3,609-square-foot residence on 0.26 acres of land.

Seller: Kristin Kerwin and Daniel Warneke

Buyer: Jonathan Moss II and Jennifer Tokarz

Price: $940,000

Property Address: 123 Lookout Point

Description: 2,320-square-foot residence on 0.027 acres of land.

Seller: Mark and Stefanie Liley

Buyer: Jordan and Leah Epstein

Price: $945,000

 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 
Business
See more