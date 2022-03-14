Grand County real estate sales, Mar. 6-12
Real estate transactions totaled $14,469,180 across 21 sales for week of March 6 to 12.
Property Address: 111 GCR 1018/Badger Road
Description: 2,616-square-foot residence on 0.92 acres of land.
Seller: Kevin and Brenda O’Brien
Buyer: Ian Wood
Price: $565,000
Property Address: Grand Avenue
Description: Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Block 17, Lots 8B,9B,10B
Seller: Geneva, Michael and Richard Sherman
Buyer: Sandy Kay Farley Revocable Trust
Price: $146,800
Property Address: 25780 GCR 50/Church Park Road
Description: 1,581-square-foot commercial on 10.17 acres of land.
Seller: Savvy Sassy LLC, Extreme Drive LLC
Buyer: Western Rivers Land Company Inc.
Price: $1,800,000
Property Address: 25780 GCR 50/Church Park Road
Description: 1,581-square-foot commercial on 10.17 acres of land.
Seller: Western Rivers Land Company LLC
Buyer: Byers Peak Business Park LLC
Price: $1,800,000
Property Address: 48 Beavers Lodge Road
Description: Roam Filing No. 1, Block 10, Lot 9
Seller: Bryon Besse Jr.
Buyer: Andrew and Amber Boland
Price: $1,000,000
Property Address: 401 Nystrom Lane, Zephyr Mountian Lodge
Description: 923-square-foot condo.
Seller: Michelle and Leif Hedstrom
Buyer: Maniscalco Joint Revocable Trust
Price: $915,000
Property Address: 635 Elk Track Circle
Description: 2,352-square-foot residence on 0.085 acres of land.
Seller: Anna and Roger Madrid
Buyer: Christopher and Jill Longshore
Price: $620,000
Property Address: 2699 GCR 88/Val Moritz Drive
Description: 1.0 acre of vacant residential land.
Seller: Patrick and Hilary Wallace
Buyer: Eric Sparks
Price: $215,000
Property Address: 233 Fraser Avenue, Crooked Creek Complex
Description: 835-square-foot condo.
Seller: David and Leonard Garamella
Buyer: William Robertson
Price: $300,000
Property Address: 4304 Blue Sky Trail, Kicking Horse Lodges
Description: 1,276-square-foot condo.
Seller: Charles and Kathleen McDonald
Buyer: Soaring Eagle Family Properties LLC
Price: $560,000
Property Address: 310 GCR 8342/Cougar Avenue, Summit Trail Lodge Condominiums
Description: 2,309-square-foot condo.
Seller: George and Mary Ann Human
Buyer: Brooke and Matthew Hunady
Price: $928,000
Property Address: 62927 US Highway 40, Inn at SilverCreek
Description: 495-square-foot condo.
Seller: Kismet Holdings II LLLC
Buyer: Arthur Daley III
Price: $186,500
Property Address: 851 Wolverine, Birds Nest Condo
Description: 1,030-square-foot condo.
Seller: Deborah and Timothy Bauer
Buyer: Jill Samuels, Stefanie Broom and Michelle Henkel
Price: $480,480
Property Address: 630 Elk Track Circle
Description: Village at Elk Track 2nd Flg, Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 1
Seller: Cozy Homes LTD
Buyer: Remarc Retreats LLC
Price: $217,000
Property Address: No address
Description: Wildacres Subdivision Block 7, Lot 13
Seller: Michael Eha
Buyer: Thomas and Kristin Olsen
Price: $125,000
Property Address: 562 GCR 47/Lakeridge Drive
Description: 0.99 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Albert Family Trust
Buyer: Kevin White
Price: $162,500
Property Address: 5102 Northstar, Kicking Horse Lodges
Description: 960-square-foot condo.
Seller: Andree McPherson
Buyer: Todd and Monika Adrian
Price: $480,000
Property Address: 216 Sawyer Circle
Description: 2,041-square-foot residence on 0.034 acres of land.
Seller: Mark and Denise Kruzel
Buyer: Bryan Scoular and Regina Castillo
Price: $1,125,000
Property Address: 827 Wapiti Drive
Description: Wapiti Townhouses Unit 2
Seller: Jardie Lauinger and Robert Portwood
Buyer: Christopher Milbrath
Price: $957,900
Property Address: 1481 Wildhorse Drive
Description: 3,609-square-foot residence on 0.26 acres of land.
Seller: Kristin Kerwin and Daniel Warneke
Buyer: Jonathan Moss II and Jennifer Tokarz
Price: $940,000
Property Address: 123 Lookout Point
Description: 2,320-square-foot residence on 0.027 acres of land.
Seller: Mark and Stefanie Liley
Buyer: Jordan and Leah Epstein
Price: $945,000
