Grand County real estate sales, March 14-20

Grand County’s real estate transactions March 14-20 were worth more than $27.7 million combined.

• Granby Ranch Filing 10, Lot 25 – Irene and Jay Sokolowski to Simmauro LLC, $140,000

• Pine Glade Subdivision Lots 18, 19, 25 – Mark and Cecilia Mix to Samantha Matney and Jay Martyn, $710,500

• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 60 – Neil and Peggy Weiner, Peggy Robbins Bender to Daniel R Bronson Trust, $185,000

• Camp Wash/Tours/Argentine Sub Block 10, Lots 45, 46, 47 Partial Legal – See Documents – Christopher Weith to Michael and Sandra Wall, $245,000

• Columbine Lake Block 7, Lots 11, 12, 28 – Aurel Burtis to Daniel and Cynthia Ritter, $219,000

• Granby Ranch Filing 8, Lot 9 – Jay Thorp and Brian Rindels to Ian K Partilla Living Trust and Meagan Pitt Partilla Living Trust, $1,082,272

• Double Image Townhouse Unit 2 – Christie Cadwell to Benjamin and Natalie Quinn, $731,557

• Alpine Park Subdivision Block 5, Lots 3, 4, 5 – Craig Andres to Sheri and Robert Colosimo, $525,000

• Village at Mountain Sky Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot D-57 – Steve Van Dewark to Michael and Maureen Palmer, $42,500

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 36, Block 19 – Carli Klinghoffer to Mitchell and Katie Kruger, $836,000

• Himebaughs 1st Addition Hot Sulphur Springs B1-B2, N2 B3-B4, Lots 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, Block 3 – Reyne Emerson to Brad Bailey and Vicki Hinchcliffe, $32,000

• Granby Ranch Filing 8, Lot 11 – Jay Thorp and Brian Rindels to Bonnie Vie Collective LLC, $1,079,322

• Pines at Meadow Ridge Court B, Unit 1, Bldg 42, Week 52 – Bambi Marcus to Robert and Leanne Osgood, $1,250

• Dietrich Addition to Kremmling Lot 15, Block 6 Partial Legal – See Document; Dietrich Addition to Kremmling Lot 16, Block 6 – John and Sandra Almgren to Brittney and Andrew Wieland, $320,000

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 40, Block 12 – Gardner Family Trust to Claire Bendersky and David Lutrin, $737,000

• Eagle Ridge on the Summit-PH 1, Unit 27 – Nathan and Christin Bogg to Christine Zhang, $489,900

• Lemmon Lodge Unit 15 – David M Mechling Trust and Terri M Mechling Trust to Christine Hunt, $1,465,000

• Hi Country Haus Bldg 23, Unit 10 – Brian and Kimberly Maloney to Jennifer and Christopher Raskay, $574,500

• Iron Horse Building D, Condo Unit 2054 – Donald and Susan Hamstra to Boys Club Holdings LLC, $230,000

• Leland Creek Sub Lot 37 – Ann and Kurt Kenchel to Pinella and Natalino Tafuri, $380,000

• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Unit 1415 – Joseph and Joyce Nothwang to Linda and Kevin Karas, $630,000

• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit R-602 – Freund Freund LLC to Dale and Kathryn Fleddermann, $203,000

• Fairway Villas at Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit B, Lot 1 – Johnny and Cheryl Hall to Yale Robert Mock Revocable Living Trust, $675,000

• Blue Valley Acres Lot 11, Block 5 – Tatsiana Miller to Alpine ACJ Investment LLC, $92,000

• Stagecoach Meadows Subdivision Lot 53 – Jeffrey and Pamela Delazaro to Adam Burke Boscoe Trust, $235,000

• Kremmling Country Addition Lot 12, Block 5 – Raymond McAdoo to Nicholas and Courtney Shonka, $394,000

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 22, Block 15 – Kelly and Andrew Lutz to Ryan Wilkinson, $45,000

• Emerald Village Lot 8 – WPonds LLC to Brian and Danielle Muwanga, $220,000

• Winter Park Tennis Club Condo Unit 212 – Shelly C Kozlowski Trust to Robert and Kamy Leeret, Robert Garcia, $577,000

• Shorewood Subdivision Lot 17, Block 5 – Matthew and Heather Westermeyer to Will O’Donnell, $79,900

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 16, Block 17 – Katherine S Gingery Revocable Trust to Stephen and Christie Dominguez, $75,000

• Ptarmigan Hills Condo Unit 4, Bldg A – John and Heidi Jason to Matthew Esposito and Rosa Fandino, $400,000

• Wolf Park Townhome FP Lot E 2 – Paula Ungs, Miller Schuck III, John and Damaris Reddan to Adam and Ellen Steinbrunner, $700,000

• SECS 2,3,10 TWP 2N R 77W Partial Legal – See Documents; Dexter Meadows/Dexter Ridge Lot 8 Partial Legal – See Document, $500

• Grand Lake Lot 13, Block 2 – William and Karen Norberg to Konstantin Bereczki and Kristin Norberg, $310,000

• Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Unit 203, Bldg G; Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Bldg G, Garage Unit H – Susan Gaines to Todd and Sandra Varney, $630,000

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 2 26 – Douglas and Kenwyn Lee to Michelle Beaudoin and Robert Hendricks, $265,000

• Sheep Mountain Estates Subdivision Exempt Lot B – Barbara and Rene Bollier to Bradley Swenson, $499,500

• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Lot 9 – David and Susan Kolbush to Steven and Sarah Schneider, $220,000

• East Mountain Filing 1, Lot 29 – Gary and Debbie Mandelbaum to Samantha and Gregory Holloway, $4,100,000

• Wildacres Subdivision Amended 2nd Filing, Lot 3, Block 6 – Edward and Renee Zemljak to Schelly and Jeffrey Olson, $1,563,000

• Birds Nest Condo Unit 5 – LIVNXS LLC to Deborah and Timothy Bauer, $380,000

• Longview Addn/Hot Sulphur Springs Block 11, Lots 13, 14, 15 – Nancy Small to Elena and Zachary Ahrens, $40,000

• Sheep Mountain Ridge Estates Lot 18 – Susan Drumm to Ammerman Properties LLC, $2,450,000

• Elk Run Winter Park Sub Filing 2, Lot 28 – John and Julie Kavas to Stephen and Joy Abels, $2,646,000

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 34, Block 19 – Jane Johnson to Robert and Cheryn Lindley, $25,000

• TRT 3 SEC 35 TWP 1N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document; SEC 2 TWP 1S R 76W Partial Legal – See Document/ Includes Easements – Susanne Larson to Philip Henderson and Susan Faatz Henderson, $235,000