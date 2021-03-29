Grand County real estate sales, March 21-27
Grand County’s real estate transactions March 21-27 were worth more than $15.4 million combined.
• Twin Rivers Condo Unit 7, Bldg Confluence – Jerry and Jenine Visage to Cole Kauffman and Elena Harman, $435,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 2 30 – Darrel and Pamela Lathrop to JASA Investment Properties LLC, $225,000
• TRT 2 SEC 35 TWP 1N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document; SECS 2,3 TWP 1S R 76W Partial Legal – See Documents – Susanne Larson to Philip Henderson and Susan Faatz Henderson, $1,750,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 35, Block 19 – Jane Johnson to Robert and Cheryn Lindley, $25,000
• Wildacres Subdivision Lot 4, Block 5 – Hubert and Shirley Snyder to Oleg and Inna Ponomaryova, $75,000
• Lakeview Waterside West Condos As Built Unit 203; Lakeview Waterside West Condos As Built, Garage Unit D – Jeffrey Durbin to Ryan Barwick and Joseph Bailey, $460,000
• Lakeridge Mountain Valley Subdivision Lot 6, Block 2 – Ronald Bauer to Douglas Morter, $270,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Subdivision Lot 3, Block 7 – Innsbruck Homes LLC to Travis Caffee, $25,000
• Hideaway Village Filing #2, Lot 24 – Adam and Otilia Boushie to Thomas Gulden and Julie Pierce, $1,015,000
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 5, Unit 1 2 – Chris and Polly Artim to Chad and Kristi Christian, $390,000
• SEC 22 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Documents/Includes Easements – North Bottoms LLC to Chad and Carie Farneti, $106,500
• Sunnyside Addn to Grand Lake Block 2, Lots 4,5; Sunnyside Addn to Grand Lake Block 2, Lots 6,7 – Partial Legal – See Documents – Thomas Goodfellow and Mary Bos Goodfellow to Grand Escape Cottages Group LLC, $1,500,000
• 530 Wapiti Lane Minor Subdivision Lot B – Sharon Randle Shelton to Scott Carmichael, $497,000
• Grand View Highlands Filing #1, Lot D, Block 5 Partial Legal – See Document; Alta Vista Outright Exemption Lot 1 Partial Legal – See Documents – Red Dog Holdings LLC to Midway Recreation LLC, $1,525,000
• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 10, Block 4 – Aldo W Huerta-Cusi to William Nielsen III, $700,000
• Timberline Minor Subdivision Lot 2 – FASB Granby LLC to 62801 LLC, $585,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 5, Unit 6 – Catherine Schofield and Ronald Medders to Krishanjeev and Erin Mohip, $345,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 2B, Lot 58 – Robert and Sherri Hanley to Ainslie and Patrick Dougherty, Heather and Bruce Feigelson, $865,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 98 – Stephen Skoropat and Laura Reynolds to Katherine Kubat, $55,000
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 4645 – Shannon Litman to Michael Shreiber and Susan Zierenberg, $311,500
• Grand Lake Lot 4, Block 11 – NANNIK LLC to Cheyshay Properties LLC, $572,500
• Granby Ranch Filing 2B, Lot 63 – Bret and Tammy Jackson to David Witte, $901,000
• Ouray Ranch Project AMD #1, 11 & 12, Lot SF 9 – Grand Lake Chalet LLC to E Christopher and Melissa Wiggs, $210,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 4 1 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Alejandra Castro and Daniel Cartin, $180,000
• Bunte Subdivision Exemption TRT A – PL LP Investments LLC to Lozano Trust, $1,300,000
• Lakeview Waterside West Condos As Built Unit 105 – Brian Ruden to Casey and Toby Vader, $320,000
• Lyons Homestead Subdivision Lot X, Block 6 – Gary Leighton Koldyke Trust and Deborah Hope Heckart Trust to Randy and William Mitchem, $761,000
