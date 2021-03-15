Grand County real estate sales, March 7-13

Grand County’s real estate transactions March 7-13 were worth more than $28.2 million combined.

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 2, Block 21 – Terrence and Mary Hunt to Thomas Parker, $48,500

• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Lot 1705 – Parcheta Living Trust to Brian and Anna Rice, $612,000

• Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Block 13, Lots 67,68,79,70; Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Block 14, Lots 71,72,73,74 – Grand Elk Ranch General Improvement District to Royal Oak Rocksure LLC, $80,000

• Base Camp One Condos Unit 301-R – Karen Miklin and Alan Schocket to Brian and Liane Toerber, $535,000

• East Mountain Filing 2, Lot 33 – David and Krista Roberts to Lucas and Molly Thelosen, $1,330,400

• Esmiol Subdivision Exemption Lot 1 – Anthony Scott to Butera Family Trust, $160,000

• Base Camp 9200 Second Replat Unit B-1, Bldg B – Knights Templar Aviation LLC to Michael Davis, $362,500

• Hideaway Station Unit RU-TE-209, Bldg E; Hideaway Station Parking Space R-209 – Susan and Brett Nuermberger to Devin and Adrienne McCune, $534,000

• Martin-Fox Subdivision Exemption Lot 1; SEC 8 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Document – Margaret Aven Alcorn Revocable Trust to Thomas, Lois, Brian and Kristie Bertsch, $3,050,000

• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 34 – Patricia and Alan Beckley to Craig and Laura O’Connell, $179,000

• Sunset Ridge Filing #1, Lot 18, Block 2 – Jeffrey Cava to Brian Thom Living Trust and Julene Thom Living Trust, $1,355,500

• Rangeview Subdivision #2, Log 57 – Debra and Kenneth Fletcher Jr to Matthew Garth, $84,500

• Granby Ranch Filing 8, Lot 10 – Jay Thorp and Brian Rindels to Mease Family Trust, $1,079,000

• Village at Horseshoe Creek Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit A-2 – Douglas and Kenwyn Lee to Alan and Marlene Sorota, $676,000

• Kremmling Block 6, Lots 1,3 – United Business Bank to Zitrone LLC, $175,000

• Granby Block 8, Lots 1,2 – Thomas Parker and Emily Symolon to Ryan and Angela Stackhouse, $452,000

• Granby Ranch Filing 6, Lot 14 – Jean and Mark Link to Michael and Virginia Diguglielmo, $95,000

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 2 50 – Robert L Beavis Revocable Trust to Melissa and Joe Penn Jr, $257,500

• Granby Ranch Filing 11, Lot 3 – John and Tracy Foster, Richard and Melissa Lord to Sharon and Russell Manning, $119,000

• Granby Lot 14, Block 7; Granby Lot 13, Block 7 Partial Legal – See Document – Gary Dill to West Place Properties LLC, $275,000

• Arrow at Winter Park Townhomes Lot 5, Block 4 – Brent and Kimber Tatman to Corey and Laura Kline, $875,000

• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 2503 – Thomas Stephens and Todd Enders to Daniel King Revocable Living Trust and Kate King Revocable Living Trust, $869,000

• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominiums Unit 4373 – Stephen Watkins and Ambra Slaughter Watkins to Cadwell Real Estate Delta LLC, $670,000

• Hot Sulphur Springs Lot 11, Block 7 Partial Legal – See Document; Hot Sulphur Springs Lot 12, Block 7 – Kevin and DeeAnna Jones to Nathanael Barnes, $444,000

• Roam Filing No 1, Lots 2,3, Block 3 – Fraser River Development Co LLC, Fraser River Land Co to Alissa and Nels Hinderlie, $270,000

• Pole Creek Valley Subdivision Lot 25 – J Stuart Proffit, Robert and Elizabeth Roth to Teresa Hood, $200,000

• Ranch Creek Ranch Subdivision Lot 18 – Hilb Company Holdings LLC to Andrew Leifer and Carla Hammer. $425,000

• Columbine Lake Lot 17, Block 11 – Ivan and Aletha Blom to Christine and Lawrence Russell, $584,000

• Hi Country Haus Building 10, Unit 10 – Brent Robbins to John and Lisa Beranich, $387,500

• Granby Ranch Filing 1, Lot 21 – Julie O’Keefe to Aaron and Brenda Martin, $725,000

• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 7, Block 6 – Jorge Ramirez Fonzeca to Dillon and Neely Gracey, Neil Spence, $740,000

• Columbine Lake Lot 51, Block 8 – Mark Taylor and Natalie Farris to Matthew and Margaret Abraham, $475,000

• Rangeview Subdivision TRT 14 Partial Legal – See Document – Ann and John Palen to Brandon Biederman and Ann Hermansen, $722,500

• Granby Ranch Filing 11, Lot 1 – Perry C Nelson Trust and Elizabeth R Nelson Trust to Kristen Diguglielmo, $130,000

• Winter Park Ranch 5th Filing Lot S 50 – Jane Pfaff and John Sevier III to Derik McCuistion, $915,500

• Grandview Villas Unit 308 – Brad, Tammy and Patsy Niederman to Jeffrey and Kami Tam Sing, $339,000

• Soda Creek Condos at Soda Springs Unit 302, TRT TC – Rocky Haven Inn LLC to Meredith McGregor and Sarah Waller, $309,000

• SEC 5 TWP 3N R 75W Partial Legal – See Document- Pensco Trust Company LLC, Dean B Lauderman IRA, Pacific Premier Trust/Bank to Michael P Ruger Living Trust and Linda Ashley Randall Living Trust, $575,000

• Soda Springs Ranch Filing No 3, Lot 28 – David and Dene Yarwood to James and Shelly Lesnansky, $637,000

• Mote Subdivision Partial Legal – See Document; Homestead Hills Subdivision Filing #1, Lot 12 Partial Legal – See Document – Hsiao Lan Chen Mote Trust to Mote Family Trust, $500

• Hi Country Haus Bldg 15, Unit 8 – Ferne Anderson to Joshua Woolery, $320,000

• SEC 1 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Stanley Simpkins Investments LLC to Grand Lake Town, $1,200,000

• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 84 Timeshare 084526 – Chris and Lisa Williams to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Subdivision Lot 7, Block 12 – Innsbruck Homes LLC to Andrew and Lisa O’Connor, $20,000

• SEC 12 TWP 1N R 78W Partial Legal – See Document – Michael Weimer to Susan C Hickam Management Trust, $368,000

• Roam Filing No 1, Lot 2, Block 10 – Fraser River Development Co LLC to David and Valerie Stozki, $375,000

• Hideaway Station Unit TS 19; Hideaway Station Parking Space R 19; Hideaway Station Storage Space TS 19 – Onirelec and Bradley Swenson to Eric Kluge, $675,000

• Shadow Mountain Estates 3rd Filing Lot 7 – Linda Smith to Edward and Terri Blakely, Joshua and Kimberly Doleman, $60,000

• Hideaway Station Unit RU-TE-304, Bldg E; Hideaway Station Parking Space 304 – Scott Davis and Heidi Coughlin Davis to Saradan Colorado LLC, $739,000

• Iron Horse Building C, Condo Unit 4053 – Nancy Derby to Nancy A Derby Living Trust, $500

• Longview Addn/Hot Sulphur Springs Block 14, Lots 18,19,20,21,22,23 – Wayne Fusman Jr to Douglas Whittlesey, $40,500

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 4 47- Fairways at Pole Creek Development LLC to Mylinda and Gary Cherneski, $183,000

• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 4454 – Brigham and Barbara White to Todd and Amy Namba, $645,000

• Winter Park Highlands Greenridge Lot 71 – Adam Lee Mize Living Trees Trust to Thomas and Lindsay Konkel, $1,200,000

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 4 56 – Fairways at Pole Creek Development LLC to JPC Adventures LLC, $130,000

• Shadow Park West Phase V, Unit 13A – David and Megan Desimone to Jake Michael Warren Dunn, $270,000

• Matson Subdivision Exemption TRT 1 – Bettina and Mark Shearon to William and Shelly Hynes, $110,000