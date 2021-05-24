Grand County real estate sales, May 16-22
Grand County’s real estate transactions May 16-22 were worth more than $13.6 million combined.
• Snowblaze Bldg E, Condo Unit 109 – Shannon Clegg and Randall Ayers to Kelly Condon and James Hoy, $280,000
• Longview Addn/Hot Sulphur Springs Block 13, Lots 1,2,3,4 – John Hankla to Rosemary White and Brett Gingery, $630,000
• Kremmling Block 6, Lots 5,7 – Jennifer and Merritt Hooks to David Buckley, $420,000
• Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Block 7, Lots 14,15,16,17 – Dakota Docheff to Michael Murphy, $425,000
• Vasquez Run Condo Unit 102, Bldg A – Kirk David Shirar Revocable Trust to Chad Cookinham and Mary Cipollone, $646,500
• Rendezvous Center Lot 4 – Rendezvous VC LLC, Koelbel Company to Tim and Jill Schmidt, $1,739,000
• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 204, Bldg E – Michael and Maureen Palmer to Peter and Chantal Rotondo, $369,000
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 21, Unit 3 – Brad and Dana Bickham to Patricia Hoag, $337,500
• Bussey Hills Subdivision Block 8, Lots 1,16 – KKA Properties LLC to GLPLANB LC, $15,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 6, Lot 32 – Honeydew LLC to Nadia and Sean Narog, $120,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 4, Block 20 – Stephanie Levert to Maria and Damian Kwiatkowski, $54,000
• Grand Lake Estates 1st Filing Lot 11, Block 9 – Tamara Weaver to Level Ground Development LLC, $125,000
• Big Horn Park Filing #1, Lot 78 – Welcome Realty LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan to Clarke and Kristine Stoesz, $35,000
• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Unit 1511 – William and Samantha Schnittker to Kristina and Jonathan Reid, $1,135,000
• Pole Creek Valley Subdivision Lot 30 – Gediminas Skrickus and Vanda Skrickiene to Toshimasa and Jessica Clark, $762,000
• Shoreline Landing Subdivision Filing 2-A, Lot 11 – Stanley and Victoria Wiegman to Leslie Minna and Lucas Budman, $1,000,000
• Grand Lake Lot 5, Block 11 – Grand Champions RE LLC to Colorado Cabin Masters LLC, $326,700
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 2, Block 10 – Roger Hansen Trust to Craig and Giselle Ginsberg, $44,550
• Lake Forest Subdivision Lot 58, Block 1 – Richard and Katrina Morford to Rebecca Chernin and John McLinden, $305,000
• SEC 19 TWP 2N R 81W Partial Legal – See Document – Hadley Rhodes and Brian Hair to Timothy Webster, $12,000
• SECS 24,30,31,36 TWP 1S R 79W Partial Legal – See Document – Bull Run Ranch LLC to Williams Peak Cattle LLC, $1,150,000
• Timberlane Heights Subdivision Lot 2, Block 5 – Tina Savage to Ana Cristina Bernardino and Maicon Vicentini, $475,000
• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 103, Bldg 8 – Jon and Kacey Garrison to Amanda and Richard Brough Jr, $275,000
• Lions Gate Pines Lodge Condo Unit 101, Week 52 – Samuel and Pamela Pennington to Paulette Kosut and Frances Kosut Peel, $1,000
• Village at Arrowhead 2nd Flg Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 66-85, Lots 85,86 – Everest Properties LLC to Nawazish Ali and Marta Guillen, $124,000
• Shadow Mountain Estates 3rd Filing Lot 21 – Thomas and Sharon Miller to Eduard and Lyudmila Zeldin, $75,000
• Winter Park Highlands Unit 1, Lot 13 – Bryan and Carey Adler to Anne and Benjamin Wofford, $785,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 74, Block 6 – Anthony and Mary Ann Caterina to Rodney and Sarah Gallegos, $486,000
• Grand Lake Lot 15, Block 14 – Cabin Holdings LLC to Diana Nelson Peterson and Mark Peterson, $750,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 115 Timeshare 115541 – Rahul and Jyoti Dass to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Timber Run Condo Unit 6, Bldg 3 – Mountain House Baby to Mycah and Kevin Healey, $732,350
