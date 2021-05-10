Grand County real estate sales, May 2-8

Grand County’s real estate transactions May 2-8 were worth more than $63.9 million combined.

• Grand Lake Lot 5, Block 22 – Michael and Deborah Clark to Shandel Renstrom, $705,000

• Eggert Subdivision Block 1 Partial Legal – See Document; SEC 23 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document- Elaine and Reed Alleman to Dennis and Mary Segebart, $499,000

• Ranches Devils Thumb Lot 2 Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements – Ranches Devils Thumb Inc to John and Caroline Partridge, $1,490,000

• Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 3, Lot 3 G – Royal Oak Rocksure LLC to Kelan and Kate Donahue, $509,000

• Big Horn Park Filing #2, Lot 53 – Pratt Family Trust to Rebecca and Fred Oliva Jr, $30,000

• Tabernash, E.J. Vulgamotts 2nd Lot 8 – W. David Borlage to Bon Tempe Investments LLC, $270,000

• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 111 Timeshare 111547 – Bruce and Valerie Boggess to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 11 Timeshare 011126 – Robert and Peggy Payne to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

• Shores of Shadow Mountain FP Lot 18A – James and Patricia Gorrell to Gregory and Joan Miyauchi, $2,550,000

• Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 6, Lot 6G – Royal Oak Rocksure LLC, Acorn Building Solutions LLC to Peyton and Helen Mason, $539,000

• Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 4, Lot 4G – Royal Oak Rocksure LLC, Acorn Building Solutions LLC to Scott and Susanne Stricker, $509,000

• Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 5, Lot 5G – Royal Oak Rocksure LLC, Acorn Building Solutions LLC to Alexander Bardzik and Jason Vendel, $509,000

• Old Park Filing #2, Lot 20, Block B – Jasmine Mecheri to Jarred Gauthier, $397,538

• Timbers Condominiums Unit 6, Bldg 8; Timbers Condominiums Garage Space No 6 – John and Anne Byers to Adam and Elizabeth Yantorni, $625,000

• Granby Ranch Filing 1B, Lot 20 – William Lyon Homes Inc, Village Homes, NVH INV LLC to Sullypip LLC, $125,000

• Rankin Subdivision Exemption TRT A – DCCR LLC to Scout Properties Limited, $1,305,000

• Soda Springs Ranch AFP Tract C Tennis Unit 1 C – Branden and Isabelle Oldani to Michael McConchie, $270,000

• Mountain River Ranch Subdivision Exemption Lot 1 Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements; SEC 7 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements – Sean McClean Macsovits and Rebecca Wilson Macsovits to Scott and Cherie Axelrod, $1,340,000

• Trademark Condo Building 3, Unit 4 – Judith and Stephen Luthy to 314 Holdings LLC, $1,007,000

• Sundance West, 2nd Amend Plat Lot 5, Block 1 – Marybelle Mountain Investors LLC to Shaemus Gleason and Katherine Kelly, $849,900

• East Mountain Filing No 11, Lot 19; East Mountain Filing No 11, Unit 19 G – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to John and Melanie Curtis, $743,919

• Big Horn Park Filing #2, Lot 20 – David and Paulana Craft to Verdon Tuttle and Linda Mikutis, $600,000

• Blue Valley Acres Unit #2, Lot 12, Block 7 – Michael and Tammi Brassanini to Andrea and Timothy Ridder, Susan Boatright, $825,000

• Double Image Townhouse Unit 1 – Thomas G Dunlop Living Trust and Christine A Dunlop Living Trust to Joseph and Megan Pitkin, $720,000

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 1 52 – Harry Kowal and JoAnn Harris Kowal to James Foxley, $85,000

• Village Center Condominiums Winter Park Unit 4, Bldg B 1 – Park Plaza Investors LLC to Todd and Heather McFadden, $385,000

• Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 1; Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 1 G – Royal Oak Rocksure LLC, Acorn Building Solutions LLC to Joan and Steven Hines, $529,000

• Ranches Devils Thumb Lot 8 Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements – Ranches Devils Thumb Inc to Jon and Jessica Bishop, $1,450,000

• Bear Crossing Town Homes Lot 7 – Lower Bear Trail Partners LLC to Curtis and Lauryn Meyer, $1,105,000

• Old Park Filing #3, Lot 10, Block A – Bredlau Revocable Trust to Kyle Nienhouse, $36,000

• Granby Ranch Filing 10, Lot 29 – Christopher and Deloris Smitherman to Margaret and Donald Brown, $1,350,000

• East Mountain Filing 9, Unit 5; East Mountain Filing 9, Unit 5 G – Stephen and Kelly Burns to Jim and Sarah Craner, $725,000

• Iron Horse Phase I , Bldg J, Condo Unit 4209 – Jennifer Fahey to Brad and Wendy Layland, $525,000

• East Mountain Filing No 11, Lot 12; East Mountain Filing No 11, Lot 12 G – Melissa Triveline, Brian Nochlin, Steven Jay Nochlin to Todd and Amanda Hays, $775,000

• Winter Park Ranch 1st Filing Lot 46 – F James Donnelly Family Revocable Trust and Pamela J Donnelly Family Revocable Trust to Rob and Riley Scott, $1,375,000

• SECS 12,13 TWP 1N R 77W Partial Legal – See Documents – Gene and Sandra Shumway to Caitlin and Jacob Durling, $1,500,000

• Himebaughs 1st Addition Hot Sulphur Springs B1-B2, N2 B3-B4, Block 4, Lots 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 – Paul Divincentis to Jeffrey and Taedra Hickam, $38,000

• Village at Mountain Sky Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot D 28 – Kevin and Robin Gordon to Tracy Betterley, $68,500

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 4 13 – Robert C Fanch Revocable Trust to Jesse Ebert and Molly Dugan Ebert, $120,000

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 30, Block 14 – Robert and Margaret Strantz to Steve and Kendal Andrews, $101,000

• SEC 3-33 TWP 1N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document; Val Moritz Village 1st Filing Block 1, Lots 1-32; Val Moritz Village 1st Filing Block 2, Lots 1-17; Lakeview Subdivision Lots 2-5; Granby Ranch Filing 5B, Lots 29-56; Granby Ranch Filing 5B, TRTS B,D,E; Granby Ranch Filing 10, Lot 14 – GP Granby Holdings LLC to GRCO LLC, $20,000,000

• SECS 3-33 TWP 1N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document; Val Moritz Village 1st Filing Block 1, Lots 1-32; Val Moritz Village 1st Filing, Block 2, Lots 1-17; Lakeview Subdivision Lots 2-5; Granby Ranch Filing 5B, Lots 29-56; Granby Ranch Filing 5B, TRTS B, D, E; Granby Ranch Filing 10, Lot 14 – GP Granby Holdings LLC to GR Terra LLC, $9,000,000

• Winter Park Highlands Unit 1, Lot 47 – Richard C Best Trust to Jennifer and Ariel Schneider, $150,000

• SECS 22,23,27 TWP 1S R 79W Partial Legal – See Documents – Battle Creek Holdings LLC, KLA 4 Family Limited Partnership RLLLP to Bull Run Ranch LLC, $1,440,500

• Trail Creek Estates 3rd Filing Lots 139,140 – Far Country Development Partners LLC to Laird Horigan, Kaitlan, Blaine and Mary Lucas, $100,000

• East Mountain Filing 4, Lot 2 – Jonathan Adelman to John and Jennifer Field, $1,150,000

• East Mountain Filing No 11, Lot 20; East Mountain Filing No 11, Lot 20 G – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Leigh Fischer and Darren Nobel, $746,647

• Ranches Devils Thumb Lot 14 A Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements – Ranches Devils Thumb Inc to Keith Berets and Lenora Reynolds, $1,475,000

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 1 21 – Carolyn Cassell to Bradford and Elisa Keeler, $1,700,000

• Village at Arrowhead 2nd Flg Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 66-85, Lot 83 – R M Estates LLC to Christopher Young and Heather Brooks, $60,000

• Winter Park Ranch 2nd Filing Lot 2, Block 3 – Bradford and Elisa Keeler to Ronald Leonesio and Maura Horn, $905,000

• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Lot 1, Block 6 – Randall and Susan Lana to John Hochheimer and Mary Beath Corrigan, $162,500

• Shadow Mountain Ranch Resort Lot 2 Partial Legal – See Document; SECS 33,34 TWP 3N R 77W Partial Legal – See Documents – Richard Naing and Maria Lourdes Atienza Naing to Melissa Malerba and Frank Danzo III, $210,000

• Homestead Subdivision Ex Lot 1 – John and Martine Pearson to Frederick Lashley and Bethany Rhine, $259,000