Grand County real estate sales, May 30-June 5
Grand County’s real estate transactions May 30 to June 5 were worth more than $13.2 million combined.
• Shadow Crest Condo Unit 4B, Bldg 4 — James, Wesley and Luella Sanborn to Matthew and Melissa Reiss, $375,000
• Gore City Addn to Kremmling Block 3, Lots 14, 15, 16 — Paul Schwarz to Alexander Gardner, $447,446
• Shadow Mountain Estates Lot M-4 — Greenlee Colorado Property Management LLC to Howard and Janis Baker, $1,556,000
• Lions Gate Pines Lodge Condo Unit 103, Week 31 – Lions Gate Pines Lodge Condominiums Association Inc to Stephanie Agler and Janet Crowder, $1,000
• Lake Forest 1st Addn Subdivision Lot 30, Block 1 – Steven and Beverly Johnson to Steven L Johnson Living Trust, $500
• Lake Forst 1st Addn Subdivision Lots 24, 25, Block 1 – Steven and Beverly Johnson to Steven L Johnson Living Trust, $500
• Grand Lake Lot 2, Block 11 – Judy Burke to RSH Properties LLC, $375,000
• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 100 – Marc and Karen Ordelheide to Ted and Kristy Smith, $932,500
• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 302, Bldg D; Aspen Meadows Condominiums Garage Tract 6, Unit 40 – Mark and Camille Lowe to Carrie Farberow and Stephen Saye, $445,000
• Village at Horseshoe Creek Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit F2 – Cheryl Olson to David and Helen Giocomo, $725,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 31, Block 21 – Cross Family Living Trust to Nicholas Johnson and Allysa Cross, $650,000
• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 203, Bldg E – Robert and Julie Clark to Michael and Elizabeth Geppner, $482,500
• Wolf Park Townhome FP Lot A1 – Kimberly Campbell Sisco and Brett Sisco to John and Tiffani Beltz, $725,000
• Lakeview Waterside West Condos As Built Bldg E, Garage Unit E – Michael and Ann Muldrow to Mario and Charlotte Zuniga, $41,750
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 71 Timeshare 071112 – Dennis Carroll to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 203, Bldg 2 – Vicki Bondurant Urban to Chris and Audrey Weatherman, $432,000
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 13, Units 11,12 – Steven and Robin Myers to Bradley Scoular, Ryan Barwick and Elisabeth Havlik, $511,000
• Kremmling Country Addition Lot 8, Block 6 – Robert and Leslie Roller to Maureen Flannagan, $420,000
• Silverado II Condo Unit 422, Bldg 4 – John and Kristen Torres to Richard Cho and Nicole Pinder, $390,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 72, Block 17 – Spruce Drive LLC to Daniel and Heather Mellish, $875,500
• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 418 – George R Tyrrell Trust and Elizabeth A Tyrrell Trust to Monique Mora, $152,000
• Base Camp One Condos Unit 209R – Lucas and Jennifer Bostyan to Rachel and Todd Morris, $508,000
• Silversage Subdivision Lot 3, Block 1 – Nancy Roark to Armin Klotz, $552,000
• Himebaughs 1st Addition Hot Sulphur Springs B1-B2, N2 B3-B4, Block 4, Lots 12, 13, 14, 15 – Max L Webel Declaration Trust and Kathryn M Webel Declaration Trust to Jesse Lisenby, $40,000
• Pines at Meadow Ridge Court D, Unit 12 – David and Christine Hickey to Justin and Ashlee Franklin, $427,000
• Big Horn Park Filing #1, Lot 40 – Wendell and Evelyn Bohall to Donald Phelps Case IV, $470,000
• Perry L. Miller Tracts Lots 9, 10 – Tim and Karen Morgen to Evelyn Bolt, $83,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 26- Mountainside SilverCreek Fractional Ownership Condominium Assoc. Inc. to Carl Paul, $235,000
• Trademark at Winter Park Condo Unit 103A – James and Lori Bachtel to Hueppchen Trust, Lisa Ernst, $875,000
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 4279 – Jason Huey to Stephanie and Jared Winters, $436,000
• Homestead Hills Subdivision Filing #2, Lot 3 – George and Diana Madelen to Aaron Anderson and Lauran Jansson, $85,000
