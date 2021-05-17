Grand County real estate sales, May 9-15

Grand County’s real estate transactions May 9-15 were worth more than $18.6 million combined.

• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 201, Bldg 3 – Theresa Gordon to 1031 Pros Titleholder 1026 LLC, $415,000

• Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Unit 102, Bldg H – Paige and John Shore to Suzanne and Trenton Malm, $565,000

• Tabernash, E.J. Vulgamotts 1st, Lot 4, Block 3- Michael and Melinda Harrison to Christina Senac and Austin Kohler, $410,000

• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 105, Bldg 1 – Hester Reserves LLC to Monica Unger and Jon Frendle, $315,000

• Dressel Minor Subdivision Townhouse Lot 2 B – Emily Taugner to Victor and Liliana Meza, $289,000

• Inn at SilverCreek PH I Condo Unit 205 – Equity Trust Company, H Charles Teichman Retirement Account to Stephen and Keesha Luebke, $134,000

• Cairns Ranch LLC Outright Exemption/Crane Trust Outright Exemption Lot A Partial Legal – See Document – William C. Crane Jr Trust, Elizabeth Griffin to GLP LLC, $500

• Iron Horse Building D, Condo Unit 6044 – Michael Siefford and Linda Harrison to James Boudreau and Kristina Winge Boudreau, $267,000

• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 16, Unit 3 – Chris and Tarrah Jolly to Todd and Heather McFadden, $215,000

• Val Moritz Village 1st Filing Lot 6A, Block 3 – Stephan and Joyce Player to Michael and Diane Eustace, $132,500

• East Mountain Filing 1, Lot 21 – Cindy Wagner to Harriette and Scott Woodard, $1,875,000

• Pole Creek Preserve Lot 19 Partial Legal – See Document; SEC 9 TWP 1S R 76W Partial Legal- See Document – Sandra Jaros to NK Meyer Trust, $300,000

• SEC 1 TWP 1S R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Tabernash Gardens LLC to Jeff Abes LLC, $1,360,000

• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 531 – Tomas and Elsa Santos, William and Dorothy Rodman to Judi Guy and Amber Rowell, $160,000

• Granby 1st Block 5 Partial Legal – See Document; Granby 1st Partial Legal – See Document – Mountain Realty Holdings LLC to Grand Haven Ventures LLC, $599,900

• Granby Ranch Filing 10, Lot 3 – Nicholas Raible to Todd and Kara Neu, $1,750,000

• Inn at SilverCreek PH I Condo Unit 120 – Matthew and Jayne Kjelland to David and Vera Elmer, $170,000

• East Mountain Filing 2, Lot 20 – Geoffrey Waters and Brian Cameron to Paul and Peter Solis Cohen, $1,630,000

• Hi Country Haus Bldg 19, Unit 9 – Kentucky Fried Chicken McAlester Oklahoma Inc to Joseph Sharpe, $499,000

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 3 31 – Michael Brothers to Joshua Babb and Sean Clavir, $145,000

• Shadow Mountain Estates Lot 30 – Welcome Realty LLC to Brad and Sharon Sessions, $116,000

• Winter Park Village Lot 1, Block 6 – Jack and Mary Buchheister to Jordan Dominguez and Lydia Chisholm, $450,000

• Trail Mountain Ranchettes Subdivision Lot 5, Block 1 – Florence and Richard O’Day to Bristol Loretta Holdings LLC, $47,900

• Ridge, Meadow Ridge-Railbender Unit 5 – Karen and Don Peden Brown Jr to Agnese, Robert F., Robert C. and Christy Coffman, $699,000

• Columbine Lake Lot 103, Block 8 – Christian and Catherine Dore to Holly Murtaugh, $400,000

• Hot Sulphur Springs Block 19, Lots 8,9 Partial Legal – See Documents – Phillip and Taunia Shipman to Trainko Enterprises Inc, $289,000

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Subdivision Block 15, Lots 34, 35 – 188 Chipmunk LLLP to Bret and Tammy Jackson, $900,000

• Haikus Cove Condominiums Unit 1A – Riverfront 22 LLC to Matthew Gregston Trust and Courtney Eaton Trust, $426,500

• Silverstar Townhomes Subdivision Lot 1 Partial Legal – See Document – Citywide Banks, Heartland Bank to Royal Oak Rocksure LLC, $120,000

• Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Unit 101, Bldg H; Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Bldg H, Garage Unit B – Jeffrey Swager and Kristen Sommer Swager to John and Paige Shore, $655,000

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 4 7 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Malori and Bryan Hymer, $149,000

• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 60 – Carol Holzworth Moore and Fred Moore to Five ATX Russells LLC, $830,000

• Edgewater Resort The First Administrative Replat of Lot 23 – Kenneth and Rachel Nelson to John Nichols and Alice Munro, $678,000

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 4 35 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Kristin Collins, $129,000

• Himebaughs 1st Addition Hot Sulphur Springs B1-B2, N2 B3-B4, Block 3, Lots 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 – Reyne Emerson to Brad Bailey and Vicki Hinchcliffe, $32,000

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 4 34 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Stephen Collins and JoAnna Walker, $129,000

• Trail Mountain Ranchettes Subdivision Lot 6, Block 1 – Alida Anisman Stein to Melissa Henton, $45,000

• Trailhead Lodges Lodge 2, Unit 232 – Mevin and Gina Hooten to Paige and Noah Bentley, $560,000

• Timberlane Heights Subdivision Lot 2, Block 2 – Valley-Peak Investment LLC to Andrea and Lee Mulkey, $48,500

• Lofty Pines Subdivision Block 1, Lots 8, 9 – Galen and Fred Hurt to Anne Carruthers and Drew Hansen, $465,000

• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 40 – Russell and Charlene Lee to Charlene Lee Trust, $500

• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 71 Timeshare 071145 – Dale Dohms to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

• High Pastorale Filing #1, Lot 41 – Kenneth and Julie Rost to Joshua and Brandi Skinner, $215,000