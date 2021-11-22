Grand County real estate sales, Nov. 14-20
news@skyhinews.com
Grand County’s real estate transactions Nov. 14-20 were worth more than $19.9 million combined.
• Shorewood Subdivision Block 5, Lots 18-21; Lakeridge Subdivision Flg #1, Lot 5- Esther Peters to Baldy Peak Investments LLC, $615,000
• SEC 21 TWP 1 N R 75W Partial Legal – Dempsey Family Trust to Kollmeyer Family Trust, $140,000
• Winter Park Ranch 2nd Filing Block 2, Lots 7, 8- Margaret Engel Narmore to Zdenek Halir and Ilona Cerminara, $1,450,000
• Grand Lake City Block 3, Lots 6-8 and Lot 9 Partial Legal – Highland Properties 3621 LLC to Donna and David Majcen Jr, $3,125,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 3 68 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to 2963 GCR 511 LLC, $230,000
• Silversage Subdivision Lot 15, Block 2 – Alan Wong and Noriko Takei to David Brockway, $70,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 29, Block 19 – Varga Family Trust to Carol and Daniel Selner, $155,000
• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 2 103, Bldg 2 – Tactical Investments LLC to Jeremy and Tracy Kasunick, $515,000
• Winter Park Ranch 3rd Filing Lot 40, Block 3 – Donald Lewis to Rama Dennett and Cardell Webster, $769,000
• Grand Meadows Lot 11, Block 2 – Jacinto Espinoza and Magdalena Gomez De Espinoza to Jaime Garcia, $250,000
• Columbine Lake Subdivision Lot 72, Block 10 – Varga Family Trust to Carol and Daniel Selner, $1,222,500
• SEC 21,22 TWP 2N R 76W Partial Legal – SEC 21 Partial Legal – Jon Raftshol to Cynthia Boutelle and Alberto Remedios, $875,000
• Shadow Park West Phase VII, Condo Unit 8 – Siemplenski Living Trust to Jacalyn and Matthew Deharte, $417,000
• Silvercrest Condo Unit 201, Bldg B – Tracy Feldman and Scott Smith to Carly Jaffee and Thomas Lawrence, $435,000
• Lakota Flg 6, Tract E, Lot 45 – Samtracy Properties LLC to Bryan and Kara Warme, $1,085,000
• Clubhouse Cabins & Village at Saddle Ridge Lot C64 – Rhonda and Steven Bromberg to Jonathan and Jodie Brooks, $899,000
• Winter Park Highlands Greenridge Lot 76 – Dennis and Donna Nurmi to David and Carolyn Rossio, $295,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 3, Lot 17 – Gerald and Aimee Engle to Tyler and Brittany Desmet, $110,000
• First Valley Addn to Granby Block 1, Lots 10, 11 Partial Legal – Shirley Pearl Quealy Estate of to Megan and Travis Hondred, $385,000
• Cabins at Porcupine Ridge Lot 15B – Anita and Scott Cubbage to Jennifer Sears, $1,005,000
• Lookout Village Condo Unit 4, Bldg A – Lee Living Trust to Andrew Reetz, $705,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 3, Lot 1 – Gerald and Aimee Engle to Erik Wilde and Morgan McKim, $110,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 40, Block 15 – Leigh B Taylor Trust to Elizabeth and Adam Murphy, $739,625
• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 2510 – Buccheim Properties LLC to Amy and Erik LLC, $835,000
• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 76 – Vincent and Sharon Gill to Timothy and Lisa Smith, $200,000
• TRTS 44,46 TWP 1S R 82W Partial Legal – Nancy, John, Peter and Susan Comer, Diana Kolanek, Mary Wall, John Hugins and Nancy Tallman to J K Thompson Family Limited Partnership, $915,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 3, Block 21 – Richard and Glenda Sherman to Andree and Michael Talmadge, $60,000
• Blue Valley Acres Lot 18, Block 1 – Nelson Blue River Land Trust to Anthony Szado, $285,000
• Cozens Meadow at Grand Park Lot 33 – William and Robin Stinson to Andrew Doyle, $1,440,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 2 16 – John Kreth Valentine Marital Trust to Blair and Bryan Klumpyan, $220,000
• Base Camp 9200 Second Replat Unit B2, Bldg B – Greg and Lori Sextro to Eric Taylor and Stacey Miller, $395,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Grand County real estate sales, Nov. 14-20
Grand County’s real estate transactions Nov. 14-20 were worth more than $19.9 million combined.