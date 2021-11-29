Grand County real estate sales, Nov. 21-27
Grand County’s real estate transactions Nov. 21-27 were worth more than $16.4 million combined.
• Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit 1, TRT B – Michael Smith and Cathy Walton Smith to Michael and Michele DeGroen, $365,000
• Silverado II Condo Unit 214, Bldg 2 – Nicole and Jeffrey Kaiser to Richard Steven Barr Revocable Living Trust, $440,000
• Base Camp 9200 Second Replat Unit B2 – Sandhills Capital LLC to Eric Taylor and Stacey Miller, $395,000
• Val Moritz Village 1st Filing Lot 7, Block 4 – James V Dunphy Trust to Robert and Samantha Baumgarten, $88,000
• Riveracres 2nd Addn Mountain Meadows Lot 6, Block 5 – Robert and Sherry Millard to Meghan and Joshua Herald, $397,000
• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 108 – G Daniel Whittaker to David and Monica Baker, $26,750
• Pines at Meadow Ridge Court B, Unit 10 – PI In The Sky LLC, PI Sky LLC to Shannon and Melissa Carver, $627,000
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 20, Unit 3 – Cizek Living Trust to Lynnda Gies, $515,000
• Shores of Shadow Mountain FP Lot 33 – Dana and Ralph Johnson to Jon and Kimberly Bourgain, $112,000
• Winter Park Highlands Unit 1, Lot 51 – Martin and Joy Nee to Martin Nee, $577,100
• Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit B1, TRT D – Michael and Claudia Dore to Elaine and Jay Menardi, $360,000
• Bussey Hills Subdivision Block 4, Lots 4-6 and 19-23; SEC 14 TWP 2N R 76W Partial Legal – Lorraine Bishard to Mark Bishard and Kathleen Drulard, $225,000
• Village at Elk Track 2nd Filing Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 21 – Philip and Joan Kluge to Susan Campbell, $875,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 6, Lot 21 – Bruce Hartley to Jason and Jennifer Newcomer, $80,000
• Trail Creek Estates Lots 16, 30 – Robert and Linda Spaet to Joseph and Jessica Mahoney, $175,000
• Gore City Addn to Kremmling Block 8, Lots 1-18 – Robert Smith to Lone Tree Trust LLC, $725,000
• Blue Valley Acres Unit #2, Lot 2, Block 2 – Tyson and Christy Parrott to Ryan Landis, $515,000
• 448 Condominiums Unit 302 and Storage Unit #1 – Virga Corporation to Glenn, Jackie and Heather Weissinger, Matthew O’Leary, $461,510
• 448 Condominiums Unit 102 and Storage Unit #2 – Virga Corporation to Matthew and Katherine Holden, $466,200
• 448 Condominiums Unit 203 and Garage Unit #3 – Virga Corporation to Gary and Mary Gatchell, $722,224
• 448 Condominiums Unit 103 and Garage Unit #6 – Virga Corporation to Carolyn Flynn, $719,852
• 448 Condominiums Unit 301 and Garage Unit #2 – Virga Corporation to Nicole Conard and Joseph Kuntner, $604,895
• 448 Condominiums Unit 201 and Garage Unit #4 – Virga Corporation to John Bobola and Kristin Johnson Bobola, $675,550
• Lofty Pines Store Exemption TRT 1; SEC 24 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – Lonewolf Properties LLC to T Grand Lake Cabins LLC, $675,000
• SEC 32 TWP 2N R 76W Partial Legal – Troy Nelson to Phillip and Sarah Martin, $645,000
• Ten Mile Creek Estates Lot 18; SEC 29 TWP 1N R 76W Partial Legal – Jayson and Hannah Harris, Angela Kennedy Toon Revocable Trust to Garry and Carrie McLelland, $337,500
• East Mountain Filing 9, Lots 44, 44G – Daniel and Elba Brosious to Patrick Lavin and Jennifer Anderson, $881,600
• Moraine Park Lot 36 – Brian and Sofia Fisher to Cooljest Enterprises LLC, $182,000
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 9, Unit 4 – Dan and Martha Hedrick to Cameron and Jessica Curtis, $490,000
• Meadows at Grand Park Filing 1, Lot 64 – Grand Park Homes LLC to Peter and Seon Comeau, $1,056,983
• East Mountain Filing 6, Lot 117 – Jon and Caroline McClurg to Hallie and Kerry Veith, $1,050,000
• Base Camp One Condos Unit 315R – Robert and Rachel Leahy to Roni and Brittany Szigeti, $549,000
• 448 Condominiums Unit 202 and Storage Unit 3 – Virga Corporation to Theresa Lotspeich and Jeffrey Harrington, $445,300
