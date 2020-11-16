Grand County real estate sales, Nov. 8-14
Grand County’s real estate transactions Nov. 8-14 were worth more than $17.9 million combined.
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Subdivision Lot 9, Block 21 – Laurel J McDaniel Living Trust to Liquid Property Group LLC, $20,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 1, Block 14 – Geisen Family Trust to Knox and Rachel Rowell, Mira and Michael Killmeyer, Andy Carlson, $600,000
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 4185 – Christopher and Cheray McLaughlin to Ciothcobert Family Trust, $638,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 9, Block 21 – Liquid Property Group LLC to Slawomir Glowacki, $30,000
• Village at Elk Track 2nd Flg Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 7 – William K Hadnett Trust to Lisa and Harold Wood, $580,000
• Beaver Village Flg #1, Bldg 3, Unit 102 – Lisa and Harold Wood to Yaniv Arai, $415,000
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 6, Unit 16 – Alok and Anjali Sarwal to Bantley Properties LLC, $239,000
• Homestead Subdivision EX Lot 3 – David and Patricia Venzke to Jeffrey and Amy Ribaudo, $1,510,000
• Clubhouse Cabins & Village at Saddle Ridge Lot C55 – Hector Diaz and Mayra Lopez Valenzuela to James and Colleen Martin, $16,000
• Crestview Place Condominiums Unit B 513 – Jamie and Kenneth Jensen to Felix Rivera Jr, $640,000
• Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Unit 202, Bldg H – Jason and Laura Strother to John Renzelman and Laura Bruck Renzelman, $465,000
• SilverCrest Condo Unit 201, Bldg C – Philippe Haussy Living Trust to Matthew and Lisa Alexander, $309,000
• Shores of Shadow Mountain FP Lot 37 – Shores of Shadow Mountain LLC to Vaughn and Ariyani Copley, $95,000
• Lake Kove Subdivision Unit 2, TRT 3 – Nicole and Edward Perkins Jr to Stephen M Baker Revocable Trust, $637,000
• Grand View Park AFP Lot 21 – Greg and Janet Hoffman to Joel and Stephanie DeJong, $468,000
• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 301, Bldg 8 – Catherine J Margheim Living Trust and Jason D Margheim Living Trust to Cynthia and Philip Jacobson II, $475,000
• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 74 – Rendezvous Colorado LLC, Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Jeffrey and Samantha Hollman, Roscoe Bell, $635,053
• Winter Park Highlands Greenridge Lot 75 – Leah and Fred Jung to Lieu and Charles Gaboriau Jr, $166,000
• Mountain Meadows Subdivision Lot 6, Block 1 – Bryce and Patty McCallum to David and Teresa Avery, $447,400
• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 513 – Richard and Sonia Clime to Robert and Aimee Hutson, $166,000
• Lakota Park Minor Subdivision Lot 84 – Steven and Dorothy Resnick to John and Julie Comella, $1,412,825
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 3 20 – Brin Cunningham Real Estate Trust to Michael and Elizabeth Hymer, $135,000
• Silverado II Condo Unit 333, Bldg 3 – Karl and Marcie Kunz to Natalya Itu, $359,000
• Snowblaze Bldg E, Condo Unit EC 1 – Event Logistic Solutions to Big Pow LLC, $100,000
• Hideaway Station Unit TS 24; Hideaway Station Parking Space R 24 – Victor and Marilee Mason to Gresh and Uma Hingorani, $701,000
• Bear Crossing Town Homes Lot 19 – Lesli and Timothy O’Keefe to Mark Harrel, $895,000
• Hideaway Station Unit TS 20; Hideaway Station Parking Space R 20 – Dax Hamman and Sarah Anne Walling Lockwood to Moonstone Estates LLC, $675,000
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 5, Unit 3 – Nathaniel White to Jonathan and Neotha Leslie, $245,000
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 12, Unit 3 – Erin Jeziorski and Gregory Demmin to Mark and Deborah Strimbu, $225,000
• Blue Valley Acres Unit #2, Lot 2, Block 1 – John and Jessica Koetteritz to Jeremiah and Danielle Hughes, $480,000
• Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E 59 – Ron and Melinda Alberts to Kirk and Tiffany Freedle, $800,000
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 5, Unit 4 – Adam Kaufman to Matthew Leebove and Becca Cooper, $210,000
• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 5 104 – Todd Sandin to Seth and Mandy Tamisiea, $245,514
• Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E 58 – Ron and Melinda Alberts to Kirk and Tiffany Freedle, $20,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Subdivision Lot 13, Block 18 – John Miller and Amelia Marschall Miller to Shawn and Christopher Welter, $613,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 4 31 – Christopher and Pia Zeller to Property Tabernash LLC, $100,000
• Grand County Estates TRT 54 – David Freeman and Patricia O’Rourke Freeman to Michael and Amy Jones, $721,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 22 A&B Unit 5 – Nicolas and Melissa Ramey to Kathleen Lockhart and George Quinn Martindale, $320,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 4 30 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Property Tabernash, $125,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 4 29 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Property Tabernash, $125,000
• Village at Arrowhead 2nd Flg Grand Elk Ranch and Club Lot 66-85, Lot 71 – R M Estates to Lyle Darrah and Rachel Froidevaux, $10,000
• Village at Arrowhead 2nd Flg Grand Elk Ranch and Club Lot 66-85, Lot 70 – R M Estates LLC to Lyle Darrah and Rachel Froidevaux, $10,000
• Ptarmigan Lot 47, Block MH – Sumrall Family LLC to Josef Soukup and Renata Kostecka, $505,000
• Gold Medal Ranch Lots 4,5,6,7,8 Partial Legal – See Documents/Includes Easements – Lazy 7 Ranch LLC, Skylark Enterprises Inc to Blue Ribbon Ranch LLC, $500
• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 302, Bldg 5 – Kevin and Laura Conover to Bryan Snow and Erica Gosselin Snow, $400,000
