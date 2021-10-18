Grand County real estate sales, Oct. 10-16
Grand County’s real estate transactions Oct. 10-16 were worth more than $21.9 million combined.
• Snowblaze Bldg E, Condo Unit 208 – Michael Doyle to Nathan Richards, $258,500
• Great Divide Head Lettuce Colony TRT 64 – Robert and Melissa Johnson to Kevin and Britt Tompkins, $895,000
• Beech/East Grand County District #2, AMD Lot 1 – Candace Barrett and Michael Patrick Jr to Andrea and Daniel Deshano, $580,000
• Val Moritz Village 1st Filing Lot 5, Block 4 – Douglas Hayes and Anne Playter to Craig Demmon, $81,500
• Hideaway Station Units CU-105 and CU-106 – Winter Park Development Co LLC to Hunt Vac Services LLC, $1,250,000
• Lake Forest Subdivision Lot 35, Block 2 – Christine Alexander and Duane Lindmier to Zerr Family Trust, $200,000
• Stagecoach Meadows Sub Lot 5 – Clayton and Laura Stanley to Bryan and Lauren Turner, $205,000
• Rangeview Subdivision #2, TRT 37 – Darrell and Cynthia Dinkel to Robert Reddy Jr, $1,140,000
• Casa Grand Estates TRT 15 – Veronica and Brady Garrett to Sandra Guadalupe Molina Holguin and Carlos Molina Talamantes, $350,000
• Lakeridge Subdivision Flg #1, Lot 1 – James and Kathy Leiser to Justin and Jamie Chrisco, $660,000
• Soda Springs Ranch Flg #2, Unit B3, TRT D – Philip and Linda Jacobson to Julie and Dean Karikas, $349,000
• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 74 – G Daniel Whittaker to Robert Baumgarten, $32,250
• Soda Springs Ranch AFP, Tract C, Tennis Unit 2A – Tyler and Gretchen Deruiter to Daniel Ferguson, Marco Pusceddu and Jennifer Amann, $390,000
• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 65 – Leslie Puik to Tracey Reid, $50,000
• Village at Buckhorn Grand Elk Ranch & Club Block 1, Lots 11, 12 – Cynthia Boutelle and Alberto Remedios to Eric Dieter and Michelle Johnson, $907,500
• Ridge, Meadow Ridge-Needleseye Unit 7 – Kenneth and Patricia Mesec to Donald and Pamela Gilliland, $699,999
• Lake Forest Subdivision Lot 56, Block 1 – Andrew Sielski and Anna Pavlovna Sielski to Jeffrey Lewis, $787,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 116- My Mountain Home 116 LLC to Adam and Virginia Podschun, $390,000
• Red Quill Village Townhomes Lot 13 – F Stephen and Diane Collins to Brendon Reimer, Jessica Reimer Sanchez and Phanny Chan, $984,900
• Homestead Hills Subdivision Flg #3, Lot 17 – Stephen and Christy Wretling to 35 Elk Lane LLC, $1,333,750
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 15, Unit 2 – Michael Geiger to Zachary and Jessica Bouck, $529,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 37, Block 21 – Kevin and Mary McOwen to Acres Property Mgmt LLC, $975,400
• None Given – Seth Wilberger and Xiaopeng Lin to Craig Peterson, $490,000
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 8, Units 13,14 – Kyle and Brenda Lynch to Lindsay and Bryan Ward, $550,000
• Kings Crossing Solar Condo Townhomes Unit 20, Bldg 2 – Lynn and Sanford Lee to Katherine Juhola and Matthew Ostler, $595,000
• SEC 6 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Document – Colorado Mountain Resorts Investors LLC, CMR Investors Inc to Ranches at Devils Thumb Inc, $1,500,000
• Aspen Pine Acres Subdivision Lot 9 – Barbara Yakulis Trust to Tracy and Margaret Galloway, $143,000
• Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Cub Unit 87, Bldg 18 – Royal Oak Rocksure LLC, Acorn Building Solutions LLC to Robert Mauck IV and Kelley Mauck, $669,200
• Clubhouse Cabins & Village at Saddle Ridge Lot C-17 – Steve Van Dewark to Carbon Kodiak Limited, $26,000
• Kremmling Block 1, Lots 2, 4, 6 – Longs Road Ranch LLC to Vaultmann Properties LLC, $225,000
• Silverado I Condo Unit 302, Bldg C – Kathryn Dieck to Ski Country Holdings Silverado LLC, $427,000
• Stagecoach Meadows Subdivision Lot 25 – Don Lewis to Elizabeth and Brian Seppala, $224,900
• Shorewood Subdivision Lot 2, Block 2 – Julie Wilder and Roy Paulson to 10 Shorewood Trust, $380,000
• Kings Crossing Solar Condo Townhomes Unit 1, Bldg 7 – Sharon Rowan to Sharon M Rowan Trust, $500
• SEC 26 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Keith Lawson to Richard Bergquist, $650,000
• Gore Lakes Unit #3, Lots 6, 13 – Anita Landess to David Hughes, $139,000
• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 106, Bldg B; Aspen Meadows Condominiums Garage Unit 39 – Karl and Angela Lewis to SSM Properties LLC, $480,000
• Lake Forest Subdivision Lot 19, Block 1 – Douglas and Kathryn Steder to Burnt Bone Inc, $270,000
• Winter Park Meadows Condo Unit 8C – Lukas and Antonin Compel to Yuki Graham and Jenna Monahan, $226,000
• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 205, Bldg H; Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 81, TRT 11 Garage – Cody Marcel to Philip and Karen Weiser, $477,000
• Old Park Filing #3, Lot 23, Block A – Mark and Mary Bollmann to Adela Sadler, $625,000
• TWP 1N R 78W Partial Legal – See Document – Middlefork LLC to Barry Johnson, $602,000
• Val Moritz Village 1st Filing Lot 10, Block 3 – James V Dunphy Trust to John and June Hawks, $100,000
• Silversage Subdivision Lot 31, Block 3 – Chad and Shanon Warren to Andrew and Cecilia Jacoby, $60,000
