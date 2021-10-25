Grand County real estate sales, Oct. 17-23
Grand County’s real estate transactions Oct. 17-23 were worth more than $25.8 million combined.
• Y-Lee Subdivision Lot 18, Block 2 – Carla and Richard Darlington Sr to James and Stacey Edgar, $479,000
• Gore View Subdivision Exemption Lots 1, 2, 3 – Kaye E Greenburg Trust to Adventure Capital LLC, $350,000
• Lane Subdivision Lots A, B – Craig R Gaskill Revocable Trust and Martha P Gaskill Revocable Trust to Lucinda Young, $480,000
• Divide at Forest Meadows-D, Unit 2 – Craig Middleton to Pamela Hirschman and Bradley Caravas, $477,000
• Sunset Ridge Filing #2, Lot 2, Block 6 – Martin J. Blaser to Waller Family Trust, $700,000
• Mountain Shadows Estates 3rd AMD Lot M38 and M17 – Hesse Construction Company Inc to James Richard Addison Revocable Trust, $120,000
• Lakeview Subdivision Unit 6, Lot B – Debra Hindman and Edwin Bangert to Colleen and Alex Wellman, Terry and Carol Gallagher, $501,000
• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 60 – Daniel R Bronson Trust to Tyler Porterfield Trust, $225,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 28, Block 14 – Brooke Lochore and Fred Shelfer Jr to Steve and Kendal Andrews, $89,000
• Grand Country Estates TRT 11 – David and Robert Jamison to Lisa Bornfriend and Adam Long, $142,000
• Park Avenues Lofts Unit 203; Park Avenue Lofts Garage Unit 6; Park Avenue Lofts Storage Unit 6 – Gregory Schwarzer and Lisi Kempton to Christopher and Shala Lasonde, $465,000
• SEC 1 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Russ and Jean Kilgore to Christopher and Vanessa Lujan, $167,500
• SECS 5,8 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Documents; Ranches at Devils Thumb Lot 19 – Ranches Devils Thumb Inc to Nelson and Elizabeth Hioe, $1,500,000
• Whispering Wind Townhomes Unit A – Harry and Susan Walsh to Michael Fritschen and Lorraine Wikstrom, $599,000
• Shadow Mountain Yacht Club Unit 12, Garage Unit 12 – Natalie Wurzer and Matthew Sawyer to Valerie Robb Living Trust and Gary Robb Living Trust, $625,000
• Telemark Condominiums Building B, Unit 618 – R-Chalet Properties LLC, Craig A Herndon Living Trust to Christin and Nathan Bogg, $875,000
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 5, Units 7,8 – Mullen Family Trust to Brenna Berman and Floyd Dickerson, $465,000
• Stagecoach Meadows Subdivision Lot 48 – Alfred Luberski to Suzanne and Michael Strear, $290,000
• Kremmling Country Addition Lot 3, Block 4 – Ann and William Marmon to Kerri Hannon Marsh and Steven Marsh, $500,000
• Snowblaze Bldg A, Condo Unit 24 – Robert and Elizabeth Luedke to Logan, MacKenzie and Debra Stickney, $594,000
• Evans Subdivision Lot 14, Block 2 Partial Legal – See Document – Katherine Jardine to Michael Brown, $55,000
• Evans Subdivision Lot 14, Block 2 Partial Legal – See Document –Laurie Robinson to Michael Brown, $55,000
• Evans Subdivision Lot 14, Block 2 Partial Legal – See Document – Ronald Brown to Michael Brown, $55,000
• Mountain Shadows Estates Lot M-16 – Barbara Greenlee to Daniel S Gralla Trust, $412,000
• SEC 33 TWP 1N R 75W Partial Legal – See Document – John and Judy Heinz to Austin Condra and Kelly Yndestad, $201,000
• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 44 – Thomas and Judith Sifers to Michael and Jamie Stewart, $1,600,000
• Ridge, Meadow Ridge-Needleseye Unit 5 – Heather and Francis Maitre to Le Aviation LLC, $725,000
• Longview Addn/Hot Sulphur Springs TRT 3 – George and Shawn Davis to William Ritter, $45,000
• Village at Buckhorn Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 4, Block 4 – Dan Real and Lisa Piccardo to Dingle Family Trust, $650,000
• Hideaway Hills Condo Unit 4 – Richard and Martha Smeltz to Joseph Borkowski and Kristine Penn, $599,900
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 20, Block 12 – Tim Tredway and John Lewis Smith to Daniel Real and Lisa Piccardo, $886,000
• Beaver Village Flg #1, Bldg 4, Unit 202 – Peter and Dian Quatrochi to Edward and Kristi Cannon, $495,000
• Blue Valley Acres Lot 16, Block 2 – James and Terri Shaw to Joseph Scalise and Sarah Frost, $500,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 6, Lot 9 – Thomas Pierro to Kevin Magurn, Daniel, Lynn and Tara Doyle, $156,500
• Mesa Round Condo Unit 206, Bldg 2 – KBG Properties LLC to Larry Roye II, $275,000
• Sky View Acres Subdivision Lot 12 – Daniel Enright to Don Lewis, $872,800
• Ouray Ranch Amended Phase I, Lots SF7, SF8 – Susan and Richard Reed to Margaret Thompson, $1,199,000
• Mountain Terrace Townhomes Lot 4 – Geoffrey and Cristina Sweezy to Michael Geiger, $1,325,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 7, Block 6 – Mike and Janice Pryor to Lorri and Jeffrey Strizich, $964,275
• Columbine Lake Lots 20, 21, Block 5 – James and Cynthia Cunningham to Timothy and Amy Getzoff, $989,000
• Sundance West Condo Unit A11; Sundance West Condo Parking Space A11; Sundance West Condo Storage Space A11 – William and Mary Simmons to William Simmons Revocable Trust and Mary Simmons Revocable Trust, $500
• Grand View Highlands Filing #1, Lot 36, Block 3 – Richard Sly to William and Amanda Esch, $540,000
• Inn at SilverCreek PH 1, Condo Unit 110 – Nancy Eckert to Aaron and Patricia Cussen, $207,000
• East Mountain Filing 2, Lot 22 – George Sowards and Nadine Sanfilippo to Caroline and Jon McClurg, $1,735,000
• Soda Springs Ranch Condominiums Unit B4 – Michael and Kristin McClure to Douglas Bittner, $360,000
• Tabernash Lots 1, 2, Block 4 – Edward White to Jan Stark McLaughlin, $420,000
• Wildacres Subdivision Amended 2nd Filing, Lot 41, Block 1 – Donald and Kristina Bergal to Brock and Lori Myers, $676,000
• Inn at SilverCreek PH II, Condo Unit 657 – Michelle Klaus to Erin Jorgenson, $231,000
