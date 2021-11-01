Grand County real estate sales, Oct. 24-30

Grand County’s real estate transactions Oct. 24-30 were worth more than $35.3 million combined.

• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 115 Timeshare 115546 – Patricia Kress and Mary Stanton to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

• Village at Elk Track 2nd Filing Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 36 – KGE LLC, Koelbel Company to Jeffrey and Anne Randolph, $745,804

• Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Unit 303, Bldg G; Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Bldg G, Garage Unit G – Wendy and Lewis Snyder Jr to Cenk and Libia Toroslu, $787,950

• Howard Ditch Priority 1 Columbine Creek Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Water Rights; SEC 6 TWP 3N R 75W Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Mineral Rights; Gudgel Subdivision Lots 37, 38, 39, 40 Partial Legal – Includes Mineral Rights – Thomas Stanley to Grand Lake Town, $50,000

• FIC Addition Kremmling Minor Sub FP Block 17, Lot 8-10, TRT Parcel 1 Partial Legal – Terry Pfeffer Sr to Robert Clifton and Amy Van Den Einde, $449,000

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 34 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Rebecca Bechily and David Topolski, $231,000

• Fraser – Eastom Block 7, Lots 24-33 Partial Legal – Fraser Eastom TRT Vacated Fraser Avenue Partial Legal – Blue Gray Resources Incorporated to 406 Zerex Street LLC, $1,100,000

• East Mountain Filing 1, Lot 78 – Rendezvous Colorado LLC, Koelbel Company to Tyler Downs and Katherine Roush, $475,000

• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 8, Unit 4 – Matthew and Rebecca Winegar to Matthew John Winegar Revocable Trust and Rebecca Judy Winegar Revocable Trust, $500

• SEC 23 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – Matthew Kirsch and Kerri Stroupe to John Klym, $337,500

• North Sunnside Addn to Grand Lake Lot 28 – James Kish to Chandra Jacobs, $794,000

• River Run Condominiums Unit 101, Bldg B – Lynda Miller to Patrick McLellan and Deborah McLellan Ladue, $328,000

• Stillwater Estates Lot 27 – Kerry and Katherine Jardine to Randall and Lora Diner, $1,250,000

• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 4, Unit 5 – Lauri and Edward Briscoe, James and Pamela Hornbuckle to Tyler Brown and Genevieve Erin Avila Brown, $459,000

• Winter Park Lodge II, Bldg A, Unit 204 – Krasimir Stankov and Anna Malykhina to Annakris Trust, $500

• Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Lots 6, 7, 8, Block 26 Partial Legal – Bruce and Vicky Beckner to Christopher Simoni, $275,000

• Columbine Lake Lot 127, Block 8 – Julia and James Crona to Andrew J Byrne Trust and Karyn M Byrne Trust, $883,000

• Columbine Lake Lot 15, Block 6 – Lynnda Gies Trust to Joel Stahn and Kimberly Hymas Bertagnolli, $825,000

• Stagecoach Meadows Sub Lot 26 – Cody Daniels and Thomas Daniels Jr to Jill and Brian Corrigan, $2,250,000

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 42, Block 19 – Stacey and Anthony Rosacci Jr. to Johanna and Felipe Tudtud Jr., $56,000

• Fraser – Eastom Lots 1, 2, Block 7 – Christofer Hillison to Jennifer and Gregory Harris, $200,000

• Kremmling Lots 13, 15, Block 5 – Tai Long to Gardensun Holdings LLC, $185,000

• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 630 – Justin Lappin and Nazreen Kashani to Janette and Brandon Mooberry, $217,500

• Winter Park Highlands Unit 4, Lot 14 – Sammy Winchester to Patrick and Lonza Dennis, $735,000

• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 7, Unit 5 – Leah Lund Lietzke to Erica and Jeffrey Calog, $346,000

• Clubhouse Cabins & Village at Saddle Ridge Lot C-62 – Jason and Amy Nagel to Kevin and Jennifer Hehn, $825,000

• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 27, Unit 3 – Maureen Wood and Carlos Gomez to Matthew and Tammy Trasky, $535,000

• Hilltop Minor Sub Lot 3 – Ross Palmer and Lyka Mae Gomez Palmer to Kymberly Lund and Susan Jannotta, $503,000

• Gorewood First Filing Lot 3 – Harold and Elizabeth Erker to Elissa and Jason Huebert, $780,000

• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 125 – Matthew Hannon to Benjamin Taylor and Kyley Bussewitz, $45,000

• Winter Park Lodge II, Bldg C, Unit 203 – Four Sees LLC, Crider Family Trust to Darrin Kaiser, $299,000

• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 3509 – DNJ Properties LLC to Adam and Rebecca Prink, $520,000

• Village at Arrowhead 2nd Flg, Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 66-85, Lot 65 – Everest Properties LLC to Kevin Charlson and Danielle Stevens, $45,250

• Old Park Lot 48 – Steven and Sharon Scott to Nathan Brown, $64,000

• Village at Arrowhead 2nd Flg, Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 66-85, Lot 68 – RM Estates LLC to Clam Campbell LLC, $45,000

• Village at Arrowhead 2nd Flg, Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 66-85, Lot 67 – RM Estates LLC to Clam Campbell LLC, $45,000

• Village at Arrowhead 2nd Flg, Grand Elk Ranch & Club Rot 66-85, Lot 69 – RM Estates LLC to Lalanne Holdings LLC, $45,000

• Mountainside at SilverCreek D U 109 Timeshare No. 109639 – Polito Living Trust to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

• East Mountain Filing 1, Lot 24 – Jeff and Maureen Crist to Rio Norte LLC, $552,500

• Grand Lake Estates 1st Filing Lot 9, Block 8 – DeAnna and John Inman to Callie McCurdy and Tony Barton, $800,000

• Winterstar Condos Unit AA1 – William Kovac to Gordon and Elizabeth Ryder, $725,000

• Inn at SilverCreek PH I Condo Unit 329 – James and Billie Baker to Douglas Bloomquist, $255,000

• Dethmers Subdivision Exemption Lot 1 – Craig and Jennifer Dethmers, Kris and Jody Mahoney to Jaylene and Eric Kunze, $900,000

• Snowblaze Bldg E, Condo Unit 100 – Stephen Johnson to Sarah and Steven Ford Jr, Timothy and Kelly Benson, $295,000

• Silverado I Condo Unit 201 – Marcus and Troy Schmidt to Robert and Lisa Connolly, $475,000

• Pole Creek Valley Subdivision Lot 82 – John and Bambi Statz to Chris and Shana Bairrington, $1,560,000

• Grand Lake Town Lot 7, Block 37 – Andrews Family Trust to Leah McMahon and Jaclyn Piel, $690,000

• Old Park Filing #5, Lot 7, Block B – Brandon and Frances Batchelder to Chase and Chelsea Gaines, $610,000

• Waterside Sub Block 1, Ridge Waterside Lot 4C – Sherrie and Craig Swadburg to Timothy Danos, $800,000

• Big Horn Park Filing #1, Lot 19 – Donald and Ronald Sarno to Rebecca Nickens, $549,900

• Granby Town Block 10, Lots 27, 28, 29 – Klemens Backhaus to Lindsey and Sean Daley, $75,000

• Columbine Lake Addition Lot 27, Block 14 – Mark and Charlene Komp to Kathryn and Chris Ryan, $575,000

• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 1703 – Stephen and Catherine Branch to 401 Nystrom 1703 LLC, $1,184,000

• Millers Inn Condominiums As Built Unit 9, Bldg Balcony House – Millers Inn Management Company to Millers Inn Condominium Association Inc, $252,402

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 35, Block 21 – Kenneth Wilmot and Carol Kelley to Benjamin Bringardner and Erin Meiburger, $67,000

• Como Condo Unit 7 – Lauren Radin to Jason Robertson and Cynthia Szymanski, $362,000

• Snowblaze Bldg A, Condo Unit 12 – Scott and Elizabeth Markowitz to Michele and Johannes Reitz, $575,000

• Grandview Villas Unit 310 – Debra and Brad Kupfer to Nina Janzon and Benjamin Gust, $415,000

• Lakota Flg 6, Tract E, Lot 2 – Patrick and Nike Langhans to Tracey and Jason Patterson, $1,050,000

• Wilson Subdivision TRT B Partial Legal – Includes Water Rights – Secure World Foundation to WMC Kremmling LLC, $1,425,000

• Grandview Villas Unit 314 – Elliott and Christine Lynch to Graig Anspach, $415,000

• Beaver Village Flg #3 Bldg 18, Unit 303 – Team Tomato Trust to Tatiana and Brian Parks, $642,000

• Stagecoach Meadows Sub Lot 6 – Clayton and Laura Stanley to John and Patricia Lorbiecki, $245,000

• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 46 – Tony and Laurie Salazar to Katharine Knott and Kevin Schmitt, $1,300,000

• Grand Country Village Lot 35 – Beverly and Steve Saffle to Jessica and Michael Wilson, $568,300

• Granby 2nd Block 7, Lots 29, 30, 31, 32 – Michael Brooks to Ryan Chase and Kaitlyn Burkholder, $585,000

• High Seasons 1,2,3,4 Condos Unit 8 – Charlette and Richard Krueger Jr to Jay Joslyn, $250,000

• SEC 26 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – Hagerdon Grand Lake Properties LLC to Steve and Hanna Simmons, $675,000

• Mesa Vista Subdivision Lot D-21 – Christine O’Callaghan to Marcus Trumbo, $499,000