Grand County real estate sales, Oct. 3-9
news@skyhinews.com
Grand County’s real estate transactions Oct. 3-9 were worth more than $33.5 million combined.
• Pine Tree Plaza Condominiums Unit 303 – Quentin and Jenny Pearce to Steven Klein, $642,500
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 4657 – David and Amy Hamasaki to 580 Winter Park Drive LLC, $825,000
• On The Meadows Condo Unit 8 – Lisa Caruana to Joshua and Jenelle Glenn, $401,980
• Leland Creek Subdivision Lot 51 – Warren Hill III to Sean and Kimberly Wyrick, $2,899,000
• Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit 24 – Stephen and Karen O’Brien to Erica Kalkofen, $180,000
• Forest at St Louis Creek Subdivision TRT 1 – G Peter and Gail Stokowski to Susan Cahill and Austin Degarmo, $1,513,000
• Scanloch Subdivision Block 14, Lots 1, 2, 8, 9 – Westlake Joint Living Trust to Christine and Stephen Walsh, $777,000
• Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit A5, TRT A – Rebecca Spencer Trust to Mary Jo Zuelsdorf, $382,000
• Leland Creek Subdivision Lot 40 – Timothy and Wendy O’Connor to John and Sarah Post, $2,450,000
• SEC 26 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal- See Document – Keith Lawson to Richard Bergquist, $650,000
• SEC 32 TWP 2N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Haley Demarais to Russell and Rosalinda Parker, $460,000
• Frontier Investment Company Addn to Kremmling Block 34, Lots 7-12; Block 34, Lot 6 Partial Legal – Terry and Marjorie Pfeffer to Jack Leiva and Andrina Leahy, $250,000
• Sun River Drive Garage Condos Unit 7 – Paul and Rosemary Hollrah to Robert Wolf and Margaret Bowles, $45,000
• SilverCreek West First Addition Lot 4, Block 5 – Mac Linda LLC to 17 Ten Mile Drive LLC, $1,250,000
• Elk Run Winter Park Sub Flg 1, Lot 3 – Timothy Dunne and Colleen Connell Dunne to Sevi and Patrick Hanley, $1,699,000
• Mountain Shadows Estates Unit R20 – Patricia K Jonason Trust to McConnel Family Trust, $350,000
• Columbine Lake Addition Lot 30, Block 14 – Equity Trust Company to Patricia K Jonason Trust $45,000
• Lookout Village Condo Unit 19, Bldg B – Francois and Cathy LaChance to Eleanor Floyd and William Comfort, $603,000
• Tonahutu Ridge Grand Lake Lodge Lot 8 – Patrick and Doreen Stevens to Russell Neal and MaryAnn Staab, $275,000
• Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit A5, TRT D – Margaret J Blakley Revocable Trust to Thomas and Julia Evon, $352,000
• Grand View Park AFP Lot 28 – Sullivan Family Trust to Adam and Lindsey Seidl, $720,000
• Winter Park Meadows Condo Lot 5C – Lukas and Antonin Compel to Yuki Graham and Jenna Monahan, $226,000
• Shadow Park West Condo Unit 7C – Peter and Charlotte Behr to Joseph and Pamela Sturniolo, $394,000
• Old Park Filing #4, Lot 22, Block D – William and Deborah Rickaby to Melinda Nelson, $325,000
• Byers Vista Lot 4, Block 1 – Kathleen Fisher to KBZ Investments LLC, $330,000
• Old Park Filing #5, Lot 22, Block B – Jody Nelson to Layne Nelson and Arianna Paulson, $370,000
• Roam Filing No 1, Lot 7, Lots 8,9,10; Block 8, Lots 8,9,10 – Fraser River Development Co LLC to Bonanza Homes LLC, $600,000
• Trail Creek Estates 3rd Filing Lot 109 – Kay Denise Spong Lozano and Johnny Lazano III to Brian and Regina Roth, $105,000
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 4657 – David and Amy Hamasaki to 580 Winter Park Drive LLC, $825,000
• Y-Lee Subdivision Lot 1, Block 1 – Derrick and Tamara Polland to Kristi Schmidt, $195,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 5 First Administrative Plat Lot 26 – Hicklin Legacy LLC to Glenn Morrison and Elisabeth Green, $730,000
• Blue Valley Acres Unit #2, Lot 9, Block 10 – Paul Trubell to Jerry and Jenae Turner, Carrie Wernecke and Theodore Swenson, $1,850,000
• Hot Sulphur Springs Town Lot 3, Block 11 – Darrin and Jessica Peppard to Brandon and Brandell Johnson, $496,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 2, Block 14 – Gregory and Pamela Pottorff to Felipe Galaviz, $90,000
• Trailhead Lodges Lodge 7, Unit 721 – Roger William Wiegner Revocable Trust Agreement to Ashley and Joshua Hamilton, $550,000
• SEC 30 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – Scott McCormick and Kathryn Rick to Louis Shaw and Connie Crider Shaw, $299,000
• Wells Minor Subdivision Lot MH-17A – Jenny Recor to Jennifer Conn, $485,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 22, Block 17 – Judy Parker and Elaine Skoch to Philip and Joan Kluge, $995,000
• Timber Lake Townhomes Phase I, Unit B4, Bldg B – Dennis Kirkman to Ed Johansson Living Trust and Patsy Johansson Living Trust, $240,000
• Timberline Minor Subdivision Lot 1 – FASB Granby LLC, First American State Bank to Town of Granby, $350,000
• Lakota Park Minor Subdivision Lot 65 – JCCS Investments LLC to PM Winter Park LLC, $200,000
• Rankin Subdivision Exemption Partial Legal – See Document – Walter Eldridge to Jonathan Hilley and Amy Rizzo, $1,850,000
• Trail Creek Estates 2nd Filing Lot 77 – Doreen and Billy Sumerlin to Grand Mountain Getaway LLC, $105,000
• Reserve at Lakota Park Subdivision Lot 99-H – PMWP Development Company to Adam and Gregory Vartanyan, $1,619,638
• Shadow Crest Condo Unit 3B, Bldg 3 – Lori Crane to Matthew and Juliane Brown, $453,000
• Lookout Village Condo Unit 10, Bldg B – Erin and Robert Wilson IV to Elizabeth and Jason Fish, $620,000
• Grand Lake Estates 1st Filing Lot 3, Block 4 – Phillip and Jon Hegel to Leo and Jennifer Hoffmann, $90,000
• SEC 23 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Robert J Jackson Revocable Trust and Janet R Jackson Revocable Trust to Amber Hutson, $409,000
• Waterside Sub Block 1, Ridge Waterside Lot 10B, Block 1; Waterside West Replat of Waterside Block 2, Lot 10B – Brian Muhal Trust and Alexandra Muhal Trust to Brandon and Emma Bohn, $925,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek Lot 3 39 – Lisa and Timothy Smith to MNTA Properties LLC, $184,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Grand County real estate sales, Oct. 3-9
Grand County’s real estate transactions Oct. 3-9 were worth more than $33.5 million combined.