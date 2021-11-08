Grand County real estate sales, Oct. 31-Nov. 6

Grand County’s real estate transactions Oct. 31 to Nov. 6 were worth more than $26.8 million combined.

• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Lot 21, Block 5 – Todd and Jennifer Wittlinger to Patrick and Hilary Wallace, $140,000

• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 2600 – James and Amy Clark to Robert and Rima Hea, $899,900

• Hot Sulphur Springs Lot 7, Block 12 – Megan Luther and Parnell Quinn to Phillip and Brittany Van Horn, $475,000

• Aspen Pine Estates Filing #1, Lot 9 – Jami and Michael McCormick to Audrey Cullum, $315,000

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 39, Block 15 – Perkins Revocable Trust to Todd Odegaard, $785,000

• SEC 26 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – Lisa Bakken to Kaitlyn Hedgecock and Robert Stevens, $381,000

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 72 – Mary G Young Revocable Trust to Joshua Smith, $250,000

• Mesa Vista Subdivision Lot S-64 – Nathan McConnell to Daniel Hall, $555,000

• Workshire Acres Lot 4, Block 2 – Erik Boege and Kamie Filiatrault to Peter Cook, $699,900

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 2, Block 9 – Bridget and Carol Arthur, Mary Jo and Thomas Stewart to Matthew and Camilla Ahlers, $920,000

• Granby West Business Park Block 1, Lots 3, 4 – Granby Industrial LTD to Elk Mountain Adventure Properties LLC, $260,000

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 11, Block 12 – Kyle Wehmeyer to Wallace St John Family Living Trust and Debra St John Family Living Trust, $999,999

• Hurd Creek Ranch TRT 12 Partial Legal – Hurd Creek Ranch SEC 4 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – Hurd Creek Ranch Company to Juli and Kenneth Kramer, $599,000

• Silversage Subdivision Lot 14, Block 2 – LB Construction LLC to Dylan, Bridget and Steven Christenson, $58,500

• Soda Creek Condos at Soda Springs Unit 103 TRT TC – Cynthia and Frank Woodhouse Jr to Keri Farmelo, Bradley and Christine Mosch, $449,900

• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 91 – Joe and Connie MacCarrone to Empire Land Company LLC, $670,000

• Park Avenue Town Homes Minor Sub Unit 2 – Scott Anderson Revocable Trust and Lauren Anderson Revocable Trust to Chad and Jessica McGee, John and Coleen Petrey, $600,000

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 4 – Dinerduo LLC to Jeffrey and Erica Fransen, $289,000

• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Lot 3, Block 5 – Delores B Glassford Trust to James and Amy Goodner, $120,000

• Winter Park Highlands Greenridge Lot 49 – Todd and Leslie Truax to Amy and Richard Fliam, $1,078,000

• Granby Ranch Filing 3, Lot 39 – B B Upper Ranch Road LLC to Kelly and Phillip Elkin, $115,000

• Creekside at Winter Park Condo Unit 403 – Hans Johannes and Sarah McClintock Johannes to Darby Barfield and Ann Hammond, $728,000

• Longview Addn/Hot Sulphur Springs Block 15, Lots 3, 4 – Sherry Rohl to Steven Skinner, $200,000

• Winter Park Place Condo Unit 18, Bldg Sterling Way – Matthew and Kimberly Bryant to Justin and Wendy Harper, $605,000

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 3 42 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Jermain Property Holdings LLC, $231,000

• SEC 22 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – Brenda and Amy Mitchell, Julie Michaels to Julie and Gregory Michaels, $100,000

• Alpine Acres Sub Block 2, Lots 34, 35 – MRE Grand LLC to Tabernash Properties LLC, $96,000

• Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No. 4, Lot 45 – Brad and Angela Crabtree to Robert and Paula Canty, $950,500

• Tabernash Condos/Volgamott 3rd Addition Unit 2 – Jared and Laura Veenstra to Ryan Greenwell and Rachel Kindsvatter, $380,000

• Winter Park Highlands Unit 1, Lot 95 – Carlos and Rebecca Descalzo to Alan and Sara Bennett, $220,000

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 3 48 – Todd Harrington and Douglas Gault to Randall and Lori Bryant, $235,000

• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 27, Block 9 – Stephen and Julie Rodda to Melissa Kellogg and Cameron Olbert, $781,000

• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 124 – Kathryn Smith to Canaday Properties LLC, $50,000

• Columbine Lake Lot 13, Block 6 – Jon and Maryann Hoos to Geoffry and Annette Garner, $749,900

• Gudgel Subdivision TRT 13 – Joanne and Gordan Allwardt to Antonieta Rodriguez Alvarez, $425,000

• Ridge Estates No 1, Lot 3 – Susan Kleeman to Adam Cudd and Mara Kohler, $555,000

• Griffin Park Subdivision TRT 1 Partial Legal – Includes Easements – Winter Park Chateau LLC to Matthew and Jessica Korte, $1,670,000

• Mt Epworth Townhomes Unit B – Janet L Frazier Living/Irrevocable Trust to Amanda and Michael Morrison Jr, $700,000

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 15, Block 19 – John Ferguson to Leading Edge Investment LLC, $49,000

• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 4, Unit 7 – Ravi and Alison Raman to Jeffrey and Anne Promer, $439,000

• Silvertips Subdivision Lot 11 – Richard and Valerie Steineck to Brian and Kia Murray, Marissa

Chapman, $319,500

• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 40 – Wyoming Cowboy Legacy Trust/LLC to Keith and Denise Henry, $15,000

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 3 38 – Tina and Mark Larter, Tina Gini to Zama Nordic LLC, $500

• Eggert Subdivision Block 2, Lots 8, 9 – Claudia Baca to George Moody and Lisa Syren Moody, $294,000

• Hi Country Haus Bldg 13, Unit 16 – Casey Garms and Jennifer Cox to Luis Benitez and Catherine Jacquemin, $365,000

• Elk Run Winter Park Sub Flg 2, Lot 36 – Andrew and Elise Luter to Humberto and Kendra Prospero, $1,676,000

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 1 51 – Edward G Smith Trust and Cheryl C Smith Trust to Bradley and Micah Eckhardt, $130,000

• Hot Sulphur Springs 1st Addn Block 10, Lots 1, 2, 3 – Brad and Kelly Parr to Kenan and Lindsie Sandifer, $415,000

• Granby Block 6, Lots 9, 10 – Alexander Jasper House LLC to Jasper J N LLC, $100,000

• Sunview 1 Condominiums Lot 20 – Fiona Russell to KMEM Realty LLC, $382,500

• Winter Park Highlands Unit 2, Lot 37 – Vanessa and Robert Reiter to Yelizaveta and Bradley Rothhammer, $1,030,000

• Copper Creek Lot 41 – Craig Morris to Darin and Cindy Barta, $125,000

• Wildacres Subdivision Lot 20, Block 7 – William A Cowgill Family Trust and Francesca N Cowgill Family Trust to Stephen and Rachael Dekker, Kyle and Briana Van Andel, $1,200,608

• Wildacres Subdivision Lot 3, Block 5 – William A Cowgill Family Trust and Francesca N Cowgill Family Trust to Stephen and Rachael Dekker, Kyle and Briana Van Andel, $150,000

• Hi Country Haus Bldg 16, Unit 14 – Maureen Owen and Andrew Gehauf to Celina Reyes, $350,000

• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 24, Block 9 – Baby Moose Investments LLC to Casey Cavanaugh, $109,900