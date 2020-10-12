Grand County real estate sales, Oct. 4-10
Grand County’s real estate transactions from Oct. 4-10 were worth more than $34.7 million combined.
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominiums Unit 3135 – Jeffrey and Annette Pilkington to David Bundy, $631,500
• Willhite Subdivision TRTS 35,36 – Vernon and Martha Frazier to Glen and Patricia Cantrell, Marilee Horan, $492,000
• SEC 18 TWP 1N R 78W Partial Legal – See Document – James and Renee Kraker to Mark and Stephanie Miller, $350,000
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominiums Unit 3233 – Thompson Family Trust to Stuart and Jessica Smith, $650,000
• Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 26, Lot 24 – Bret and Marlain Poole to James Doyna, $500,000
• Johnson Estate Outright Exemption Lot F – Darrell and Elizabeth Woods to Joseph and Jennifer Gould, $1,300,001
• Grand Lake Lot 8, Block 24 – Justin and Rebecca Stewart to Ryan and Ellie Ward, $95,000
• Weix Townhomes As Built Unit A – Steven and Rebecca Berg to Joshua and Diana Boyles, $937,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 13A, Unit 2 – Dan Fette to Addison Killeen, $17,500
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 13A, Unit 5 – Charles Roberts to Addison Killeen, $17,500
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 13A, Unit 5 – Addison Killeen to Brandon and Kylee Chapek, $17,500
• Granby 2nd Block 12, Lots 3,4 – Elizabeth Gravlin, Elizabeth Huegli to Sarah Carlson, $465,000
• Lake Forest 1st Addn Subdivision Lot 4, Block 1 – Loriene and Wouter Fontyn to Jason and Ginna Raahauge, $57,000
• Grand View Park AFP Lot 13 – Terrell and Barbara Mathews to Dakin Bushner and Katherine Ellerman, $467,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 32, Block 17 – Stanley and Richard Hladyszewski to Vamsi and Haritha Panuganti, $580,000
• Blue Valley Acres Unit #2, Lot 3, Block 11 – William Edwards and Jessica Lewark to Brian Metzger and Alex Cooper, $557,500
• Alpine Park Block 5, Lots 65,66 – Jon and Kacey Garrison to Christopher and Maegan McCardle, $384,000
• Mountain Meadows Subdivision Block 1, Lots 9A,10A – Majestic Ridge LLC to Don, Donna and Matt Deliere, $560,000
• Ridge, Meadow Ridge-Needleseye Unit 1 – Lance and Laura Fitzsimmons to Voab Properties LLC, $602,000
• Winter Park Meadows Condo Unit 5C – Julie Hockley to Micaela Robinson, $155,000
• Trinder Subdivision TRT 39 – Lois Schwaninger to Jillian and Sarah Bearden, $64,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 2 36 – Gage Parrish Family Trust and Mary Parrish Family Trust to Kevin and Julia Erickson, $325,000
• Reserve at Elkhorn Ridge Subdivision Lot 10 – Robert and Sandra Jones to Matthew and Diane Jensen, $1,455,000
• Pole Creek Preserve Lot 4 Partial Legal – See Document – Michael Johnson and Carol Friesen to Steve Kugler, $600,000
• Kings Crossing Solar Condo Townhomes Unit 12, Bldg 3 – Charles Stafford to Brady and Erin Wicken, $499,900
• Winter Park Highlands Unit 1, Lots 110,111 – Robert L Stafford Revocable Trust to Christopher and Barbara Westfall, Christopher and Deborah Ward, $620,120
• Naylors Outright Exemption TRT B 2 – Corby and Gary Wilson to Amy A McCarthy Revocable Trust, $4,400,000
• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 1603 – Brett Cook to Shawn and Susan Weisenburger, $393,000
• Old Park Filing #3, Lot 17, Block A – Joan Case to Josselin Leiva, $35,000
• Lemmon Lodge Unit 8 – Richard Katz and Peggy Rogers to Family Lake Lodge LLC, $610,000
• SECS 30,31,32,33 2N R 78W Partial Legal – See Documents; SECS 5,6 TWP 1N R 78W Partial Legal – See Documents – Michael and Terry Weimer to Stone Spring Farm LLC, $2,175,000
• Elk Run Winter Park Sub Flg 2, Lot 41 – Susan Wilkinson to Dru Borden, Kathleen Scolari Borden, $995,000
• Bear Crossing Town Homes Lot 5 – JK Investments LLC to Kerri Mason, Cheryl and Robert Brown, $860,000
• Miller Subdivision TRT 12 – Tasker Family Trust to Summit Legend WP LLC, $580,000
• Trailhead Lodges Lodge 6, Unit 621 – Phyllis Rogers and Mark Weakley to Hattig Homes LLC, $577,000
• Rosita Condo Unit 4 – Janet Kerin to Renee and Erik Dague, $290,800
• Kings Crossing Solar Condo Townhomes Unit 17, Bldg 2 – Robert and Andrea Ransom to Laura and Steven Drury, $533,000
• Village at Elk Track 2nd Flg, Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 11 – 490 Elk Track CR LLC to Kenneth and Sandra Dappen, $553,000
• Beaver Village Flg #1, Bldg 2, Unit 301 – Douglas and Mary McCambridge to Christopher Wenz and Erin Jayne Brennan Wenz, $488,000
• Divide at Forest Meadows-D Unit 6 – Phillip Lemaster to Carolyn Flynn, $218,492
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 39, Block 12 – Wild Rose Rental LLC to Alexander Hodgkin, $650,000
• Tonahutu Ridge Grand Lake Lodge Lot 1 – Robert and Michielle Looser to Thomas and Cheryl Bluth, $290,000
• SEC 22 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Nancy and Vernon Prockish Jr, Cynthia and Samuel Collins, Christy McDaris to Lizbeth Lemley, $585,000
• Shores of Shadow Mountain FP Lot 33 – Shores Shadow Mountain LLC to Dana and Ralph Johnson, $90,000
• Winter Park Ranch 4th Filing Lot S 42 – Christopher and Tarrah Jolly to Sarah Fey, $800,000
• Grand View Park AFP Lot 55 – David and Karel Devere to Eric, Stacie and Miranda Biller, Dakota Scott Dillon, $46,000
• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 207, Bldg H; Aspen Meadows Condominiums TRT 11 Garage Unit 88 – Scott Michele Smith Properties LLC to James and Tammy McIntyre, $469,000
• Divide at Forest Meadows-D Unit 4 – Nathan and Holly Snoke to Sachin Sawant, $299,000
• Blue Valley Acres Unit #2, Lot 7, Block 11 – Colorado Property People LLC to Jeffrey Schroeder and Susan Hobrock, $96,000
• Silverado I Condo Unit 204, Bldg A – Bryan Gale to Mandy Allison and Christopher Carson, $350,000
• SEC 6 TWP 1N R 81W Partial Legal – See Document – Richard and Dixie Piland to David and Jodi Ward, $505,000
• Old Park Filing #4, Lot 3, Block D – Jack Pontinen to Joseph and Eileen Egloff, $401,001
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 49, Block 15 – Charles and Roberta Speltz to Case Kennedy and Kevin Albinson, $600,500
• Blue Valley Acres Unit #2, Lot 7, Block 6 – Adjacent Properties LLC, Bartell Family Trust to Brian Donner, $94,000
• Hideaway Station Unit RU-TE-101, Bldg E; Hideaway Station Parking Space R-101 – Winter Park Development Co LLC to Patrick and Meredith Wheeler, $599,393
• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 26 – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Hegarty Revocable Trust, $714,452
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 4 27 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Kyrk Anderson and Allison Beauvais, $113,000
• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 19 – Jeremy and Kathryn Ledermann to Jonas Feinstein and Christy Gigliotti, $49,900
• SECS 15,16 TWP 5N R 81W Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Mineral Rights – Frenchman Ranch LLC to De Haas Ventures LLC, $871,000
• Granby Block 4, Lots 1,2,3,4,5 – Rosemarie Moeller to 413 Management LLC, $600,000
• Beaver Village Flg #1, Bldg 4, Unit 104 – Michael Hyder to Tasker Family Trust, $409,000
• Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit B4, TRT E – Randy and Connie Marcy to Judy Blaskowski, $227,500
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 4 52 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Anthony and Marianne Beardmore, $120,000
• Pine Beach Subdivision Hillside Addn Lot 16, Block 4 – Mark and Diane Wright to Teresa and Robert Dodge, $650,000
