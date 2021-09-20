Grand County real estate sales, Sept. 12-18
Grand County’s real estate transactions Sept. 12-18 were worth more than $30.1 million combined.
• Beaver Village Flg #2, Bldg 2, Unit 104 – ICD Real Estate LLC to Sangwook and Amber Ju, $605,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 5, Block 13 – Donald and Julie Anderson to Scott and Elizabeth Markowitz, $974,000
• East Mountain Filing 3, Lot 14 – Helena Harman to Megan Trust, $885,000
• Sunset Ridge Filing #2, Lot 9, Block 6 –William and Sarah Steinmiller to Carlos Gomez and Maureen Wood, $1,399,000
• Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Block 46, Lots 10,11 – Andrew and Leia Cuff to Michael Monaco, $415,000
• Winter Park Ranch 3rd Filing Lot 24, Block 1 – Mary Ann Groswold Trust to Brad and Angela Crabtree, $940,000
• Perry L Miller Tracts Lots 58,59 – Mark and M Suzanne Silverthorn to Melissa Bradshaw, $305,000
• Leland Creek Sub Lot 69 – Christopher Petersen and Elizabeth Beard Petersen to Keith and Kimberly Engler, $2,300,000
• Bavarian Village Condo Units 5,11, Bldg B – James and Susan Weaver to Lindsey and Michael Sousa, $595,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 23, Unit 4 – Pamela Wilson and Jerry Clayton to Saul Hallagin and Amy Farmer, $325,000
• East Mountain Filing 1, Lot 9 – Linda P Rogers Trust and Alan V Rogers Trust Kimberly Casey, Krista and Peter Rogers to Jeffery and Emily Poore, $2,755,000
• Village at Riveerside 1st Flg Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot A9 – Sonia and Michael Monahan to Stacey Dale, Kevin Schuetz, Denise and Ronald Holbrook, $470,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 22 A&B, Unit 10 – Condo 22-10 LTD to Rhonda and John Greve, $460,000
• Shadow Mountain Yacht Club Unit 4, Bldg Wescott; Shadow Mountain Yacht Club Garage No 4 – Joseph Greer and Paula Matheson Greer to Matthew Heerema, $550,000
• Great Divide Head Lettuce Colony TRTS 33,34,35,37,38,39 – Partial Legal – See Documents – John Kovacs to Granby Development Company LLC, $1,500,000
• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 79 – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Michael Kark and Keren Ritchie, $761,102
• Gore City Addn to Kremmling Block 6, Lots 4,5 – Gray and Eugene Gauthier Jr to Monica Mills, $412,000
• Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Block 3, Units 15,16,17,18,19,20; Block 12, Units 63,64,65,66 – Grand Elk Ranch General Improvement District to Royal Oak Rocksure LLC, $100,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 3 51 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Renee and Philip Lorenzo, $230,000
• SEC 30 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Jerry and Christine McKay to Charles M Scott Joint Trust and Sara C Scott Joint Trust, $425,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 3, Block 12 – Thomas Hubbard and Betty Bush to Troy and Angela Koehlar, $500,000
• Corona Condo Unit 3- Susan Tombs to Michael and Laura Jenson, $349,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 8, Lot 4 – Jon Morrissey and Colleen Hannon to Sage and Dale Case, $820,000
• Alpine Park Subdivision Block 3, Lots 22, 23, 24, 43, 44 – Leslie Fotopulos to Nicholas Lydon and Leigh Feyler, $199,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 2 51 – Gary and Leslie Ross to James and Allison Tolson, $195,000
• Trail Creek Estates 2nd Filing Lots 61,63 – Susan M Regan Trust to R46PY LLC, $57,000
• Grandview Villas Unit 2210 – Paul and Dorothy Downing to Kathleen Martin Rockwell, $395,000
• Lake Forest Subdivision Lot 25, Block 2 – Donald and Laura Summers to Burt and Jean Wagner, $850,000
• SECS 5,8 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Documents/Includes Easements – Ranches Devils Thumb Inc to David Pinkert and Eliza Buyers, $1,500,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 8, Unit 9 – Jana Ikeda and Brent Kaji to Matthew Pufall and K Vanessa Crittenden, $485,000
• Divide at Forest Meadows-B, Unit 3 – Elizabeth Fliegelman to Todd and Leslie Truax, $473,000
• Anderson Tracts Sub Exemption TRT 1 – Donald Beaglehole Jr and Pamela Gates to CC Property LLC, $2,350,000
• Gore View Subdivision Exemption Lot 3 – Kaye Greenburg to Adventure Capital LLC, $350,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 71 Timeshare 071103 – Ronald and Dixie Larson to Ronald Larson, $500
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 32 Timeshare 32345 – Rhett and Britney Walker to Rhett and Karlee Walker, $500
• Blue Valley Acres Unit #2, Lot 1, Block 3 – Tiffany Altman to Patryk Wiszowaty and Kade Sessions, $156,500
• Pine Beach Subdivision Hillside Addn Lot 15, Block 4 – Suzanne Isaacs to Duane and Karen Kaiser, $64,950
• Grand Lake Estates 2nd Filing Block 33, Lots 15, 16 – Angela L Chvatal Trust to Zeh Living Trust, $1,005,000
• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 305, Bldg 6 – Carl and Susan Damon to Peter and Dawn Sheridan, $550,000
• Dietrich Addition to Kremmling Block 7, Lots 6, 7, 8 – Rister Family Trust to Joe Cordova and Tina Merrick, $550,000
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 4541 – Insight-WP LLC, Insight Investment Group LLC to Matthew A Kenney Trust and Stacy L Kenney Trust, $854,000
• Iron Horse Bldg D, Condo Unit 6034 – 310 Iron Horse Way D6034 LLC, Altiplano Ventures LLC, Altiplano Management Company to Shallow Family Living Trust, $263,000
• Willows Grand Park Filing No 2, Lot 23 – Bradley and Lynn Streich to Amy Shipley and Jon Ligon, $940,000
• Shadow Mountain Estates 3rd Filing Lot 1 – Eugene and Kay Woodard to Scott and Ashly Ligouri, $809,000
