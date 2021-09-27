Grand County real estate sales, Sept. 19-25

Grand County’s real estate transactions Sept. 19-25 were worth more than $45.4 million combined.

• Trailhead Lodges Lodge 5, Unit 531 – Dale Sitzmann to Vaughn, Rondi, Kevin and Stephanie House, $765,000

• Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Block 20, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 – Dale and Patricia Beard to Shelby Trinagel and Thomas Robertson Forrest, $489,000

• Fraser – Eastrom Block 3, Lots 53, 54 – Michael McGaffin and Patrick Cullen to Ryan Barwick and Elisabeth Havlik, $739,000

• Townhomes Base Camp Lot 6 – Scott Pritcard to Kimberly and George Barrett, $649,900

• Longview Addn/Hot Sulphur Springs Block 5, Lots 13, 14, 15 – Michelle and Kevin Mitchell to Margaret and Ricky Ortega, $38,000

• Alpine Acres Subdivision Lot 68, Block 1 – Terri and William Bryant Jr to David Gross, $45,000

• Alpine Acres Subdivision Lot 67, Block 1 – Terri and William Bryant Jr to David Gross, $55,000

• SSEC 1 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Brad and Reed Heimbecher to Brad Heimbecher, $140,000

• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 1702 – Kevin Fielding and Michael Beck to David and Temitope Dimmer, $950,000

• East Mountain Filing 6, Lot 124 – Maksim and Marina Lepikhina to Stacey Stambaugh, $895,000

• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 4547 – Philip and Mindy Dagostino to Ryan Carlyle and Lisa Victoravich, $449,900

• Grand West Subdivision – Kremmling Lot 2, Block 1 – Wikberg Custom Builders Inc to Colorado Property People LLC, $100,000

• Columbine Lake Lot 79, Block 8 – Mark and Kirstin Reimann to Christopher and Megan Heinz, $122,500

• Alpine Acres Subdivision Block 2, Lots 48, 49 – Douglas and Judith Varilek to Nathaniel and Jenna Grimm, $70,000

• Grand Lake Lot 7, Block 9 – Gregg Althen and Kerry Kriener Althen to Robert and Polly Wellman, $145,000

• Hideaway Pines Townhomes Unit A – David Sroka to Michelle Clifford, $765,000

• SEC 33 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Document – Linda Wenzek-Barth to Hue Developments LLC, $3,665,000

• Granby Block 1, Lots 28, 29, 30, 31, 32 – Dakota Land LLC to Elmhurst Place Pueblo LLC, PBDV LLC, $3,825,000

• Granby Ranch Filing 3, Lot 8 – Steve and Darley Adams to Benjamin and Laura Pilcher, $114,500

• Silversage Subdivision Lot 7, Block 1 – James and Katherine Faughn to Amber and Issac Hansen, $920,000

• Lakota Park Minor Subdivision Lot 63 – Jason and Cindy English to 519 Summit Place LLC, $2,266,250

• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 202, Bldg D; Aspen Meadows Condominiums Garage Tract 6, Unit 41 – David Louth and Liz Cheng Louth to Adrienne Espinoza, $460,000

• Lakeview Waterside West Condos As Built Unit 207, Bldg E; Lakeview Waterside West Condos As Built Bldg E, Garage Unit I – Janet Kotsanos to Cory Henderson Kraft, $550,000

• SEC 23 TWP 2N R 75W Partial Legal – See Document – Todd Gold to Tiehen Realty LLC, TTG-Guest Ranch LLC, QMR AVR Sidecar LLC, $5,100,000

• Grand West Subdivision – Kremmling Lot 2, Block 5 – Wikberg Custom Buildings Inc to Colorado Property People LLC, $100,000

• Pines at Meadow Ridge Court D, Unit 3 – Kevin and Emily Osberg to Hermes Family LLC, $437,500

• Elk Creek Village Filing 1 TH, Unit 2, Bldg 1 – Gary and Judy Stanfill to Garrett Hood and Pamela Talley, $462,000

• Silverado II Condo Unit 622, Lot 6 – Adam and Ira Block to Lael and Brianne Hester, $410,000

• Eagle Ridge on the Summit-PH 1, Unit 17, Bldg 2 – Gregory and Anne Greenstreet, Gary and Mary Gatchell to Gregory and Anne Greenstreet, $254,334

• Winter Park Ranch 3rd Filing Lot 12, Block 2 – Swift Caribou LLC to Leslie and Anthony Sabo, $775,000

• Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit B1, TRT E – Ralph and Dana Johnson to Nicholas and Melissa Hanson, $376,000

• Trail Creek Estates 2nd Filing Lots 50, 51 – Jeannine Meek to David and Nicole Cox, Angela and Dalton Waldrop, $200,000

• Britts Peak Townhomes Lot C – Paul J Yakel Trust to Timothy and Laurie Weston, $850,000

• Grand Lake Estates 1st Filing Lot 13, Block 2 – Dana Lynn Smith Trust to Pearson Family LLC, $179,000

• Winter Park Ranch 6th Filing Lots 1-29, SEC 20 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Document; Sterling Pointe Condos Lot 1; Sterling Pointe Condos Lot 3, TRT A; Sterling Pointe Condos Lot A, TRT A; Winter Park Ranch 6th Filing Golden Lane Cul-De-Sac and Sterling Lane Cul-De-Sac – Sterling Pointe LLC to Sterling Pointe Development LLC, $5,600,000

• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Lot 13, Block 2 – Wild Places Inc to Daniel T Holtrop Revocable Trust and Jodi S Holtrop Revocable Trust, $179,000

• Bear Crossing Town Homes Lot 17 – BL Properties LLC to Brian and Jane Barth, $1,060,000

• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Lot 11, Block 2 – Wild Places Inc to Heiko and Kristina Freitag, $169,000

• Winter Park Highlands Unit 2, Lot 35 – Kelly Badger to PMA LLC, $167,000

• East Mountain Filing 5, Lot 120 – Jennifer and David O’Brien to Coursen Management Trust, Denise K Coursen Irrevocable Trust, $1,912,500

• North Sunnyside Addn to Grand Lake Lot 29 – Vicki J Vaniman Revocable Trust to Michael and Aimee Shotnik, $1,612,000

• Y Lee Subdivision Lot 13, Block 2 – Kevin and Kimberly Ryburn to Sarah Kammerer and Jace Smykil, $450,000

• Hi Country Haus Bldg 8, Unit 9 – Ronald Reid and Ray Daugherty to Zachary and Victoria Rubenking, $334,900

• Hi Country Haus Bldg 13, Unit 7 – Ronald Reid to Julie Browman, $355,000

• Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit D4, TRT A – David and Jill Dion to Katy Reagan, $425,000

• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 7, Block 6 – Dillon and Neely Gracey, Neil Spence to John McAfee, $1,025,000

• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 201, Bldg C; Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 50, Garage Tract 6 – Warren Oldroyd Jr to Heidi and Scott Algeo, $280,000

• Meadows at Grand Park Lot 14 – Grand Park Homes LLC to Dennis McGrane, Patricia Rashed, DMcGrane Investments LLC, $1,307,556

• Timberlane Heights Subdivision Lot 8, Block 3 – Pridgen Family Trust to Kenneth and Heather Beckey, $424,000

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 1 27 – Roger Vincent Cadol Living Trust and Sally M Cadol Living Trust to John Low and Shelley Barton Mixon, $260,000

• Elk Run Winter Park Subdivision Flg 3, Lot 61 – Property WP LLC to Elk Run Holdings LLC, $1,400,000

• Granby Ranch Filing 11, Lot 8 – Edward and Margaret Sanders to Sanders Living Trust, $500

• Big Horn Park Filing #2, Lot 46 – William Aichinger to Randolf and Michelle Wittig, $56,810