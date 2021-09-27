Grand County real estate sales, Sept. 19-25
news@skyhinews.com
Grand County’s real estate transactions Sept. 19-25 were worth more than $45.4 million combined.
• Trailhead Lodges Lodge 5, Unit 531 – Dale Sitzmann to Vaughn, Rondi, Kevin and Stephanie House, $765,000
• Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Block 20, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 – Dale and Patricia Beard to Shelby Trinagel and Thomas Robertson Forrest, $489,000
• Fraser – Eastrom Block 3, Lots 53, 54 – Michael McGaffin and Patrick Cullen to Ryan Barwick and Elisabeth Havlik, $739,000
• Townhomes Base Camp Lot 6 – Scott Pritcard to Kimberly and George Barrett, $649,900
• Longview Addn/Hot Sulphur Springs Block 5, Lots 13, 14, 15 – Michelle and Kevin Mitchell to Margaret and Ricky Ortega, $38,000
• Alpine Acres Subdivision Lot 68, Block 1 – Terri and William Bryant Jr to David Gross, $45,000
• Alpine Acres Subdivision Lot 67, Block 1 – Terri and William Bryant Jr to David Gross, $55,000
• SSEC 1 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Brad and Reed Heimbecher to Brad Heimbecher, $140,000
• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 1702 – Kevin Fielding and Michael Beck to David and Temitope Dimmer, $950,000
• East Mountain Filing 6, Lot 124 – Maksim and Marina Lepikhina to Stacey Stambaugh, $895,000
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 4547 – Philip and Mindy Dagostino to Ryan Carlyle and Lisa Victoravich, $449,900
• Grand West Subdivision – Kremmling Lot 2, Block 1 – Wikberg Custom Builders Inc to Colorado Property People LLC, $100,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 79, Block 8 – Mark and Kirstin Reimann to Christopher and Megan Heinz, $122,500
• Alpine Acres Subdivision Block 2, Lots 48, 49 – Douglas and Judith Varilek to Nathaniel and Jenna Grimm, $70,000
• Grand Lake Lot 7, Block 9 – Gregg Althen and Kerry Kriener Althen to Robert and Polly Wellman, $145,000
• Hideaway Pines Townhomes Unit A – David Sroka to Michelle Clifford, $765,000
• SEC 33 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Document – Linda Wenzek-Barth to Hue Developments LLC, $3,665,000
• Granby Block 1, Lots 28, 29, 30, 31, 32 – Dakota Land LLC to Elmhurst Place Pueblo LLC, PBDV LLC, $3,825,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 3, Lot 8 – Steve and Darley Adams to Benjamin and Laura Pilcher, $114,500
• Silversage Subdivision Lot 7, Block 1 – James and Katherine Faughn to Amber and Issac Hansen, $920,000
• Lakota Park Minor Subdivision Lot 63 – Jason and Cindy English to 519 Summit Place LLC, $2,266,250
• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 202, Bldg D; Aspen Meadows Condominiums Garage Tract 6, Unit 41 – David Louth and Liz Cheng Louth to Adrienne Espinoza, $460,000
• Lakeview Waterside West Condos As Built Unit 207, Bldg E; Lakeview Waterside West Condos As Built Bldg E, Garage Unit I – Janet Kotsanos to Cory Henderson Kraft, $550,000
• SEC 23 TWP 2N R 75W Partial Legal – See Document – Todd Gold to Tiehen Realty LLC, TTG-Guest Ranch LLC, QMR AVR Sidecar LLC, $5,100,000
• Grand West Subdivision – Kremmling Lot 2, Block 5 – Wikberg Custom Buildings Inc to Colorado Property People LLC, $100,000
• Pines at Meadow Ridge Court D, Unit 3 – Kevin and Emily Osberg to Hermes Family LLC, $437,500
• Elk Creek Village Filing 1 TH, Unit 2, Bldg 1 – Gary and Judy Stanfill to Garrett Hood and Pamela Talley, $462,000
• Silverado II Condo Unit 622, Lot 6 – Adam and Ira Block to Lael and Brianne Hester, $410,000
• Eagle Ridge on the Summit-PH 1, Unit 17, Bldg 2 – Gregory and Anne Greenstreet, Gary and Mary Gatchell to Gregory and Anne Greenstreet, $254,334
• Winter Park Ranch 3rd Filing Lot 12, Block 2 – Swift Caribou LLC to Leslie and Anthony Sabo, $775,000
• Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit B1, TRT E – Ralph and Dana Johnson to Nicholas and Melissa Hanson, $376,000
• Trail Creek Estates 2nd Filing Lots 50, 51 – Jeannine Meek to David and Nicole Cox, Angela and Dalton Waldrop, $200,000
• Britts Peak Townhomes Lot C – Paul J Yakel Trust to Timothy and Laurie Weston, $850,000
• Grand Lake Estates 1st Filing Lot 13, Block 2 – Dana Lynn Smith Trust to Pearson Family LLC, $179,000
• Winter Park Ranch 6th Filing Lots 1-29, SEC 20 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Document; Sterling Pointe Condos Lot 1; Sterling Pointe Condos Lot 3, TRT A; Sterling Pointe Condos Lot A, TRT A; Winter Park Ranch 6th Filing Golden Lane Cul-De-Sac and Sterling Lane Cul-De-Sac – Sterling Pointe LLC to Sterling Pointe Development LLC, $5,600,000
• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Lot 13, Block 2 – Wild Places Inc to Daniel T Holtrop Revocable Trust and Jodi S Holtrop Revocable Trust, $179,000
• Bear Crossing Town Homes Lot 17 – BL Properties LLC to Brian and Jane Barth, $1,060,000
• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Lot 11, Block 2 – Wild Places Inc to Heiko and Kristina Freitag, $169,000
• Winter Park Highlands Unit 2, Lot 35 – Kelly Badger to PMA LLC, $167,000
• East Mountain Filing 5, Lot 120 – Jennifer and David O’Brien to Coursen Management Trust, Denise K Coursen Irrevocable Trust, $1,912,500
• North Sunnyside Addn to Grand Lake Lot 29 – Vicki J Vaniman Revocable Trust to Michael and Aimee Shotnik, $1,612,000
• Y Lee Subdivision Lot 13, Block 2 – Kevin and Kimberly Ryburn to Sarah Kammerer and Jace Smykil, $450,000
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 8, Unit 9 – Ronald Reid and Ray Daugherty to Zachary and Victoria Rubenking, $334,900
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 13, Unit 7 – Ronald Reid to Julie Browman, $355,000
• Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit D4, TRT A – David and Jill Dion to Katy Reagan, $425,000
• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 7, Block 6 – Dillon and Neely Gracey, Neil Spence to John McAfee, $1,025,000
• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 201, Bldg C; Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 50, Garage Tract 6 – Warren Oldroyd Jr to Heidi and Scott Algeo, $280,000
• Meadows at Grand Park Lot 14 – Grand Park Homes LLC to Dennis McGrane, Patricia Rashed, DMcGrane Investments LLC, $1,307,556
• Timberlane Heights Subdivision Lot 8, Block 3 – Pridgen Family Trust to Kenneth and Heather Beckey, $424,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 1 27 – Roger Vincent Cadol Living Trust and Sally M Cadol Living Trust to John Low and Shelley Barton Mixon, $260,000
• Elk Run Winter Park Subdivision Flg 3, Lot 61 – Property WP LLC to Elk Run Holdings LLC, $1,400,000
• Bear Crossing Town Homes Lot 17 – BL Properties LLC to Brian and Jane Barth, $1,060,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 11, Lot 8 – Edward and Margaret Sanders to Sanders Living Trust, $500
• Big Horn Park Filing #2, Lot 46 – William Aichinger to Randolf and Michelle Wittig, $56,810
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.