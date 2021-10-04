Grand County real estate sales, Sept. 26-Oct. 2
Grand County’s real estate transactions Sept. 26-Oct. 2 were worth more than $27.4 million combined.
• Aspen Pine Estates Filing #1, Lot 8 – Michael and Jami McCormick to Qin Zhou and Yaxin Yu, $280,000
• Frontier Investment Company Addn to Kremmling Lots 1,2, Block 47 Partial Legal – See Documents – Arete LLC to Robert Lyon and Eugenio Lopez Santiago, $204,900
• Columbine Lake Lot 8, Block 8 – Carolyn Jennings to Robert and Matthew Anderson, $969,000
• Pine Beach Subdivision Lots 9,10, Block 4 – Scott and Francesca Parker to Stanley Bullis, $348,000
• Tonahutu Ridge Grand Lake Lodge Lot 5 – San Miguel Holdings LLC to Homero and Jonna Endara, $155,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 3, Lot 16 – Dan Bennett Corporation to Todd Sandin, $125,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 10, Lot 4 – Vince and Frances Mejer to Nathan McConnell and Kristen Warren, $1,160,000
• Sunset Ridge Filing #1, Lot 3, Block 1 – KUI Rentals LLC to Matthew and Rima Ports, $855,000
• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 508, Weeks 2, 6, 10, 14, 22, 26, 30, 34, 38, 42, 46, 50 – John and Linda English to Julie Fairbank, $3,250
• Telemark Condominiums Unit 562, Bldg C – Kristin and Jason Vale to Carter James Johnson Revocable Trust, $259,000
• Grand Lake Town Lot 13, Block 10 – JFW Enterprises LLC to RSH Properties LLC, $525,000
• Westgate Lodge of Winter Park Unit 304 – Dale Stewart to Sean O’Neill, $249,500
• Shadow Mountain Yacht Club Unit 5, Bldg Craig; Shadow Mountain Yacht Club Unit 5 Garage – Janice Comer to Ida and Eric Jonsen, $620,000
• Bear Crossing Town Homes Lot 8 – Patrick and Sevi Hanley to Genevieve and Jesse Bulger, $1,190,000
• Shadow Mountain Yacht Club Unit 4, Bldg Wescott; Shadow Mountain Yacht Club Garage 4 – Joseph and Paula Greer to Matthew Heerema, $550,000
• Casa Grande Estates TRT 15 – Brady and Veronica Garrett to Carlos Molina Talamantes and Sandra Guadalupe Molina Holguin, $350,000
• Trail Mountain Ranchettes Subdivision Lot 6, Block 1 – Melissa Henton to Joseph Schmidt, $105,000
• Gore View Subdivision Exemption Lot 3 – Kaye E Greenburg Trust to Adventure Capital LLC, $350,000
• Frontier Investment Company Addn to Kremmling Lots 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, Block 28 Partial Legal – See Document – Christina and David Sammons to Denverone LLC, $295,000
• East Mountain Filing 9, Lots 50, 50G – Sarah Katherine and Simon Anthony Moss to Melodie Faulkner Weis and Zak Weis, $812,000
• North Shore Subdivision Lot 1 – Brice and Jennifer Shepherd to Notburga LLC and St Roch LLC, $820,000
• Riveracres 2nd Addition Mountain Meadows Lot 2, Block 2 – Susan Martinez to Conrad and Amy Hall, $55,000
• Shadow Mountain Yacht Club Unit 5, Bldg Wescott; Shadow Mountain Yacht Club Garage 5 – John and Louise Dillon to JoAnne Morse, $630,000
• Fraser – Eastom Lots 27, 28, Block 1 – Deborah Knutson, Camey and Jesse Smith to Henry Noerdlinger, $730,000
• Big Horn Park Filing #1, Lot 20 – Brett and Krista Morton to Gary and Lijun Hague, $45,000
• Twin Rivers Condo Unit 4, Bldg Nystrom – Nicolle and Kelly Martin to Jennifer Jeung and Byron Vall, $439,500
• Hot Sulphur Springs Lot 4, Block 21 – Nicholas Mentzer to Christopher Conger, $473,000
• Ravenwood Townhomes Unit A3 – Aric Hilmas to Dillon and Neely Gracey, Neil Spence, $842,500
• SEC 21 TWP 1N R 75W Partial Legal – See Document – Dempsey Family Trust to Triumph Enterprises LLC, $199,000
• Trailhead Lodges Lodge 7, Unit 731 – Loyal and Julie George to Tracey Pierce, $511,190
• Blue Valley Acres Unit #2, Lot 22, Block 10 – Mark and Tina White to Ryan Walker, $750,000
• Soda Springs 1st Condo Unit 2A – Judith Vinay to Tyler and Gretchen Deruiter, $215,000
• Mesa Vista Subdivision Lot S59 – Casey Weimer, Jerry and Brenda Fullingim to Dunn Joint Revocable Trust, $485,000
• Trail Creek Estates Subdivision Lot 18 – John and Donna Mussehl to Brian and Debra Gleich, $105,000
• Village at Riverside 1st Flg Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot A3 – Cerke Holdings LLC to William and Melinda Allen, $445,000
• Clubhouse Cabins & Village at Saddle Ridge Lot C49- Ronald Morrow to Fireside DBL LLC, $30,000
• East Mountain Filing 9, Lot 33, Unit 33G – David and Susan Lukasik to Christopher and Kyle Fahey, $868,000
• Hot Sulphur Springs Longview Addn Block 15, Lots 5, 6, 7 – TNT Retirement Holdings LLC to Margaret and Ricky Ortega, $56,000
• Winter Park Lodge II Bldg B, Unit 2201 – Zdenek Nedele to Tyler and Laura Schroeder, $452,000
• Hideaway Station Units CU-101, CU-102, CU-103, CU-104 – Winter Park Development Co LLC to Ignacious Properties LLC, $2,500,000
• Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Block 11, Lots 17-20 and Lots 6-11 Partial Legal – See Document – CAPO Holdings LLC to Hurd KG LLC, $4,629,870
• Twin Rivers Condo Unit 8, Bldg Perry – Suzanne Cadley to Sankar and Rajyalakshmi Chava, $520,000
• East Mountain Filing 4, Lot 9 – Katherine and Scott Goodwin Jr to Jorge and Maureen Espinoza, $1,400,000
• Valley East Condo Unit A, Bldg 18 – Kelly King and Whitman Adams to Joseph Butler, $560,000
• Eagle Ridge on the Summit-PH 1, Unit 7, Bldg Alpenglow – Dean and Julie Karikas to Lane Eschner, $250,000
