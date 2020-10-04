Grand County Real Estate Sales, Sept. 27-Oct. 3
Grand County’s real estate transactions from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3 were worth more than $30.3 million combined.
• Lions Gate Pines Lodge Condo Unit 110, Week 31 – Duane Oelschlaeger Revocable Trust to Gannon Properties LLC, $1,000
• Ptarmigan Park Townhouses Unit C, Bldg 3- Eric Davidson and Nancy Citriglia to Geoffrey and Melina Lake, $444,000
• Summit Trail Lodge Condominiums Unit A2 – Two Dog Night LLC to Daniel and Priscilla Schnell, $736,000
• Beaver Village Flg #2, Bldg 4, Unit 203 – Linda Van Doren, Dean Phannenstiel to Krostoffer and Marnel Mola, $350,000
• Ptarmigan Subdivision Fraser Lot 16, Block MF – James A Pech Jr Family Trust, Rita F Pech Living Trust to Eric Davidson and Nancy Citriglia, $408,000
• SEC 31 TWP 2N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Michael P Nachtigal Revocable Qualified Spousal Trust, Diane E Nachtigal Revocable Qualified Spousal Trust to MDJN Agate LLC, $500
• Old Park Filing #2, Lot 23, Block E – Charles and Suzanne Cuzzo to Kyle McCafferty and Sarah Tuchscherer, $59,900
• Pine Beach Subdivision Hillside Addn Lot 1, Block 8 – Johannes Knies to Jacqueline and Larry Curran II, $699,000
• Hideaway Station Unit RU-TE-309, Bldg E; Hideaway Station Parking Space R309 – Douglas Dana to Jack and Jo Ann Schwager, $460,000
• East Mountain Filing 11, Lots 7,8,8G – Rendezvous Homes LLC to James and Robin Smith, $686,309
• Base Camp One Condos Unit 400 – Emerald Isle Lending Company to Craig McHorse and Mindy Michelle Tyson McHorse, $585,000
• Mountain Shadow Estates Lot M 6 – Kerry Hicks to Patrick Zenner, $3,675,000
• Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 2, Lot 30 – Jeffrey and Faye Wysong to Michael Pankratz, $775,000
• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Lot 23, Block 5 – Mark and Jeanne Reeds to Jon Thompson, Angela Voigt, Matthew and Kaitlin Olson, $90,000
• Copper Creek Lot 42 – Dorothy Thomas Bowley to Darin and Cindy Barta, $75,000
• Village at Horseshoe Creek Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit A 2 – Stanley and Sharon Crafton to Douglas and Kenwyn Lee, $560,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 18, Block 3 – Carolyn Acton to Sherri and Daniel Szabo, $85,000
• Timbers Condominiums Unit 3, Bldg 9; Timbers Condominiums Garage Space No 3 – Deniz and James Kolozs to Jason and Kristyn Ulrich, $492,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 6, Lot 10 – John and Linda Gillogley, Megan and Andrew Ruder to Scott Shippy and Jonathan Goss, $80,000
• Trailhead Lodges Lodge 1, Unit 132 – Jennifer and Nigel Ellis to Donald and Julie Rhoades, $559,000
• Grand Lake Block 42, Lots 11,12 – Blue Spruce Servicing Company LLC to Brett Hall and Stacey Weisberg, $20,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 17, Block 3 – Carolyn Acton to Daniel Szabo and Sherri Bellendir Szabo, $327,000
• Sun Song Condo Unit B, Bldg 5 – John and Pamela Spears to Nancy Eiring, $256,000
• Trail Creek Estates 2nd Filing, Lot 79A – Gary and Judith Craig to Thomas and Robyn Schnetzler, $86,000
• Village at Mountain Sky Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot D 22 – Park Plaza Investors LLC to Gregory and Ellen Yancey, $55,000
• Riveracres 2nd Adn Mtn Meadows Lot 5, Block 5 – Brent and Christina Dullack to Gina and Ryan Lanning, $410,000
• Shoreline Landing Subdivision Lot 8 – Gregory and Barbara Ingalls to Richard and Kay Bergquist, $1,280,000
• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 619 – World International Vacation Club to Joel Allie, $155,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 39, Block 6 – Donna Gore to Adam and Nancy Browning, $625,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 1 38 – Lynn Kessler and Irene Jans to Erin and Richard O’Dougherty II, $105,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 25, Block 15 – John Damato to Molly and Peter Randol, $699,000
• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 102, Bldg E – Jason and Carl Moga to Kenneth, Cynthia, Wayne and Shelley Covell, $319,750
• Pole Creek Valley Subdivision Lot 65 – Luke and Lisa Steckler, Lisa Boyes to Terry Shidner, Jessica Johnson, Ann Hagerman Johnson, Timothy Johnson, $1,150,000
• Crestview Place Condominiums Unit A302 – Jamey and Annalise Miller to Dean Steib and Kyle Gibson, $425,000
• Crestview Place Condominiums Unit D610 – John and Melanie Curtis to Benjamin and Sarah Molk, $515,000
• Bridgers Cache Sub Lot 11 – Lori B Berman Revocable Trust and Bruce Berman Trust to James Forstner and Jennifer Drake Forstner, $2,335,000
• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 1709 – Kiernan-Johnson Family Revocable Trust to Cameron and Karyn Cole, $610,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 8, Unit 13 – Red Gate LLC to Thomas Schmitz and Kimberly Hemphill Schmitz, $400,000
• Winter Park Highlands Greenridge Lots 33,34 – Pakola Real Estate Holding LLC to Gerald Gugerty and Zachariah Falconer Stout, $200,000
• Wintermoor Townhouses 1st, Unit 1, Square B – Richard and Robert Rue, Rhonda Whyte, Robyn Brady to Christina Trujillo, $440,000
• Blue Valley Acres Lot 15, Block 4 – David Bonsignore to Erika Barth and Jacob Paluh, $483,000
• SEC 26 TWP 2N R 80W Partial Legal – See Document – Joyce Kauffman and Norman Swanson to Jared, Michael and Debra Cooper, $215,000
• Himebaughs 1st Addition Hot Sulphur Springs B1-B2, N2 B3- B4, Lots 7,8,9,10,11, Block 1 – Max L Webel Declaration Trust and Kathryn M Webel Declaration Trust to Vicki Hinchcliffe and Brad Bailey, $20,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 76 Timeshare 076110 – Nancy Martin Baker to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 106 Timeshare 106544 – Donna Shackelford, Stephen Suschneid to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Shadow Mountain Estates Lot 4 – Mary Jane Brennan and Stanley Bernal to Mark and Vicky Manning, $97,000
• Grand Meadows Granby Lot 1, Block 4 – Jeffrey and Jennifer Bauckman to Micah Hinshaw and Elaina Amundson, $350,000
• Tumbleweed Condo I, Unit 3 – Roxy Rentals LLC to Michael, James and Jeannette Darosa, Sara Diaz, $484,000
• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 93, Bldg 23 – Robert and Melba Hall to Bobbie and Michael Moates, $800,000
• Village at Horseshoe Creek Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit C4 – Axen Revocable Living Trust to Christopher and Janet Drake, $543,000
• First Valley Addn to Granby Lot 3, Block 1 – Mark Recek to Sherry Douglas and Rex Mann, $390,000
• Mountain Shadows Estates AFP Lot R12 – Gregory Bennett to Tony and Kelli Hale, $1,350,000
• Grandview Villas Unit 315 – Harley and Denise Lohness to Wojciech and Kris Zolcik, $310,000
• Chica Tract Lot 4, Rio Rancho North Lot 4 – Chica LLC to River Dream LLC, $1,700,000
• Winter Park Highlands Unit 3, Lot 9 – David and Tracy Dyrud to Heidi Weisskopf, $95,000
• SEC 24 TWP 4N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Hileman Family Revocable Trust to Glenn L Hileman Family Trust and Michelle B Hileman Family Trust, $1,250,000
• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 76 – East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 76 – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Peter and Kathleen Baccarini, $655,353
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 4, Block 14 – Elizabeth Norman, Elizabeth Huegli to Angela and Daniel Dickinson, $60,000
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 21, Unit 3 – Brad and Dana Bickham to Patricia Hoag, $337,500
• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 1520 – Carmel Enterprises LLC to Nystrom LLC, $935,000
