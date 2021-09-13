Grand County real estate sales, Sept. 5-11
Grand County’s real estate transactions Sept. 5-11 were worth more than $19.6 million combined.
• Lakota Flg 6, Tract E, Lot 46 – Paul and Linda Leamon to Joseph Hagg, $1,025,000
• Base Camp One Condos Unit 311R – Michael and Sheryl Baudendistel to James and Jenne Cessar, Jason and Julianna Polder, $760,000
• Trademark Condo Bldg 9, Unit 1 – Coco Revocable Trust to Robert and Leah Zajac, $1,150,000
• Ten Mile Creek Estates Lot 2 Partial Legal – See Document; SECS 17, 18, 19, 20 TWP 1N R 76W Partial Legal – See Documents – Pamela Bruns to Andrew and Anna Sielski, Pavel Zelinsky and Nina Zelinskaya, $1,250,000
• Kremmling Country Addition Lot 2, Block 6 – Nathan Wareham to Bridget and James Ryszkowski, $397,000
• Wells Minor Subdivision Lot MH 1A – John Hartlauer to Colton and Jeffrey Powley, $385,000
• SEC 19 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Document; Claytons Sub Exempt Lot A Partial Legal – See Document – James Holahan to Michael Holahan, $800,000
• Riveracres Addn to Mountain Meadows Lot 21 Partial Legal – See Document – Michael Lemley to SBSJ LTD and William Westfall, $505,000
• Wildacres Subd Amended 2nd Filing, Lot 9, Block 3 – Lois Smith to L L Grand Lake Cabin LLC, $500
• Hideaway Station Units CU 107 and CU 108 – Winter Park Development Co LLC to Biggie P LLC, $1,250,000
• Silversage Subdivision Lot 18, Block 3 – Erasmo Curiel to Amanda and Richard Brough Jr, $69,000
• SEC 35 TWP 2N R 79W Partial Legal – See Document – Alex Kramer and Brendon Reagan to Geoffrey Rondeau, $559,000
• Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E67 – Paul Mahony and Martin Beauchamp to Ryan and Cherie Casey, $50,000
• Wildacres Subdivision Lot A, Block 5 – Stephen and Patricia Trunck to Taylor and Kimberly Nelson, $200,000
• SEC 23 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Dave Higdon to Kyle Lapoint, $299,000
• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Lot 5, Block 4 – Rebecca N Pogreba Revocable Trust to Ajay Sitaula and Beth Pratt Sitaula, $127,500
• Lake Forest Subdivision Lot 20, Block 1 – Douglas Steder and Kathryn Taylor to Per and Shannon Larsen, $849,000
• Grand Lake Block 42, Lots 1, 2 – Fereshteh Aghaei to Grand Dreams LLC, $129,000
• Kremmling Block 12, Lots 5, 7, 9, 11 – Jo Anne Amis to Jason and Dena Whited, $552,000
• Grand Lake Block 42, Lots 13, 14 – Fereshteh Aghaei to Grand Dreams LLC, $129,000
• Mesa Round Condo Unit 212, Bldg 2 – David and Sonali Das to Aliza Jang and David Chappel, $240,000
• Iron Horse Building C, Condo Unit 5113 – Julia and Kurt Whitaker to Winter Park Hideaway LLC, $520,000
• Finnigan Subdivision Lot 2 – John Cribari and Christine French to Colorado Mountain Resorts Investors LLC, $2,700,000
• SECS 19,20 TWP 2N R 81W Partial Legal – See Documents – Peter and Frances Rainsford to Thomas L Duncan Trust and Susan R Duncan Trust, $1,125,000
• Ptarmigan Park Townhouses Unit A, Bldg 1 – Leslie L Silverman Living Trust to RM Winter LLC, $500
• Columbine Lake Lot 14, Block 11 – Frank J Sinagra Revocable Living Trust to David and Mary Harrington, $750,000
• McElwain Subdivision Block 1, Lots 8, 9 – Woody and Judith Widmer to Brooke and Jessvin Thomas, $1,075,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 3 23 – Fairways at Pole Creek Development LLC to LCX3 LLC, $200,000
• East Mountain Filing 12 TRT B Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements; East Mountain Filing 12 TRT A Partial Legal – See Document – Rendezvous Colorado LLC, Rendezvous Community Association Inc, Koelbel Company to River Crossing Rendezvous Homeowner Association Inc, $943,515
• East Mountain Filing 12 TRT B Partial Legal – See Document; East Mountain Filing 12 TRT A Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements – Rendezvous Colorado LLC, Rendezvous Community Association Inc, River Crossing Rendezvous Homeowner Association Inc, Koelbel Company to Archdioese Denver, St. Anne Catholic Parish, St. Bernard Montjoux, $943,515
• Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 88, Bldg 18 – Royal Oak Rocksure LLC to Kevin and Lesa Talley, $665,715
