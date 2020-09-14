Grand County real estate sales, Sept. 9-12

Grand County’s real estate transactions from Sept. 9-12 were worth more than $33.7 million combined.

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 61, Block 14 – Leland Creek Development LLC to Daphne Jones, $36,000

• Village at Mountain Sky Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot D19 – Patsy Valdivia and Yliana Carmenate to Michael and Deborah Young, $635,000

• Grand Country Estates 1st Addition TRT 63 – Laurie L Georgas Trust to Scott and Cynthia Eberhard, $490,500

• Summit at SilverCreek Bldg 1, Unit 1303 – Kent Morris and Marcia Auld to Kimberly and Woodrow Ashby III, $252,500

• Inn at SilverCreek PH I Condo Unit 225 – Matthew Rasler and Catriona Allcock to James and Lisa Pentz, $100,000

• Granby Ranch Filing 10, Lot 51 – Bruce and Stephanie Crowe to Shannon and Jeffrey Vallina, $175,000

• Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Block 17, Lots 83,84,85,86 – Grand Elk Ranch General Improvement District to Royal Oak Rocksure LLC, $40,000

• Fairways at Pole Creek Lot 1 35 – Ronald E Watkins Trust and Linda D Watkins Trust to Jean and Charles Townsend, $1,350,000

• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 5, Unit 5 – Judy Parker and Elaine Skoch to Ashley and James Deverna, $279,500

• Columbine Lake Lot 25, Block 11 – George Blackwell and Heather Feltman to Richard Allen and Carolann Pisko, $597,500

• Lookout Village Condo Unit 24, Bldg C – Gregory Carr and Ingrid Silverman to Chad Wemischner and Alison Hoyt, $400,000

• Granby 3rd Block 2, Lots 2,3 – Ernesto Rosenfried to Daniel and Tami Hamm, $359,000

• Lakeshore Addition to Shorewood Lot 25, Block 1 – Michael and Jennifer Rimkus to David and Erin Gonzales, $1,781,500

• Old Park Filing #4, Lot 11, Block B – Julie Horbatko to Catherine Fraser, $413,000

• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 94 – Christian, Richard, Stephen and Elizabeth Rodak to Jennifer and James Edwards, $267,500

• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 23 – Rendezvous Homes LLC to Matthew and Stacy Carter, $710,590

• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 32 Timeshare 032317 – Kenneth L Gauert Trust and Sharon G Gauert Trust to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

• Granby Ranch Filing 2, Lot 8 – Donald Anderson to John and Linda Gillogley, Megan and Audrew Ruder, $728,000

• Columbine Lake Lot 112, Block 8 – Gregory and Susan Austin to Gregory K Austin Living Trust and Susan M Austin Living Trust, $500

• Columbine Lake Lot 111, Block 8 – Gregory and Susan Austin to Gregory K Austin Living Trust and Susan M Austin Living Trust, $500

• Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit 27, TRT TC – Karrie and Charles Nicholson to Kirk Boehm and Kathleen Kamin, $120,000

• Old Park Filing #5, Lot 4, Block B – Phillip Cross to Tatton Bestor, $272,000

• Kremmling Country Addition Lot 6, Block 7 – Nathan Hurlbut and Ashley Hotz to Silvia and Michael Minhas, $367,000

• Winter Park Ranch 2nd Filing Lot 27, Block 1 – Glenn Shoptaugh to Ryan Pellet and Scott Neuenschwander, $630,000

• Kremmling Country Addition Lot 14, Block 4 – Stanley and Debra Manuel to Erik Husby, $395,800

• East Mountain Filing 10, Lot 75 – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Kenneth and Lindsey Sain, $1,388,988

• Blue Valley Acres Unit #2, TRT M – Maximum Services Inc to Mark and Shawna Nelson, $174,656

• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Lot 12 – Wild Places Inc to Geoffrey McBride and Robin Riel, $99,000

• Granby Ranch Filing 1, Lot 19 – Jonathan Smith and Allison Kickel to Lori and Kenneth Wohl Jr, $619,000

• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 306, Bldg F; Aspen Meadows Condominiums Tract 6, Garage Unit 51 – Patrick Barry and Kandy Kay Mead Barry to Bradley and Sydney Dusek, $334,900

• Sunnyside Addn to Grand Lake Block 5, Lots 22,23 Partial Legal – See Documents – Virginia Kinder to Bret and Cynthia Clement, $1,070,000

• Big Horn Park Filing #2, Lot 61 – Delbert and Mary Cook to James Ingwersen and Michele Childs, $337,500

• Shadow Park West Condo Unit 10B – Clarence J Rybowiak Trust and Dolores A Rybowiak Trust to Julie Causseaux, $245,000

• Moraine Park Lot 20, Block 2 – Diane Leduc to L A M Real Estate Holdings LLC, $270,000

• Columbine Lake Lot 42, Block 7 – Norman Palm to Ronald and Jane Tryggestad, $110,000

• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 8, Block 4 – Douglas Termeer and Gregg Adler to Eulogio Chavez, $22,500

• Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit B2, TRT H – Michelle Kennard to Kimberly Hoff Gebhardt Family Trust and Mark Gebhardt Family Trust, $265,000

• Clubhouse Cabins & Village at Saddle Ridge Lot C31 – Gretchen Robertson to Nelson Properties LLC, $20,000

• Lakota Flg 2, Tract A, Lot 11 – Charles Nolte and Heather Van Nostrand Nolte to Harry Safstrom, $862,000

• Moose Run Subdivision & Outright Exemption Lot 35 – Geoffrey and Kelly Gorbold to Ryan Barwick and Elisabeth Havlik, $1,500,000

• Granby 2nd Block 6, Lots 17,18,19 – Jeffrey and Brandy Heitzenrater to Michelle Kennard, $427,500

• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 20, Unit 8 – Kristin Gottschalk and Craig Mills to Shelby Stillwagon and Ryan Norris, $318,500

• Timbers Condominiums Unit 5, Bldg 9; Timbers Condominiums Garage Space No 5 – Daniel and Virginia Carreno to Ana Belen Oton Martinez and Francisco Munoz Martin, $350,000

• Copper Creek Lot 32 – Phoenix Trust to Holly Shonka, Joshua and Whitney Marostica, $490,000

• Pine Beach Subdivision Hillside Addition Lot 11, Block 7 – Jason Robinson to Shanna and Charles Krausz, $98,900

• Shadow Park West Condo Unit 14D – Mary Speck and Dennis Miller to Renee Valentine, $300,000

• Sunset Ridge Filing #2, Lot 5, Block 3 – Anthony and Nancy Simone to John and Suzanne Cruse, $594,000

• Sunnyside Addn to Grand Lake Block 3, Lot 20 Partial Legal – See Document; Sunnyside Addn to Grand Lake Block 3, Lots 21,22,27,28,29 – Stephen and Eugenie Waters to Stephen Lynott Waters Revocable Trust and Eugenie Milburn Waters Revocable Trust, $500

• Granby Ranch Filing 10, Lot 28 –Todd and Angela Baker to Timothy and Carol March, $110,000

• Grand View Park AFP Lot 36 – Patricia McCully to Jeffrey and Brandy Heitzenrater, $485,000

• Hi Country Haus Bldg 16, Unit 18 – Ashley Schumar, Mary and Donald Bromfield III to Michael and Kathryn Flood, $462,000

• Trail Creek Estates 3rd Filing Lots 139,140 – Patrick Humm and Mary Mosher Humm to Far Country Development Partners LLC, $51,800

• Granby Ranch Filing 8, Lot 33 – Altitude Homes Development LLC to Robert and Colleen Omunneke, $45,000

• Village at Mountain Sky Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot D 27 – Brian Orinick to 427 LK Holdings LLC, $50,000

• Alpine Timbers Lot 27 – Nestor Burgener and Richard Demarest to Correen and Earl Jones, $950,000

• Village at Riverside 2nd Flg 2 Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot A 15 – Donald and Joan Zeise, Jill Zeise Puz to Aaron and Kathryn Houlihan, $472,000

• Hi Country Haus Bldg 3, Units 13,14 – Brian and Karen Delegan to Alisha Kropuenske Janes, $310,000

• Sawmill Station Townhomes Lot 1 B, Phase 1 – Owl Creek Properties LLC to Eric Hecox and Nilmini Senanayake Hecox, $592,000

• East Mountain Filing 9, Lots 11,11G – Lee Family Trust to Patricia Marshall Revocable Trust, $615,000

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 3 55 – Michael and Denise Powers to Ryan and Kristina Edwards, $172,000

• BV Townhomes Unit A, Lot 3B – 4TP LLC to Laurie and Steven Hornberger, $475,000

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 3, Block 14 – John Miller to Chad and Lindsey Baudoin, $850,000

• Arapahoe Forest Townhouse Condo Unit 2, Bldg C – Eric and Andrea Arnoldy to Alex and Katrina Yancey, $595,000

• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 2507 – Pedro Pacheco and Mary Wimberg to Marcus and Jacquelyn Talbert, $655,000

• Corona Condo Unit 6 – Nicholas Kutrumbos to Michael Mackay and Jennifer Pranke Mackay, $346,250

• Timber Lake Townhomes Phase I, Unit A 2 – John and Suzanne Cruse to Jeffrey Cornell and Daniela Ceuca, $869,000

• Lookout Village Condo Unit 16, Bldg B – Sarah Fey to Kristin Lang and Adam Sirois, $409,000

• SEC 33 TWP 1N R 75W Partial Legal – See Document – Peter Williams to Realty Ventures WP LLC, $110,000

• Mountain Shadows Estates AFP Lot M 44 – Christopher and Linda Demarche to Kathy Decker, $2,825,000

• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 4 305 – Elwood and Brenda Roseberry to Peter and Amy Meyers, $405,000

• Leland Creek Sub Lot 9 – Linus Enterprises LLC to James Simons, $214,500

• Slopeside Village Unit B1, Bldg B – Janet and Todd Stanley, Mary E Stukenholtz Revocable Trust to Bruce and Diana Gerbi, $785,000

• Granby 2nd Lot 8, Block 12 Partial Legal – See Document; Granby 2nd Block 12, Lots 9,10 – Jennifer Kelley, Jennifer Armstrong to Corolyn Elden, $325,000

• Snowblaze Bldg E, Condo Unit 315 – Cindi Deiana, Cindi Chiaravalloti to Tracy and Michael Servantes, $199,000 • Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Lot 9, Block 3 – Joshua and Melissa Gregory to Scott and Elizabeth Wetzler, $55,000